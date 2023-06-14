Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer wins one, loses one to Albany

AVON — The New London-Spicer American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Albany on Tuesday night.

NLS won Game 1, 7-4. The Wildcats then lost the nightcap 7-5.

In Game 2, NLS rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh after Albany built a 7-0 lead. Luke Knudsen went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base and Gabe Rohman was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for NLS.

For Albany, Tanner Reis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and an RBI.

In Game 1, Carson McCain went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base for NLS. Rohman was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Grant Paffrath got the complete-game pitching win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, three earned. He struck out four and walked one.

Zeke Austin, Ethan Borgerding and Bennett Hylla all had two hits for Albany.

American Legion

Game 2:

Albany 7, NLS 5

Albany 230 000 2-7 11 1

NLS 000 000 5-5 8 3

Hitting - Albany: Zeke Austin 0-3 r sb, Ethan Borgerding 0-1 r-2 sb, Bennett Hyla 1-3 r rbi, Carter Voss 1-1 r, Tanner Reis 3-4 rbi 2b-2 sb, Drew Cramlet 1-3 r rbi 2b, Elliott Burnett 1-1 rbi, Devin Hansen 2-3 rbi 2b hbp, Owen Carlson 0-3 bb, Murdan 1-4 r sb, Allen 1-2 rbi-2 hbp … NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-4 r sb, Luke Knudsen 2-4 r rbi sb, Bennett Schultz 1-4 rbi-2, Gavin Radabaugh 0-1 r, Grant Paffrath 1-2, Adam Sandau 1-1 r 2b, Cole Dolezal 0-2 rbi bb, Gabe Rohman 2-3 r rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Albany: Owen Sunderman (W) 6.2-8-5-0-1-4, Burnett (sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff (L) 1.2-6-5-2-1-1, Elijah Jacobson 5.1-5-2-1-0-3

Game 1:

NLS 7, Albany 4

NLS 033 001 0-7 5 3

Albany 001 021 0-4 8 4

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knutsen 1-4 r 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Christopher Schneider 0-4 sb-3, Carson McCain 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b-2 sb, Grant Paffrath 1-3 rbi, Aedan Andresen 0-3 r sb, Cole Dolezal 0-1 bb, Fisher Glauvitz 0-0 bb, Gabe Rohman 1-3 rbi-3 2b … Albany: Zeke Austin 2-4 rbi-2 sb, Devin Hansen 0-4 r, Ethan Borgerding 2-4 rbi, Elliott Burnett 1-3, Izaac Hutchinson 1-3 r, Linn 0-2 bb, Bennett Hylla 2-3 r 3b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Paffrath (W) 7-8-4-3-1-4 … Albany: Hansen (L) 6-5-7-3-3-4, Allen 1-0-0-0-0-1

Junior Legion

Game 2:

Morris 7, NLS 6

The New London-Spicer Junior Legion team was swept in a doubleheader at Morris.

Morris won Game 2 with a bottom-of-the-eighth walk-off run after NLS scored five times in the top of the seventh to send it to an extra inning.

In Game 1, Morris scored four times in the sixth and three more in the seventh to beat NLS 7-2.

NLS 000 001 50-6 7 3

Morris 104 001 01-7 7 0

Hitting - NLS: Blake Schultz 0-3 bb, Garret White 2-4 r rbi-2 2b sb, Nolan Johnson 1-2 bb-2, Kaden Toutges 0-2 r bb-2, Logan Swenson 0-3 r bb, M. Jamma 0-2 r bb, Ryan Shimek 0-1 bb rbi … Morris: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: n/a … Morris: n/a

Game 1:

Morris 7, NLS 2

Morris 000 004 3-7 10 1

NLS 000 020 0-2 8 7

Hitting - Morris: Stats not available … NLS: Garret White 1-4 sb-2, Blake Schultz 2-3 bb sb, Nolan Johnson 1-2 bb-2, Cole 0-3 bb, Logan Swenson 0-2 bb, Andres Rojas 1-2, Kaden Toutges 1-2 r bb 3b, Ryan Shimek 2-3 r rbi sb, Andrew Sandiual 0-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris: n/a … NLS: Toutges 6-9-4-1-0-3, Swenson (L) 1-1-3-0-2-0

Late Monday

Redwood Falls 8,Prinsburg 6

A four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning fell short Monday for the host Prinsburg Orioles American Legion team.

Redwood Falls built an 8-2 lead through 6-1/2 innings.

Peyton Meyer, Drew Duininck and Jake Versteeg all had two hits for the Orioles. Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Duinick was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs. Versteeg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Redwood Falls 130 001 3-8 6 4

Prinsburg 011 000 4-6 8 6

Hitting - Redwood Falls: Stats not available … Prinsburg: Isaiah Swart 0-3 bb, Braelin Rime 0-4 r sb-2, Josh. Nelson 1-2 r bb, Riley Broberg 0-0 r bb, Ben Ryks 0-2 bb, Preston Demlow 1-1 r rbi, Peyton Meyer 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Drew Duininck 2-3 rbi-2 2b-2 hbp, Jake Versteeg 2-4 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Redwood Falls: n/a … Prinsburg: Swart (L) 5-2-4-2-2-2, Wesley Fussy 1-2-1-1-1-1, Nelson 1-2-3-1-2-2