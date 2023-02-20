99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, March 7

Sports

Junior Hockey: Willmar WarHawks rally to beat Minnesota Loons, 4-3

Willmar scores 2 3rd-period goals to salvage a split

Willmar WarHawks logo
Contributed / Willmar WarHawks
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 19, 2023 06:06 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Warhawks salvaged an NA3HL split with the Minnesota Loons on Saturday, winning 4-3 before 617 fans at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

The difference from Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Loons was that the WarHawks had a strong third period, erasing a 3-2 deficit. Braydon Buckingham and Luke McCarthy each scored goals, each their second of the game, for Willmar.

McCarthy, a forward from Cottage Grove, also had an assist, giving him 13 goals and 20 assists in 41 games with Willmar.

Buckingham had 15 goals and 15 assists in 41 games with the WarHawks.

Willmar and Minnesota play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The WarHawks then play the Mason City Toros at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 in Mason City, Iowa.

Willmar 4, MN Loons 3

MN Loons (12-27-1-1)          2     1     0 — 3
Willmar (17-23-2-0)               0     2     2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) M: Landon Thiessen 3 (Evan Fritze) 3:13 … (2) M: Josiah Lambers 6 (George Moore) 19:22. PENALTIES: (1) M: Armando Rojo Bolton (tripping-minor, 2 min) 14:21 … (2) M: Carson Liebaert (holding-minor, 2 min) 18:46.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) W; Luke McCarthy 12 (Hudson Zinda) 4:54 … (4) M: Fritze 5 (Jack Hanson, Liebaert) 13:28, PP … (5) W: Braydon Buckingham 14 (Jordan Fields, Vincent Lucio) 14:31, SH. PENALTIES: (3) M: Sebastian Schuehle (roughing-minor, 2 min) 8:36 … (4) W: McCarthy (roughing-minor, 2 min) 8;36 … (5) W: Zinda (roughing-minor, 2 min) 8:36 … (6) W: Chandler Dennis (checking from behind-minor, 2 min) 12:20 … (7) W: Gavin Simon (kneeing-minor, 2 min) 12:49 … (8) M: Jamison St. Clair (roughing-minor, 2 min) 17:12 … (9) W: Zinda (roughing-double minor, 4 min) 17:12 … (10) W: Landon Thiessen (roughing-minor, 2 min) 18:56 … (11) W: Gavin Simon) 18:56.
THIRD PERIOD – (6) W: Buckingham 15 (Michael Sweetland, McCarthy) 18:51 … (7) W: McCarthy 13 (Sweetland, Tyler Misialek) 19:48. PENALTIES: (12) M: George Moore (hooking-minor, 2 min) 19:13.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – M: Matthew Ryynanen 44/48 … W: Zackary Ortolano 17/20

