6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs

Glenwood-Lowry advances to championship series after beating Parkers Prairie, 2-0

Baseball roundup
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:41 PM

GLENWOOD — After needing 11 innings to get a win on Monday, Glenwood-Lowry wasted little time securing a place in the district championship game Thursday.

With a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Glenwood-Lowry beat Parkers Prairie 2-0 at Marthaler Field. That completed a sweep in the American Legion baseball Division II West Central North championship best-of-three series. Glenwood-Lowry won Game 1, 8-7.

The game time was 1 hour, 16 minutes.

Glenwood-Lowry's Jack Majerus takes a swing at a pitch during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Glenwood-Lowry's Jack Majerus takes a swing at a pitch during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“When PJ Johnson, our ace, is on the mound, we’re used to low-scoring, quick, efficient ball games,” said Glenwood-Lowry head coach Joe Alexander. “Luckily, we came out on top of this one.”

Glenwood-Lowry plays the South champion Kerkhoven in a best-of-three series this weekend. Game 1 is on Saturday at Glenwood. Game 2 and 3, if necessary, are Sunday at Sunburg. The winner plays in the Division II state tournament on July 26-30 at Roseau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenwood-Lowry pitcher PJ Johnson delivers a throw during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Glenwood-Lowry pitcher PJ Johnson delivers a throw during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Glenwood-Lowry is looking to go back to state for the second time in three years after qualifying in 2021 in Sacred Heart.

Glenwood-Lowry was able to make solid contact on Parkers Prairie pitcher Seth Sansness, only to see balls drop right to the outfielders for outs. In the second inning, a Ryland Martin single to left field looked like it would bring in a run as Conner Erickson raced to home plate. But the Pride’s left fielder, Holden Truax, made the timely throw to catcher David Revering, who tagged Erickson for the final out of the frame.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
Chris Rofe improves his record to 4-0, allowing 1 hit over 7 innings in Willmar’s win at St. Cloud
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
Stingers right fielder Sean Rimmer smacks game-winning hit in 8th of Willmar’s 4-1 win over Rochester
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
Rochester hands Willmar a 4-3 loss before 1,038 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
Litchfield beats Sartell 7-6 to win the rubber match of the best-of-3 series
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
Willmar Stingers left-hander Andrew Baumgart is throwing submarine style after being a conventional pitcher before this season
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
Evan Zimmer helps lead Post 233 to a Game 1 win with a complete-game effort over Redwood Falls, 9-1
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
Stingers win 18-4 on Sunday, 14-3 on Saturday
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

“Coming off our game Monday night, we faced some pitching that was higher velocity. Then tonight, we had a guy (Sansness) who had command of two pitches and had really good off-speed stuff,” Alexander said. “It takes one time through the order sometimes before you can make an adjustment.”

Noah Jensen was one of those players who had a deep drive result in an out in his first at-bat. The second time through, the Glenwood-Lowry first baseman was going to do some damage.

“I knew we could hit this guy,” Jensen said. “My first at-bat, I just missed mine and a couple other guys had lineouts. I knew we were going to get on him and score some runs eventually.”

Leading off the bottom of the fourth, Jensen drove a 2-0 fastball over the left-field fence for a solo home run, putting Glenwood-Lowry ahead 1-0.

“I was waiting for the pitch that I missed in my first at-bat and I got it,” Jensen said. “The team felt better after that one.”

Then with two outs, Martin finally got his RBI with a single to left field that scored Levi Johnson, putting the score at 2-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started picking up the slow curveball and hitting that,” said Martin, Glenwood-Lowry’s third baseman. “We finally found some gaps.

The No. 9 hitter, Martin finished 2-for-3. The Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters — Erickson, Austin Ballhagen and Martin — accounted for five of Glenwood-Lowry’s eight hits.

“When the top’s not getting on, you just gotta be ready and barrel up some balls,” Martin said.

Glenwood-Lowry's Conner Erickson looks for the umpire to make a call while sliding into home plate during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Erickson was called out.
Glenwood-Lowry's Conner Erickson looks for the umpire to make a call while sliding into home plate during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Erickson was called out.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Alexander added, “I think we did a great job of learning from our first at-bats and adjusting for our second and third at-bats and improving them.”

PJ Johnson capped off the complete-game victory, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out four.

“I know when PJ’s up there, it’s going to be a good game,” Jensen said. “He’s our only senior; he’s the leader of our team. He’s up there doing his thing.”

Glenwood-Lowry 2, Parkers Prairie 0

Parkers Prairie   000   000   0-0   4   0
Glenwood-Lowry     000   200   x-2   8   1

Hitting - Parkers Prairie: Dylan Debilzen 1-3 bb, David Revering 1-4, Zach Mrnak 1-2 bb, Cohen Noska 1-2 bb … Glenwood-Lowry: Alex Panitzke 1-3, Dylan Alexander 1-3, Noah Jensen 1-2 hr r rbi bb, Levi Johnson 0-2 r bb, Conner Erickson 2-3, Austin Ballhagen 1-3 sb, Ryland Martin 2-3 rbi 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Parkers Prairie: Seth Sansness (L) 4.1-5-2-2-1-1, Joe Johnson 1.2-3-2-2-1-0 … Glenwood-Lowry: PJ Johnson (W) 7-4-0-0-4-4 

Kerkhoven 4, Redwood Falls 3

Kerkhoven is the Divison II West Central South champion after beating Redwood Falls at Redwood Falls.

Post 223 swept the best-of-three series after a 9-1 Game 1 win on Monday.

Kerhoven faces Glenwood-Lowry for the West Central Sub-State championship this weekend. Game 1 is Saturday at Glenwood. Game 2 and 3, if necessary, are Sunday in Sunburg. Game times are to be determined.

Hutchinson 10, Willmar 5

Fifth-seeded Hutchinson sent eighth-seeded Willmar into the losers bracket of the Division I Sub-State 15 tournament with the victory at Hutchinson.

Willmar took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and expanded it to 4-0 through three innings. But Post 96 scored four in the bottom of the fourth and added six in the sixth.

Kael Nelson got the complete-game win for the 96ers. He struck out four with zero walks, allowing seven hits and one earned run.

Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Dylan Staska was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Blake Reiman was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Post 167.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar (2-10) plays Waconia at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Hutchinson in an elimination game. Wacnoia beat Fridley 14-4 after falling to second-seeded Buffalo earlier this week.

Play continues through Sunday, with the victor earning a berth in the 97th Annual Division I State Tournament July 27-30 in Rochester.

Willmar upset top seed Delano 7-3 on Monday. Hutchinson surprised fourth-seeded Marshall 5-3.

Willmar    301   001   0-5   7   1
Hutchinson      000   406   x-10   7   3
Hitting - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-3 r hbp, Cullen Gregory 1-3 r-2 hbp, Tyler Madsen 0-3 hbp, Jordan Ellingson 2-4 r rbi, Dylan Staska 2-3 r rbi-2 2B, Landon Ogdahl 0-2 hbp, Blake Reiman 2-3 rbi … Hutchinson: Armando Flores 1-2 rbi bb sf sb, Andrew Weisenberger 0-2 r bb, Andrew Prieve 0-1 r-2 bb-2 hbp sb, Kyle Schumann 2-4 r rbi, Hunter Lien 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Hayden Smith 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Dylan Schwarzrock 1-3-r-2 rbi bb sb, Kael Nelson 0-3 rbi sf, Carter Nelson 1-2 r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (L) 5.2-5-7-7-6-4, Ellingson 0-2-3-2-3-0, Gavin Evenson 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Hutchinson: K. Nelson (W) 7-7-5-1-0-4

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
6d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott