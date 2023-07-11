Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch

SPICER — Jaxon Marquardt and Cam Baalson came up clutch to help push Litchfield Post 104 past the New London-Spicer Wildcats on Monday in the opening round of the District VII Central Sub-State South pod.

Marquardt and Baalson’s at-bats helped three-seed Post 104 complete a comeback en route to a 7-6 victory over the second-seeded Wildcats at a windy Green Lake Diamonds.

Wildcats first baseman Grant Paffrath tosses the ball to first base against Litchfield Post 104 on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Litchfield plays No. 1 Eden Valley-Watkins on Thursday at Eden Valley and NLS plays No. 4 Tri-Town (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) at Spicer. Eden Valley-Watkins defeated Tri-Town 17-7.

With Post 104 facing a 5-4 deficit in the seventh inning, Marquardt launched a two-run home run over the left field fence to give Litchfield a 6-5 lead. It marked the fourth lead change of the game and stood as the final.

Baalson hit an RBI single with two outs to score Caden Besemer for an insurance run to give Post 104 a 7-5, which proved to be the game-winning run.

Litchfield Post 104 third baseman Anthony Estrada sprints to first base against the New London-Spicer Wildcats Legion Baseball team on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Baalson and Connor Taber led Litchfield with three hits each. Baalson went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Taber was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

NLS scored two runs in the sixth inning to regain its lead at 6-5. Luke Knudsen hit an RBI triple to score Brayden Skindelien, who opened up the inning with a double. Knudsen later crossed home plate on a Chi Schneider RBI groundout that resulted in a double play for Post 104.

Wildcats second baseman Luke Knudsen tracks a fly ball against Litchfield Post 104 on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

After scoring the game’s first run on an error, Litchfield regained its lead in the fifth inning. That is when Taber hit his two-run RBI double to give Post 104 a 4-3 lead.

Litchfield and NLS traded runs in the fourth inning after the Wildcats earned their first lead of the game in the third inning. Schneider hit an RBI groundout to score Skindelien and Carson McCain hit an RBI single to score Knudsen.

Wildcats starting pitcher Carson McCain fires a pitch against Litchfield Post 104 on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Wildcats’ 10 hits came from four batters. Skindelien led NLS with four hits, including two doubles and three runs on five at-bats. Knudsen, McCain and Bennett Schultz each had two hits.

Besemer pitched the final two innings for Post 104 to secure its victory. He allowed one run and zero hits, striking out two and walking one.

Following an RBI sacrifice fly by Knudsen to score Fischer Glauvitz, the Wildcats had the game-winning run in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when Besemer recorded his second strikeout, getting Schultz looking on a full count to earn the win.

Litchfield first baseman Jaxon Marquardt tracks down a fly ball near the first base line against the New London-Spicer Wildcats Legion Baseball team on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Sub-State South

Litchfield 7, NLS 6

Litchfield 010 120 3-7 12 5

NLS 002 102 1-6 10 3

Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 1-4 r, Ashton Sullivan 0-3 bb, Anthony Estrada 1-4 r-2, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 r rbi-2 hr bb, Connor Taber 3-4 r rbi-2 2b, Bradley Larson 0-4 r, Caden Besemer 2-4 r, Cam Baalson 3-4 rbi-2, Hunter Schultz 1-4 … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 4-5 r-3 2b-2, Luke Knudsen 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 3b sb bb, Bennett Schultz 2-4 rbi 2b bb, Chi Schneider 0-4 rbi, Carson McCain 2-3 rbi bb, Aedan Andresen 0-2 bb, Fischer Glauvitz 0-1 r, Cole Dolezal 0-3 bb, Eli Jacobson 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Larson 3.1-8-3-3-2-4, Schultz 1.2-2-2-2-3-1, Besemer (W) 2.0-0-1-0-1-2 … NLS: McCain (L) 6.2-10-6-5-2-4, Jacobson 0.1-2-1-0-0-1

EV-W 17, Tri-Town 7

Top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins knocked off fourth-seeded Tri-Town at Eden Valley.

