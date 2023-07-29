Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry cruises at state

It beats Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8-1 in the Division II quarterfinals in Roseau

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM

ROSEAU — The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team moved into the state semifinals with an 8-1 victory Friday over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Glenwood-Lowry smacked three home runs to advance in the 36th Annual State Division II Tournament.

Dylan Alexander, Connor Erickson and Ryland Martin all connected for home runs.

Alexander went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run and a stolen base. Erickson was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. And, Martin went 1-for-3 with a run.

Paul Johnson got the pitching win, going 6-⅔ innings. He struck out four, walked five and allowed two hits and one earned run.

Glenwood-Lowry plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eden Valley-Watkins beat Watertown 10-4. In other first-round games, La Crescent beat Proctor 4-0 and Sleepy Eye defeated Roseau 2-1. La Crescent and Sleepy Eye play in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

DGF faces Watertown at 9 a.m. in the consolation semifinals. Proctor and Roseau play at 11:30 a.m. with the consolation championship set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Glenwood-Lowry is in its second straight state tournament.

Glenwood-Lowry 8, DGF 1

Glenwood-Lowry    012   030   2-8   10   1
DGF      100   000   0-1   2   2

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 0-3 r bb sb, Dylan Alexander 3-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b hr sb, Paul Johnson 0-3 hbp, Levi Johnson 3-4 r-2 rbi sb, Connor Erickson 2-4 r rbi-3 hr, Austin Ballhagen 1-2 rbi sac, Ryland Martin 1-3 r rbi hr, N Ankeny 0-0 r … DGF: Alex Anderson 0-1 r bb-3, Drew Anderson 0-3 bb, Landon Johnson 1-3 rbi 2b, G Anderson 1-3, W Hoover 0-2 bb, A Moe 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: P. Johnson (W) 6.2-2-1-1-5-4, Majerus 0.1-0-0-0-1-0 … DGF: Drew Anderson (L) 4.2-7-6-6-2-4, Brody O’Keefe 1.2-2-2-2-0-2, Isaac Nelson 0.2-1-0-0-0-0

Junior Legion

NLS 11, Holdingford 9

New London-Spicer moves into the championship bracket of the North Central Sub State playoffs after eliminating Holdingford at Watkins.

NLS, the third seed, scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 9-9 tie with sixth-seeded Holdingford.

Garret White went 3-for-5 with a run, a stolen base and three RBIs to lead NLS, which had nine hits. Nolan Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double,a run and three RBIs for NLS.

For Holdingford, Luke Bieniek was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two runs and an RBI.

NLS plays Morris at 11 a.m. Saturday in Watkins. If NLS wins, a second game will be played at 1 p.m. At stake is a berth in the Division II Junior Legion state tournament next Friday through Sunday in Granite Falls.

NLS      402   030   2-11   9   3
Holdingford    011   043   0-9   9   4
Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 0-3 r-2 rbi bb hbp, Garret White 3-5 r rbi-3 sb, Nolan Johnson 2-4 r rbi-3 2b, Blake Schultz 1-5 r rbi, Logan Swenson 1-4, Kaden Toutges 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Cole Laughlin 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Rylan Shimek 0-0 r-3 bb-4, Andres Rojas 1-4 r… Holdingford: Brodi Huls 1-4 r, Jacob Worlie 1-4 r, Masyn Patrick 2-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Luke Bieniek 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b hr, Mavrick Novitzki 1-4 r rbi 2b, Chase Lyon 0-3 r bb, Jaxon Barkowicz 1-4 rbi-2 sb, 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Toutges (W) 6-9-9-6-1-7, Skindelien (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Holdingford: Patrick 0.2-4-4-2-0-1, Lyon 4-2-4-4-5-5, Huls (L) 2.1-3-3-0-1-2

Madison 5, Dawson 2

Madison took another step toward the South Central Sub District finals by beating Dawson at Montevideo.

Dawson was the No. 2 seed in the West. Madison is the No. 3 seed.

Madison played Minneota, the fourth seed in the West, in the late game Friday at Montevideo.

The winner of that game plays Montevideo for the South Central Sub State title at 11 a.m. Saturday in Montevideo. If Montevideo loses, a second game follows at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the state Division II tournament Aug. 4-6 in Granite Falls.

