DNR's mid-winter fish house count shows elements took a toll this year in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR — Ice anglers may be a hearty lot, but this year the elements took a toll on those who prefer to fish in comfort.

The number of fish houses found on lakes in the Willmar area was down significantly from last year when staff with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries office in Spicer took their mid-winter count. It’s a practice that has been maintained since 1978.

This year’s count found a total of 604 houses on the 44 water bodies in the work area for the crew. That area includes all of Kandiyohi County and south to Cottonwood Lake in northern Lyon County.

This year’s count compares to 1,041 houses counted in the 2022-23 ice fishing season, and 986 the year prior.

The drop in fish house numbers has much to do with the elements and the difficulties they posed for getting fish houses out on the lakes.

“Early ice was not very good due to high snowfall amounts and slush,” stated Brad Carlson, assistant fisheries supervisor in the Spicer office. He pointed out that a bitter cold snap around Christmas didn’t help either.

The unusual thaw and snow and rain that followed made for lots of slush near the access points to lakes, further discouraging anglers from venturing out with fish houses.

The fish house counts in recent years reflect the trend toward larger wheelhouses. They improve mobility in many years but proved problematic in a year like this.

Fish house counts have trended downward over time. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Recent years have also seen a trend toward crappie “boom towns,” where anglers leave their houses in place over areas where crappie are found. Foot Lake and Diamond in Kandiyohi County and Rice Lake in Stearns County had good numbers of houses this past season as a result.

But don’t be fooled into believing a cluster of fish houses or large numbers of houses are a sure sign of good fishing. Koronis Lake had this year’s highest number of houses with 75, followed by Ringo with 73. “Fair to poor” is how the overall fishing on Koronis was evaluated in this year’s report.

Long Lake by Willmar saw its fish house count fall from 68 last year to 31 this year, possibly a sign that the big bite that attracted anglers to the lake a year ago has died down.

The lakes that had the best fishing success were Norway, Nest, Big Kandiyohi, Foot and Rice, according to Carlson. Black crappie, bluegill and walleye were the primary targets for anglers on area lakes.

Since its start, the fish house count has generally shown a downward trend, but that’s not to say there are fewer ice anglers out there. In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, fish house counts were in the range of 1,578 to 1,894.

In those earlier years, most fish houses were homemade and anglers tended to leave them in place on a given lake.

Large wheelhouses are popular with ice anglers, but their size and weight can make them difficult to move when the snowpack is deep, as these ice anglers discovered on Lake Minnewaska in this Tribune file photo. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

The commercial development of portable fish houses and comfortable wheelhouses has changed all of that. Anglers are far more mobile, and those portable units go home with them at the end of a fishing excursion.

While this past season wasn’t a banner year in the Willmar area, conditions to the west were different and fishing pressure was much higher because of it.

Both Big Stone and Lac qui Parle lakes had high numbers of fish houses because anglers were able to get on them, reported Chris Domeier, fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota DNR in Ortonville.

There were at least 500 houses on Lac qui Parle Lake during the busiest weekends. Domeier said anglers told him they believed there were as many as 1,000 on Big Stone Lake at times. He suspects that number may be high, but believes a fair bet would be at least 700 houses at peak times.

Fishing on Lac qui Parle was good, with a good early walleye bite and a decent crappie bite. The well-publicized perch bite on Big Stone Lake attracted the anglers there, but Domeier said this year’s perch fishing wasn’t as hot as past years. “I heard of more poor trips than good ones,” he explained.

