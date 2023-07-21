Gravel riders make scenic route the fastest

GRANITE FALLS — Don Karras usually competes in 10 long-distance gravel bicycle races each year, ranging from his home turf in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the vertical challenges found around Spearfish in the Black Hills of his home state.

Among his favorite races is the Bluenose Gopher 50, which covers just over 50 miles in the Minnesota River Valley starting in Granite Falls and winding through portions of Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Renville counties.

“I like it,” said Karras. “It’s got it all. Well balanced. One of the better courses I will ride,” he said.

The 53-year-old racer is also the Bluenose Gopher 50’s very best. He led the way through the third annual Bluenose Gopher 50 race on July 15, covering those scenic river valley miles in just over three hours, besting 39 other finishers.

Jon Lane of Excelsior (left) and Don Karras (right) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, led the racers in the Bluenose Gopher 50 as they climb the first gravel road hill on the Minnesota River Valley on the race's route on July 15, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Jon Lane of Excelsior, 61, and Mitch Quinn of Willmar, 49, were right on his wheels, taking second and third places, respectively, in this year’s competition. Their impressions of the river valley scenery were no different.

“It’s a nice ride,” said Lane. He applauded the beauty of the river valley as well as the rural, rustic nature of the race itself.

Lane said he is only too familiar with the large races hosted by corporate sponsors. “I wanted something local and to meet local people,” said Lane. “They are glad to see you.”

“Fantastic scenery, for sure,” said Quinn after crossing the finish line. “Most of the roads are not too hard, not too technical.”

It’s exactly what sponsors of this event hoped to hear. The gravel race was launched three years ago in part as an opportunity to introduce more people to the Minnesota River Valley and the recreational opportunities it offers for the growing sport of gravel road riding, explained Louiwana Otabi, race director. It’s sponsored by the Bluenose Gopher , a cooperative-owned taproom in Granite Falls that has a stake in bringing visitors to the area.

The 43 participants in the third annual Bluenose Gopher 50 gravel bicycle race and ride climb Oak Street in Granite Falls after leaving the starting point to reach the gravel roads following the Minnesota River Valley outside of the community on July 15, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

The race itself was inspired by Steve Hed, an innovator and founder of HED Cycling in Roseville. He was visiting family in Canby in western Yellow Medicine County and read an account of bicyclists in June, 1895 pedaling a route from Granite Falls to Marshall, Redwood Falls, Renville and back to Granite Falls.

Hed also learned that the county was once the home of Judge Ole Hartwick (1857-1945), who was known nationally for his bicycle riding. He tallied over 200,000 miles on his bicycles, sometimes making round trips of roughly 80 miles from Granite Falls to Canby on the western end of the county to handle his judicial duties.

This was the perfect place to hold a gravel bicycle ride, and Hed began making plans when he died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2014. But he had planted the seed and organizers in Granite Falls took it from there. People might not expect this corner of the state to offer beautiful, rolling hills, forested areas and parks, but that’s exactly the landscape the race route follows.

Lane and his gravel bike riding buddy, Dane Kromer, 62, of Minnetonka, were not surprised at all. They had once competed in a ride known as the Day Across Minnesota which runs from the South Dakota border to Wisconsin and must be completed in 24 hours. Part of that route includes the area that is part of the Bluenose Gopher 50 route.

A bicyclist in the Bluenose Gopher 50 race and ride enjoys a brief stretch on paved road where the river valley scenery featured the mix of woodlands and farm fields as seen in the area between the Upper Sioux Agency State Park and Renville County's Skalbekken Park on July 15, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

“Whoever designed the route did a great job,” said Lane as Kromer nodded in agreement. “It has a little of everything in it.” There were 43 gravel bicyclists in this year’s event. A good share of them came just to enjoy the ride. Some even stopped to take photographs, according to Otabai.

Don Karras of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was the first across the finish line for the Bluenose Gopher 50 race and ride in Granite Falls on July 15, 2023. He reached the finish line at 11:01 a.m., or just shy of three hours after an 8:04 a.m. start. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

The last cyclist reached the finish line around 2:30 p.m. or so, or about six hours after their start. Three didn’t complete the route. One had a flat tire and discovered a leak in his spare tire. Two others were just too tuckered out, and accepted rides back to the starting point in a pickup truck that followed the racers.

The race participants came from homes ranging from Detroit Lakes and Duluth to Sioux Falls, and included seven women. Otabai said they are looking at hosting both men’s and women’s and possibly different age brackets in next year’s race.

Jon Lane, 61, of Excelsior, pauses for water after crossing the finish line in the Bluenose Gopher 50 gravel bike race and ride on July 15, 2023 in Granite Falls. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

No matter whether they finished first or last, Otabai said she and the other volunteers heard pretty much the same comments from the bicyclists at the race’s end. “All super positive,” she said. “A really fun group. I love hearing their stories when they come back and swap stories (about) how they got the adrenaline going.”

View a video promoting the race: https://youtu.be/Z3KHYqBcP_g