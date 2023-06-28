Legion baseball: Granite Falls knocks off BOLD, 13-8

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls American Legion baseball got a big lead early, then held on to beat the BOLD Mudhens 13-8 on Tuesday night at Richter Field.

Post 69 led 11-0 after four innings, but BOLD scored twice in the fifth, three times in the sixth and three more times in the seventh to close the gap. Granite Falls added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Bryce Sneller went 2-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI for Post 69. Gage Wilke was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

For BOLD, Sam Sigurdson was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Jonah Walton went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI.

Granite Falls 13, BOLD 8

BOLD 000 023 3-8 9 7

Granite Falls 342 202 x-13 9 2

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp bb sb-4, Jack Kaiser 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Owen Flann 1-2 hbp bb, Max Benson 1-3 r bb, Sam Sigurdson 3-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jonah Walton 2-3 r-2 rbi 2b bb, Hunter Melvin 0-3 r sb bb … Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 1-3 r-2 2b hbp sb-2 bb, Nikson Knapper 1-2 r-2 rbi sb-2 bb, Nick Moritz 1-1 r rbi bb, Bryce Sneller 2-3 r-2 rbi hr sb, Nolan Hildahl 0-2 r rbi sb-2 bb, Gage Wilke 2-2 rbi-2, Jake Odegard 0-2 r bb-2, Landon Anderson 0-1 r rbi bb, Drew Almich 1-2 rbi-4 2b, Connor Fagen 0-1 hbp, Owen Torvik 1-2 r-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Kaiser (L) 2.1-4-8-3-3-0, Malvin 3.2-5-5-5-5-10 … Granite Falls: Dahlager (W) 6-6-5-5-5-12, Almich 1-3-3-3-1-2