West Central Northeast

Glenwood-Lowry 10, Sauk Centre 0

PJ Johnson and Alex Panitzke combined to toss a three-hitter as Glenwood-Lowry knocked off Sauk Centre in six innings at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Glenwood-Lowry is the top seed in the West Central Sub-District’s Northeast pod. Sauk Centre is the fourth seed.

Glenwood-Lowry plays No. 3 Brooten on Thursday at Glenwood

Johnson went the first five innings and allowed one hit, striking out six with zero walks. Panitzke pitched a scoreless sixth, allowing two hits.

Johnson also was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Noah Jensen was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, four runs and four RBIs and Dylan Alexander was 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and three runs.

Zac Bick, Logan Frank and Hunter Broich had hits for Sauk Centre.

Sauk Centre 000 000-0 3 3

Glenwood-Lowry 203 302-10 10 0

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Zac Bick 1-3, Logan Frank 1-2, Hunter Broich 1-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Jack Majerus 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Alex Panitzke 1-3 sb, Dylan Alexander 2-3 r-3 hbp, Noah Jensen 2-3 2b hr r-4 rbi-4 bb, PJ Johnson 4-4 2b-2 3b rbi-4, Austin Ballhagen 0-3 rbi hbpPitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Keegan Middendorf (L) 3.2-7-8-3-2-2, Hunter Dickinson 1.2-3-2-2-3-4 … Glenwood-Lowry: Johnson (W) 5-1-0-0-0-6, Panitzke 1-2-0-0-0-1

Brooten 2, Benson/Hancock 1

Hayden Sobieck and Luke Illies combined on a three-hitter to help third-seeded Brooten slip past second-seeded Benson/Hancock at Benson.

Sobeiech went the first four innings to secure the win. He allowed two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven and walking two. Illies went the final three innings for the save, striking out three with no walks. He allowed one hit.

Ethan Mueller and Luke Dingmann drove in runs for Brooten.

Donovan Curfman was 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases and Hunter Ver Steeg went 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and stolen base for Benson/Hancock.

Benson/Hancock plays Sauk Centre at 7 p.m. Thursday in Benson in a losers’ bracket game.

Brooten 100 010 0-2 5 2

Benson/Hancock 000 000 0-1 3 2

Hitting - Brooten: Hayden Sobiech 1-4 r-2, Ethan Mueller 1-3 rbi bb, Luke Dingmann 1-3 3b rbi, Jordan Herickhoff 1-3, Kaden DeRoo 1-3 … Benson/Hancock: Donovan Curfman 1-3 r bb sb-2, Hudson Ver Steeg 1-2 rbi hbp sb, Garrett Lenz 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brooten: Sobiech (W) 4-2-1-0-2-7, Luke Illies (Sv) 3-1-0-0-0-3 … Benson/Hancock: Ver Steeg (L) 6-5-2-1-4-5, Alex Claussen 1-0-0-0-0-1

West Central Southwest

Kerkhoven 2, Montevideo 0

An error allowed Kerkhoven to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. That was enough for Post 223 to get the win over Montevideo in a low-scoring affair at Kerkhoven.

Jaiden Henjum and Alex Call combined to strike out 12 for top-seeded Kerkhoven. Henjum had seven strikeouts with no walks or hits allowed over five innings. Call collected the save after striking out five with one hit and one walk allowed over two innings. Luke Jeseritz and Jared Cortez both had hits for Post 223.

Brody Dack had the lone hit for Post 59. Cooper Dack took the loss despite striking out nine while allowing two hits and two walks over six innings.

Kerkhoven hosts Madison on Thursday. Montevideo plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls in the losers’ bracket.

Montevideo 000 000 0-0 1 1

Kerkhoven 200 000 x-2 2 0

Hitting - Montevideo: Brody Dack 1-2 … Kerkhoven: Luke Jeseritz 1-3 r, Jared Cortez 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Cooper Dack (L) 6-2-2-0-2-9 … Kerkhoven: Jaiden Henjum (W) 5-0-0-0-0-7, Alex Call (Sv) 2-1-0-0-1-5

Montevideo 9, Cottonwood 5

Fourth-seeded Montevideo opened the West Central Sub-State Southwest pod with a win over fifth-seeded Cottonwood at Kerkhoven.

