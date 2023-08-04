Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever offering women-only hunting opportunity

More women are taking up hunting, and local chapter is ready to support them.

Claudia Thompson holds the roosters she bagged on an outing in Kandiyohi County in this undated photo. The Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever on Sept. 16 is hosting a free program on pheasant hunting for women ages 18 and up.
Claudia Thompson holds the roosters she bagged on an outing in Kandiyohi County in this undated photo. The Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever on Sept. 16 is hosting a free program on pheasant hunting for women ages 18 and up.
Contributed
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:00 PM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County chapter of Pheasants Forever is offering an introduction to pheasant hunting exclusively for women.

The chapter is putting out a call for women ages 18 and up who may be interested in learning about the sport — or interested in getting back into it — to gather for the free program. It will be held Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer.

Pheasants Forever will provide a noon lunch and all of the equipment needed for the day’s activities. Mentors for the program include Cassie Block, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources based in Willmar, and Ellie Faber, an avid hunter.

The day’s event will be followed by an opportunity to get out pheasant hunting after the season opens with a mentor.

Organizers Lee Thompson and Kevin Ochsendorf with the local chapter emphasized that the event is geared for women no matter their prior hunting experience, or lack thereof. There will be introductory information for those new to hunting, as well as helpful information for those with prior experience and looking to get back into it.

To participate, contact Thompson by email at leet56288@gmail.com or through the chapter’s Facebook page.

The intent is to get more women involved in pheasant hunting, and by so doing, to help bolster the ranks of those supporting the important work of Pheasants Forever in managing and acquiring habitat for wildlife.

The organizers said it’s part of Pheasant Forever’s emphasis on the three R’s: Recruit, Retain and Re-activate.

Pheasant hunting
The intent of an upcoming free program is to get more women involved in pheasant hunting, and by so doing, to help bolster the ranks of those supporting the important work of Pheasants Forever in managing and acquiring habitat for wildlife.
Photo from clipart.com

Thompson and Ochesendorf said the local chapter has long been hosting introductory programs for youth, but not with the success they would like to see. While the young participants often talk about how much they enjoyed the opportunity, it too often ends there. They do not continue on their own with hunting.

The local chapter also has a number of members who are not hunters, but join the chapter for the sake of supporting the habitat work it accomplishes.

Thompson and Ochesendorf said the chapter really wants to grow the ranks of those who hunt pheasants. They are hopeful that getting women involved will mean more long-term hunters who will value the work of Pheasants Forever.

Women represent 50 percent of the population, yet currently represent only a small subset of the hunting community.

Change is coming. Women are the fastest growing demographic within the hunting community today, Ashley Chance, hunting heritage program manager with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever , told the West Central Tribune.

Ashley Chance PF and QF.jpeg
Ashley Chance
Contributed / Ashley Chance of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever

That said, she also cautioned that women experience the highest attrition rate. “It’s difficult for them to stick with it, so to speak,” she said. The reasons are many, but one thing matters most in terms of retaining women as hunters: They need to be able to enjoy the sport with other women, Chance explained.

“Having a sense of community and seeing themselves reflected in the hunting public can go a long way towards giving them the confidence and support to overcome whatever unique barriers they might be experiencing,” she said.

Ring-necked pheasant
A ring-necked pheasant is shown in corn stubble along Kandiyohi County Road 5 north of Willmar in this Jan. 21, 2022, file photo. The local chapter of Pheasants Forever, in addition to hunters, also has a number of non-hunting members who join the chapter for the sake of supporting the habitat work it accomplishes.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Pheasants Forever has a “Women on the Wing” initiative to get more women into the sport, and to start their own women-only chapters. There are 10 all-female chapters in the country.

Legendary Longtails of Women on the Wing located southeast of the metropolitan area is among the all-female chapters that is enjoying growth, according to Linda Bylander, who leads the Minnesota DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman .

Linda Bylander DNR.jpeg
Linda Bylander, coordinator of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman education program that is offered through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Contributed

She is seeing a lot of interest by women in getting into outdoor activities including hunting. Becoming an Outdoors Woman has been operating for 30 years now in the state, and interest is only growing in its range of program. Three recent programs each had 70 to 80 participants, and waiting lists for them, she said.

The DNR is putting more emphasis on getting adults into hunting or back into hunting, she said. That can translate into more youth involvement, especially when moms take up hunting.

Moms often have the most control over a family’s recreational activities, Bylander explained. “If moms like hunting, the kids are going to go hunting,” she said.

It’s true that many women who come to hunting do so later in life as adults, since many did not have opportunities in their youths to hunt. That has its advantages, said Chance. They don’t come to the sport with the bad habits many of us develop as youths, and as adults they have the financial resources and confidence needed.

It’s also important to keep in mind that not all women are beginners, she added. Many have years and years of hunting experience. “Not every woman you see in camo needs advice,” she said.

Pheasants Forever offers a free video series How to Hunt Upland Birds available at: pheasantsforever.org/howtohunt

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
