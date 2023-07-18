6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Sports

Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls

Evan Zimmer helps lead Post 233 to a Game 1 win with a complete-game effort over Redwood Falls, 9-1

Baseball roundup
Kerkhoven Post 223 starting pitcher Evan Zimmer throws a pitch against Redwood Falls Post 38 on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:41 PM

SUNBURG — Evan Zimmer threw a complete game and Kerkhoven’s hitters provided him with seven late insurance runs en route to a big victory against Redwood Falls in the Division West Central Sub-State semifinals.

“Evan was fantastic tonight,” said Post 223 manager Weston Gjerde, who completed his redshirt junior year at the University of Sioux Falls this spring. “We’re pretty excited going into Thursday.”

Zimmer’s effort helped Post 223 take home a 9-1 win over Post 38 in Game 1 of the Best-of-3 District VII series on Monday at Willie Reigstad Park. The series resumes at 5 p.m. Thursday in Redwood Falls. Game 3, if needed, follows.

“We got Jaiden Henjum and Alex Call who are just sitting, waiting to pitch,” Gjerde said. “They couldn’t throw today because of the pitch counts. But, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

Kerkhoven will be in good shape Thursday if Henjum and Call can pitch similarly to Zimmer.

Zimmer, who helped Kerkhoven defeat Redwood Falls 3-1 earlier this summer, had six strikeouts and three walks. He allowed five hits and a run.

Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.002.jpg
Kerkhoven Post 223 third baseman Hunter Engelke slides safely into third base against Redwood Falls Post 38 on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

So, what went well for Zimmer?

“(I threw) a lot of strikes and had a lot of well-executed pitches,” Zimmer said. “(Redwood Falls) hit some of them, but that’ll happen.”

But it wasn’t all easy going for Zimmer. He helped Post 223 get out of jams with Redwood Falls knocking on the doorstep.

Post 38’s Andrew Peterson stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and two outs and an opportunity to open up the scoring in the second inning. Then, Zimmer struck him out to keep the game scoreless.

Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.003.jpg
Kerkhoven Post 223 catcher Jared Cortez tracks a ball hit near the third baseline against Redwood Falls Post 38 on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Redwood Falls scored its run in the fifth inning when Riley Dikken hit an RBI double, scoring Brandon Lang. Post 38 had a runner in scoring position with one out, but Zimmer forced back-to-back putouts to keep Kerkhoven ahead.

“I was just hoping to get out of there tied or up one and then Evan beared down and came into the dugout with a 2-1 lead,” Gjerde said. “It was really good by Evan.”

Post 223 went on to add seven runs in the next two innings with three in the fifth and four in the sixth.

As Kerkhoven heads to Redwood Falls on Thursday, Zimmer only has one thing on his mind for Game 2.“Another win,” Zimmer said.

Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.004.jpg
Kerkhoven Post 223 center fielder Alex Call goes in for a fist bump with a teammate after scoring a run against Redwood Falls Post 38 on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Division II

Kerkhoven 9, Redwood Falls 1

Redwood Falls    000   010   0-1   5   3
Kerkhoven           020   034   x-9   7   1

Hitting - Redwood Falls: Brandon Lang 0-1 r, Riley Dikken 1-2 2b rbi, Jacob Hildebrandt 1-3, Elway Berg 1-3, Max Fuhr 1-3, Brode Lydick 1-3 … Kerkhoven: Jared Cortez 2-3 2b bb r-2, Luke Jeseritz 0-3 bb r, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r-2 hbp, Alex Call 1-2 rbi-2 r hbp bb, Travis Engelke 2-4 r-2, Logan Rudningen 0-1 bb-2, Hunter Engelke 1-3 r rbi, Evan Zimmer 0-3 hbp, Jett Olson 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Redwood Falls: Berg (L) 5-4-5-3-8-3, Tyson Irlbeck 2-3-4-4-3-3 … Kerkhoven: Zimmer (W) 7-5-1-1-3-6

Glenwood-Lowry 8, Parkers Prairie 7

Glenwood-Lowry came away with a victory in an 11-inning thriller in Game 1 of the Division II West Central Sub-State semifinals at Parkers Prairie.

Noah Jensen hit a two-out RBI double to score Jack Majerus and Dylan Alexander, giving Glenwood-Lowry an 8-6 lead.

Alex Panitzke cemented Glenwood-Lowry’s win, allowing one run in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Parkers Prairie’s Nolan Steidl hit a single and Dylan Debilzen reached home on an error.

Glenwood-Lowry had 13 hits, including five for doubles. PJ Johnson led the way, batting 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

The best-of-3 series moves to Marthaler Park in Glenwood at 5 p.m. Thursday. Game 3, if necessary, follows.

Glenwood-Lowry    020   011   200   2-8   13   5
Parkers Prairie        130   000   200   1-7     6   4

Hitting - Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-5 r, Alex Panitzke 1-4 bb, Dylan Alexander 2-4 r-2 bb-2 2b, Noah Jensen 1-5 rbi-2 bb 2b, PJ Johnson 3-6 r rbi-2 2b, Levi Johnson 0-5 r-2, Conner Erickson 2-5 2b sb, Austin Ballhagen 1-4 r, Ryland Martin 2-4 r rbi-2 2b … Parkers Prairie: Dylan Debilzen 1-3 r-3 bb-3, David Revering 1-3 bb, Nolan Steidl 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Zach Mrnak 0-4 rbi bb-2, Cohen Noska 1-6 r, Mason Boesl 0-4 r bb, Shane Hanson 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glenwood-Lowry: Alexander 6-4-6-5-4-3, Panitzke (W) 5-2-1-0-5-3 … Parkers Prairie: Debilzen (L) 6.2-9-5-3-1-6, Steidl 4.1-4-3-3-3-4

Division I

Willmar 7, Delano 3

Eighth-seeded Willmar utilized a five-run fourth inning to defeat top-seed Delano in the opening round of the Division I Sub-State 15 tournament at Delano.

Post 167 had 10 hits, which came from seven batters. Cullen Gregory, Tyler Madsen and Dylan Staska each had two a piece.

Gregory and Jordan Ellingson led Post 167 with two runs each. Landon Ogdahl drove in a pair.Connor Smith threw a complete game for Post 167. He walked three and struck out one, allowing five hits, three runs and two earned runs.

Willmar plays at 5 p.m. Wednesday at fifth-seeded Hutchinson. Hutchinson beat fourth-seeded Marshall 5-3.

Willmar    000   500   011-7   10   1
Delano      000   000   030-3    5   2

Hitting - Willmar: Cullen Gregory 2-4 r-2 2b, Tyler Madsen 2-4 r, Dylan Staska 2-3 r rbi 2b sb bb, Jordan Ellingson 1-4 r-2 rbi, Mason Thole 1-4 r rbi, Blake Reiman 1-3 rbi, Landon Ogdahl 1-3 rbi-2 … Delano: Mason Henry 0-3 r bb, Caden Bruett 1-3 r rbi-2 3b, William Brown 0-2 bb, William Ricke 1-3, James Stigman 3-3 2b, Ethan Engelman 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Connor Smith (W) 7-5-3-2-3-1 … Delano: Teague Collings (L) 4-5-5-3-1-0, Caden Connor 3-5-2-2-0-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
