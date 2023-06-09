99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Legion baseball roundup: NLS cruises past Upsala, 7-2

New London-Spicer grabs a 7-0 lead through 4 innings to earn the road victory. Meanwhile, Cottonwood beats the Prinsburg Orioles

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 08, 2023 at 11:48 PM

UPSALA — The New London-Spicer American Legion baseball team grabbed a 7-0 lead through four innings to cruise to the 7-2 victory Thursday over Upsala.

NLS 7, Upsala 2

NLS    113   200   0-7   9   2
Upsala      000   020   0-2   4   3

Hitting - NLS: L. Knudsen 1-3 r-2 rbi sb, B. Skindelien 2-4 r 2b, Bennett Schultz 1-4 rbi, Chi Schneider 1-3 r rbi bb, E. Jacobson 0-0 bb, Grant Paffrath 1-4 r rbi, Aedan Andresen 2-4 r rbi 2b, Cole Dolezal 0-2 rbi hbp, F. Glauvitz 0-0 bb, Gabe Rohman 1-3, G. Radabaugh 0-1 r … Upsala: Binek 1-2 bb-2, Lampert 0-2 rbi hbp, Thieschafer 2-3, Harren 1-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Carson McCain (W) 4.1-4-2-0-14, Jacobsson 1.2-0-0-0-1-1, Reid Holmquist 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Upsala: Nathig (L) 5.2-9-7-4-2-2, Johnson 1.1-0-0-0-1-0

Cottonwood 7, Prinsburg 3

Cottonwood earned the victory over the Prinsburg Orioles at Cottonwood.

Prinsburg     000   000   3-3   6   2
Cottonwood      240   001   x-7   7   1

Hitting - Prinsburg: I. Swart 2-4 rbi-2, B. Rime 1-4, J. Nelson 0-3 bb sb, B. Ryks 0-1 bb, W. Fussy 0-2 r bb, D. Duininck 2-3 r rbi, J. Veer Steeg 1-2 r hbp … Cottonwood: not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Prinsburg: Duininck (L) 2-6-6-4-1-0, Ver Steeg 3-1-1-0-3-2, Fussy 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Cottonwood: n/a

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
