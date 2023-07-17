Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four

Baseball report for Saturday, July 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. It beats Brooten 11-3 to win the Division II Central Sub-State Northeast tournament

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 7:34 PM

GLENWOOD — The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team won the Division II West Central Sub-State Northeast pod after beating Brooten for the second time in three days.

The top seed in the pod, Glenwood-Lowry secured the pod championship with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory Saturday at Marthaler Field.

Glenwood-Lowry previously beat third-seeded Brooten 11-3 to make the finals.

Following the victory, Glenwood-Lowry will face Northwest champion Parkers Prairie in a best-of-three series for a spot in the sub-state championship. Parkers Prairie advanced after a 4-3 win Saturday over Morris.

Game 1 is 6 p.m. Monday at Parkers Prairie. Game 2 and 3, if necessary, take place Thursday at Marthaler Field.

Down 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, PJ Johnson changed the complexion of the game with one swing. Facing a 2-1 count, Johnson hit a triple that scored Aron Majerus and Noah Jensen. After Levi Johnson drew a walk, Connor Erickson hit a line drive to left field that brought home PJ Johnson for the walk-off run.

PJ finished 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Connor Erickson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Dylan Alexander also drove in a pair of runs, going 2-for-5.

Ethan Mueller, Luke Dingmann, Luke Illies and Brett DeRoo all had two hits for Brooten. DeRoo had two RBIs while Dingmann had a run and an RBI.

Glenwood-Lowry 6, Brooten 5

Brooten   002   201   0-5   11   0
Glenwood-Lowry     101   100   3-6   8   2
Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 1-4 r bb, Ethan Mueller 2-3 2b rbi bb, Luke Dingmann 2-3 r rbi hbp sb, Luke Illies 2-4 2b, Brett DeRoo 2-4, Kaden DeRoo 1-3 r hbp, Owen Paulson 1-3 r, Braeden Michels 0-0 r … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-2 r-2 bb-3 sb-2, Dylan Alexander 2-5 2b rbi-2 sb, Noah Jensen 0-3 r bb-2, PJ Johnson 2-4 3b r rbi-2 bb, Levi Johnson 1-3 r bb hbp sb, Connor Erickson 2-4 2b rbi-2 bb, Aron Majerus 0-0 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Sobiech 1-1-1-1-3-2, Illies 5-5-2-2-8-4, B. DeRoo (L) 0.2-2-3-3-2-1 … Glenwood-Lowry: Ryland Martin 3.1-5-4-2-2-1, Alex Panitzke 2.1-4-1-1-1-3, J. Majerus (W) 1.1-2-0-0-1-0 

Game 2: Kerkhoven 4, Montevideo 1

Behind a complete-game victory from Alex Call, Kerkhoven won the Division II West Central Sub-State Southwest pod with a victory over Montevideo at Sunburg.

Kerkhoven was the top seed and Montevideo was the fourth seed. A winner-take-all game was needed after Montevideo won Game 1.

Reaching the West Central Sub-State final four, Kerkhoven faces Southeast champion Redwood Falls in a best-of-three series in the semifinals. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Monday at Sunburg. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, take place Thursday at Redwood Falls.

In the deciding game against Montevideo, Call struck out 11, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He also scored a pair of runs.

Jared Cortez was Kerkhoven’s top hitter, going 2-for-2 with a triple and a run.

Gannon Reidinger and Luke Kuno each had hits for Montevideo in Game 2.

In Game 1, Montevideo pitcher Cooper Dack threw a complete game, striking out 10. He was also 2-for-3 with two runs. Griffin Epema, Brady Snell and Jackson Baldwin also had two hits.

Cortez, Jaiden Henjum, Logan Rudningen and Hunter Engelke each had hits for Kerkhoven.

Kerkhoven   101   020   0-4   5   0
Montevideo     010   000   0-1   2   2
Hitting - Kerkhoven: Jared Cortez 2-2 3b r bb-2, Luke Jeseritz 1-4 r rbi, Alex Call 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb, Travis Engelke 1-3 rbi, Logan Rudningen 1-3 sb … Montevideo: Gannon Reidinger 1-1 r bb-2, Luke Kuno 1-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kerkhoven: Call (W) 7-2-1-1-2-11 … Montevideo: Jace Goslee (L) 3.2-3-2-1-4-4, Sam Knoop 1.1-1-2-2-2-0, Kuno 2-1-0-0-1-2 

Game 1: Montevideo 8, Kerkhoven 3

Montevideo   103   201   1-8   11   1
Kerkhoven     000   030   0-3   4   1
Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 2-3 r-2 hbp, Griffin Epema 2-4 2b r-2, Brady Snell 2-3 2b r rbi-2 sf, Gannon Reidinger 0-4 rbi, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-2 r bb-2, Jackson Baldwin 2-4 r-2 rbi, Luke Kuno 1-4 rbi, Ethan Moravetz 1-2 rbi-2 bb sf, Dan Gunlogson 1-4 … Kerkhoven: Jared Cortez 1-3 2b r rbi, Jaiden Henjum 1-2 2b bb, Logan Rudningen 1-3 2b r, Hunter Engelke 1-3 r, Jacob Walsh 0-3 ri 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Dack (W) 7-4-3-3-2-10 … Kerkhoven: Cortez (L) 4-8-6-6-3-3, Travis Engelke 2-2-1-1-0-1, Luke Jeseritz 1-1-1-0-0-1 

Redwood Falls 7, BOLD 6

A walk-off RBI double by Max Fuhr capped off a comeback for top-seeded Redwood Falls to win the Division II West Central Sub-State Southeast pod championship over No. 3 BOLD at Redwood Falls.