Gannon Reidinger got the win on the hill for Montevideo Post 59. Reidinger struck out 10 while giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings. He was also 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Luke Kuno, Jackson Baldwin, Dan Gunlogson and Brody Dack also had two hits apiece for Montevideo.

Cottonwood 000 030 2-5 8 4

Montevideo 300 402 x-9 12 2

Hitting - Cottonwood: Greg Schafer 1-3 r-2 bb, Taiven Isaackson 1-3 hbp r rbi, Jordan Fischer 1-1 rbi-2 bb-2 hbp, Ayden St. Pierre 1-4 rbi, Braylon Breyfogle 2-4, Garrett Schafer 2-3 r-2 … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-5 r-2, Griffin Epema 1-3 r rbi bb, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-3 r-2 bb sb, Gannon Reidinger 2-4 r-2 rbi-2, Luke Kuno 2-3 2b r rbi-2 sf, Jackson Baldwin 2-4 rbi sb, Dan Gunlogson 2-3 rbi-2 sac sb, Brody Dack 2-4 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cottonwood: Isaackson (L) 3.2-8-7-2-3-3, St. Pierre 2.1-4-2-2-0-4 … Montevideo: Reidinger (W) 6-8-5-4-3-10, Epema 1-0-0-0-0-2

Madison 12, Granite Falls 2

Second-seeded Madison upended third-seeded Granite Falls in five innings at Madison.

Kadyn Fernholz, Blake Wollschlager and Avery Wittnebel all hit home runs for Madison, which had nine hits. Wollschlager wound up 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs. Wittnebel went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs. David Patzer was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs for Madison.

Bryce Sneller homered for Granite Falls. Nolan Hildahl was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Granite Falls 100 10-2 4 2

Madison 430 14-12 9 1

Hitting - Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 1-3 r, Bryce Sneller 1-3 hr r rbi, Nolan Hildahl 2-2 rbi … Madison: Davis Patzer 2-3 r-3 bb sb, Kadyn Fernholz 1-3 hr r rbi-4 bb, Blake Wollschlager 2-2 hr r-2 rbi-3 bb, Kaden Mortenson 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Avery Wittnebel 2-3 3b hr r rbi-3, TJ Mitchell 1-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Granite Falls: Dahlager (L) 4-9-12-10-6-4 … Madison: Wittnebel (W) 4.1-4-2-2-2-6, Wollschlager 0.2-0-0-0-0-2

West Central Southeast

BOLD 3, Prinsburg 1

Sam Sigurdson tossed one-hitter to lead third-seeded BOLD past the second-seeded Prinsburg Orioles at Prinsburg.

Sigurdson struck out four and walked four, allowing one earned run.

BOLD got two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to erase a 1-0 Prinsburg advantage.

Max Benson was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBIs for the Mudhens. Jack Kaiser was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Orioles, Isaiah Swart was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run.

BOLD plays at No. 1 Redwood Falls on Thursday. The championship game for the pod is Saturday.

BOLD 000 210 0-3 7 0

Prinsburg 100 000 0-1 1 3

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-2 r hbp sb bb, Jack Kaiser 1-4 rbi, Daylen Webber 1-4 r, Lane Osterfeld 2-4 r, Sam Sigurdson 1-3, Max Benson 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Jonah Walton 0-1 bb-2 sb … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart 1-2 r 2b bb, Kadin Dehmlow 0-2 sb bb, Ben Ryks 0-2 hbp, Peyton Meyer 0-2 bb. Preston Dehmlow 0-2 sb bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (W) 7-1-1-1-4-4 … Prinsburg: Swart (L) 4.2-6-3-3-3-7, Wesley Fussy 2.1-1-0-0-0-2

Redwood Falls 18, SH/MACCRAY 1

Top-seeded Redwood Falls beat No. 4 Sacred Heart/MACCRAY at Redwood Falls.

Redwood Falls is host to BOLD at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Prinsburg in the losers’ bracket.

