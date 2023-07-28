Early detection may help control starry stonewort in Long Lake

NEW LONDON — Long Lake by Hawick and Koronis Lake by Paynesville are about a 15-minute drive from each other, but are eight years apart when it comes to the Aquatic Invasive Species they now share in common.

Prospects for managing starry stonewort in Long Lake appear to be less daunting than those for managing the macro-algal in Koronis Lake , where’s the state’s first infestation of this AIS was reported in 2015.

That’s especially the case now that the father-and-son scuba diving team of Steve and Connor McComas of Blue Earth Science had the opportunity to take an up-close look at the Long Lake infestation earlier this month.

“It is a light infestation at this point,” said Steve McComas, the father in this duo. “(I’ve) certainly seen greater.”

McComas said the mat of starry stonewort covers roughly 400 square feet of lake bottom in eight to 12 feet of water. It’s located about casting distance from the public access on the west end of the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clear filament rhizoids that anchor the algal were pretty much attached and not drifting apart, according to McComas. The mat is deep enough, or just on the edge of the depth the average snorkeler can reach, to help assure that the props on motorboats or other human activities do not fragment the algal and cause their spread.

Starry stonewort can be identified by the white, star shaped-bulbil that is connected to a strand of single cells. The white strand is one cell and anchors the plant in the bottom sediment. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

At this point, it’s not believed that the starry stonewort has spread elsewhere in the lake. That makes it possible to target the mat with a copper-based algaecide that can be effective in controlling it. Once the algaecide knocks the starry stonewort biomass down, McComas said it will be possible to return with scuba gear and manually remove surviving portions of it with minimal risk of fragmenting and spreading it.

There is no way to know for sure at this time, but McComas said the infestation probably began one year ago, possibly two. Its location near a boat access supports the possibility that it arrived in the lake via a boat trailer or boat.

“We’ve had success in maintaining control of those small populations,” Eric Katzenmeyer, AIS specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Hutchinson, told the Tribune. It will take annual treatments with an algaecide, but we’ve seen success in controlling starry stonewort when it is found early and in limited abundance, according to Katzenmeyer. He was the first to confirm its presence in Long Lake after snorkeling to the mat earlier this summer.

Kandiyohi County’s first confirmed infestation of starry stonewort is the 24th lake confirmed to be infected by it in the state. The discovery of starry stonewort in Kornis in 2015 was the first instance of a starry stonewort infestation in the state.

By that time, the starry stonewort was already widespread in the Lake Koronis. And, we had little experience in managing it at the time.

Ever since its discovery, the Lake Koronis Improvement Association has been managing a control effort that has been watched by researchers and applauded for its diligence. Kevin Farnum, with the lake association, said the organization budgets $173,000 each year for the management effort. It consists of treating up to 174 acres of starry stonewort with an algaecide each year.

Kevin Farnum of the Lake Koronis Improvement Association holds a mass of starry stonewort pulled from the lake in this Tribune file photo. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

That’s all the acreage that the association’s permit from the DNR will allow. There’s concern that applying herbicide over more acres in the lake would adversely affect the population of native aquatic plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping on top of the infestation is a challenge. Farnum said the group targets starry stonewort mats based on surveys conducted each year, but the starry stonewort continues to show up in places not expected. “It’s a little bit like Whack-A-Mole,” said Farnum in reference to the game in which players try to hit toy moles that pop up randomly in holes.

“The unfortunate thing is that is all we will ever be able to do,” he said. The alternative is do nothing.”

If left unchecked, starry stonewort can expand throughout much of the lake creating densely packed mats that displace native vegetation and impede recreational activities.

Steve and Connor McComas of Blue Earth Science captured this image of the starry stonewort they documented while scuba diving in Long Lake earlier this month. The mat of starry stonewort covers roughly 400 square feet and is located in 8- to 12-feet of water near the public access on the west end of the lake. Contributed / Blue Earth Science

Russ Hilbert, Kandiyohi County AIS coordinator, is overseeing the effort to control starry stonewort in Long Lake. The county is working with the lake association in the effort. In an email to the Tribune, Hilbert said the county has permits from the DNR for both chemical and manual control efforts.

The county offers an annual grant program in which lake associations can seek funding for AIS control. Future surveys of the lake will be used to determine what further actions will need to be done, according to the AIS coordinator.

Long Lake, at 324 acres, presents no where near the size of challenge in dealing with the AIS as Koronis Lake, at 2,968 acres. Yet they have similarities. The littoral areas of each lake, where sunlight and habitat support aquatic vegetation, are proportionately the same at roughly 39 percent of the total area.

McComas cautioned that it’s too early to know how starry stonewort will fare in Long Lake. The lake has a good population of chara algal, a native plant that is closely related to the invasive starry stonewort. If chara is growing well in the lake, starry stonewort might grow well too, he explained.

McComas, who authors a column in outdoor publications on lake ecology as the “ Lake Detective ,” pointed out that Minnesota is seeing success in controlling this new invasive. He pointed to West Lake Sylvia in Wright County as an example of a small lake where control measures have proven effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cautions that we have yet to eliminate starry stonewort from any water body. He points to the comments of a Clemson University ecologist on the management work in West Lake Sylvia. Starry stonewort is tenacious, and we have to be more tenacious, he explained.

There is an opportunity to help in the effort of early detection of infestations on Aug. 19. The Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center with the University of Minnesota coordinates an annual "Starry Trek" in which volunteers check on lakes in the state. To learn more about participating, check the MAISRC website .