The Mudhens led 4-0 after the top of the fourth inning. Redwood Falls responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, followed by four runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 6-4.

BOLD tied the game back up in the top of the seventh thanks to a two-out, two-run single by the No. 9 hitter, Max Benson.

Sam Sigurdson was the Mudhens’ top hitter, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Alex Taylor was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, and Tate Sheena was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Ethan Louwagie paced Redwood Falls, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

BOLD   210   100   20-0   0   0
Redwood Falls     000   204   01-0   0   0
Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-5 r rbi sb, Lane Osterfeld 0-4 r bb sb, Jack Kaiser 1-5 r, Daylen Weber 1-5, Sam Sigurdson 3-5 rbi-2, Jonah Walton 0-4 r, Alex Taylor 2-3 2b r-2 hbp, Max Benson 1-2 rbi-2 bb sac … Redwood Falls: Andrew Peterson 1-4 r, Ethan Louwagie 2-4 r rbi, Brandon Lang 3-4 r-2 sb, Riley Dikken 1-2 2b r rbi bb hbp sb, Jacob Hildebrandt 1-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Elway Berg 1-4 r sb, Max Fuhr 1-4 2b rbi, Jaden Schnobreich 0-3 rbi 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Sigurdson 6-6-6-5-2-4, Rylan Gass (L) 1-4-1-1-0-2 … Redwood Falls: Louwagie 6-6-4-1-2-7, Andrew Willemssen (W) 2-4-2-2-0-2 

EV-W 3, Litchfield 1

Top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins notched a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break up a 1-1 tie with third-seeded Litchfield en route to winning the Division II Central Sub-State South pod championship at Watkins.

Coltant Harff went 2-for-2 with a run for EV-W. Max Geislinger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Xander Wllner got the win after tossing 2-1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Hunter Schultz was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Litchfield. Ethan Holtz added two hits, going 2-for-3 with a run.

Litchfield   001   000   0-1   7   1
EV-W     010   002   x-3   6   0
Hitting - Litchfield: Bradley Larson 1-3, Tucker Liestman 1-3, Ethan Holtz 2-3 r, Hunter Schultz 3-3 2b rbi … EV-W: Landon Neiman 1-2, Coltant Harff 2-2 r bb, Gavin Mathies 1-3 3b r rbi, Max Geislinger 2-3 2b rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Larson (L) 6-6-3-2-2-6 … EV-W: Lane Harff 4.2-5-1-0-2-0, Xander Willner (W) 2.1-2-0-0-1-1

Albany 7, Paynesville 3

Top-seeded Albany secured a spot in the Division II Central Sub-State Central pod following a win over No. 2 Paynesville in Avon.

It was the second win for Albany over Paynesville in two days. Albany beat Paynesville 12-2 on Friday, forcing Paynesville into the elimination bracket.

New Ulm Gold 18, Willmar 6

Led by big offensive days from Josh Giefer and Jaden Drill, New Ulm Gold knocked off Willmar in five innings at New Ulm.

Giefer finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a run in the victory. Drill went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, five RBIs and two runs.

Cullen Gregory had two of Post 167’s five hits. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Reese Christianson drove in a pair of runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-2.

Willmar is the eighth seed in the Division I Sub-State 15 tournament. Post 167 begins the postseason at 7 p.m. Monday at top seed Delano.

Willmar   100   41-6   5   5
New Ulm Gold     470   7x-18   10   1
Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-0 r hbp, Reese Christianson 1-2 r rbi-2, Cullen Gregory 2-3 rbi, Tyler Madsen 0-1 rbi bb, Gavin Banks 0-0 rbi bb, Dylan Staska 0-2 r bb, Jaxin Schirmers 0-0 r hbp, Ethan Riemersma 1-1, Jonah Raitz 0-1 r hbp, Landon Ogdahl 1-3 r rbi … New Ulm Gold: Lucas Suess 1-3 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Jace Schaefer 0-2 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb, Jaden Drill 3-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-5, Kaden Larson 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2, Ethan Thompson 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Josh Giefer 3-3 r rbi-6 bb, Jake Finstad 1-3 r bb, Levi Franta 0-0 r rbi hbp sf, Matt Seidl 1-3 2b r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Gregory (L) 1.1-3-7-5-4-2, Jordan Ellingson 1.2-2-4-3-6-0, Christianson 1-5-7-7-2-0 … New Ulm Gold: Giefer 2-1-1-0-0-3, Schaefer (W) 2.1-3-4-4-4-4, Suess 0.2-1-1-1-0-0

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
