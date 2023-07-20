Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win

MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo Junior American Legion baseball team advanced in the South Central Sub-State playoffs with an 8-1 victory Tuesday night over Sacred Heart/MACCRAY.

Montevideo, sponsored by VFW Post 380 and the top seed in the West, plays Madison at 5 p.m. Friday in Montevideo. SH/MACCRAY faces Raymond in a losers’ bracket game at 7 p.m. Friday in Montevideo.

Play continues on Tuesday, July 25 and Friday, July 28 at Montevideo with the championship bracket set for aa 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Montevideo.

The state Junior American Legion tournament is Aug. 4-6 at Granite Falls.

Montevideo used a five-run first to erase an early 1-0 lead by SH/MACCRAY. For the Thunder Hawks, Ben Gunlogson led the nine-hit attack by going 2-for-4 with a triple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin Epema got the complete-game pitching win. He struck out 13 with zero walks, allowing three hits and one earned run.

Wyatt Swenson was 2-for-3 for SH/MACCRAY.

Montevideo 8, Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 1

SH/MACCRAY 100 000 0-1 3 1

Montevideo 510 011 x-8 9 1

Hitting - SH/MACCRAY: Wyatt Swenson 2-3, Xavier Noble 1-3, Peyton Schlagel 0-3 rbi … Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 2-4 3b, Griffin Epema 1-3 r-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-2 r-2 hbp-2, Body Dack 1-3 2b rbi, Landon Olson 1-2 hbp-2 rbi-2, Sam Knoop 1-3 rbi, Brendan Koosmann 1-2 rbi, Carter Malstrom 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - SH/MACCRAY: Keegan Rand (L) 5.2-9-8-7-3-3, Noble 0.1-0-0-0-0-1 … Montevideo: Epema (W) 7-3-1-1-0-13

Madison 4, Raymond 0

David Patzer and Brock Bjorjeld combined on a three-hitter to lead Madison past Raymond in the South Central Sub-State playoffs Tuesday at Montevideo.

Madison has the third seed from the West and Raymond is the second seed in the East.

Patzer went 6-1/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking three. He allowed three hits and reached his pitch limit, bringing Bjornjeld onto the mound. He got the last two outs, striking out one.

Patzer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin Howard was 2-for-2 for Raymond.

Madison 000 130 0-4 6 1

Raymond 000 000 0-0 3 5

Hitting - Madison: Dylan Keimig 1-4 rbi, David Patzer 2-4 2b rbi-2, Carson Young 1-3, Tygen Allpress 2-3 … Raymond: Ethan Strommer 1-4, Griffin Howard 2-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Patzer (W) 6.1-3-0-0-3-12, Brock Bjornjeld 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Raymond: Jace Dirksen (L) 7-6-4-0-0-7

Minneota 6, BOLD 3

Minneota earned the South Central Sub-State playoff victory over BOLD at Bird Island.

Minneota plays Dawson at 5 p.m. Friday in Bird Island. BOLD plays Granite Falls, at 7 p.m. Friday at Bird Island.

Dawson 10, Granite Falls 0Dawson earned a five-inning victory over Granite Falls in the South Central Sub-State playoffs at Dawson.

The game began Tuesday but was called because of rain in the top of the fifth inning.