Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history

Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth

UPSALA — The New London-Spicer American Legion baseball team grabbed a 7-0 lead through four innings to cruise to the 7-2 victory Thursday over Upsala.

Legion baseball roundup: NLS cruises past Upsala, 7-2 New London-Spicer grabs a 7-0 lead through 4 innings to earn the road victory. Meanwhile, Cottonwood beats the Prinsburg Orioles

