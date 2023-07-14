Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Northland Outdoors

Let's Go Fishing keeps making it happen

Since 2002, the organization and its volunteers give back to seniors and others by hosting them on fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake

Let's Go Fishing 071223 001.jpg
Leo Breyer, far left, reacts to catching a sunfish as Let's Go Fishing volunteer Ron Haugen, center, helps free the fish from the hook during a fishing trip on Green Lake on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 3:26 PM

SPICER — A group of military veterans with one goal in mind, that being to catch fish.

A women’s bible study group from Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar, who wanted to boat around Green Lake and see the sights.

A mixed group of new immigrants, including a few who had grown up in the desert and had never seen much less experienced big water.

Let's Go Fishing 071223 002.jpg
Ben Tjaden smiles after hooking a sunfish during a Let's Go Fishing trip on Green Lake Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

And mostly, senior citizens who light up with joy when they are on the water.

These are but a few snapshots of Rick Reimer’s time on the waters of Green Lake as the president of the Willmar chapter of Let’s Go Fishing . As it has since 2002, the local volunteers and their sponsors continue to carry on the mission of giving back to seniors and allowing others to enjoy the mental-health-boosting experience that being on the water offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE

The chapter is on track this year to treat as many as 2,000 guests to fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake. “Yeah, it’s been busy from the start in May,” said Reimer. “Pretty much nonstop, four days a week, four trips a day.”

Let's Go Fishing 071223 003.jpg
Bill McNamara is assisted as he uses his walker to board a pontoon boat prior to the start of a Let's Go Fishing trip on Green Lake on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Spicer.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The calendar is booked through the remainder of July and August. Reimer and volunteers with the organization encourage anyone interested in joining outings this year to check out the website and get on a waiting list for openings that can occur.

Volunteers and sponsors have continued to make all of this possible since the organization’s start in 2002. Reimer said there’s always a need for new volunteers. He can’t say enough about the dedication of those now serving.

It’s not just time on the water, either. Some of the volunteers take time to visit with local civic organizations and businesses in advance of the season to help raise funds to make this happen. The community has remained very generous in supporting the organization, according to Reimer.

Let's Go Fishing 071223 004.jpg
Let's Go Fishing volunteers Ron Haugen, at left, and Rick Loseth, far right, help angler Tim Tatzemeyer put his life vest on before boarding a pontoon for an afternoon of fishing in Spicer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Let’s Go Fishing also works to obtain grant funds, from organizations ranging from the United Way to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The local chapter keeps two pontoon boats on the water, and manages all of the fishing and safety gear that it takes to make this possible.

More Northland Outdoors:
Zebco fishing combo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip
We’ll always remember the vintage fiberglass fishing rod paired with a push-button reel. We’ll also remember the laughs that ensued when someone hooked a fish.
6h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Crescent Lake, Superior National Forest
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Here are some wild alternatives to Boundary Waters trips — no permit needed
There are several first-come, first-served backcountry canoe and camping options in the Superior National Forest.
9h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Cooler weekend with a few showers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler July weekend ahead
Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the bulk of the area both Saturday and Sunday.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Entangled in fishing line, Deer Lake loon is saved with midnight rescue effort
Anglers are asked to retrieve as much of their broken off fishing line as possible.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
051720.S.DNT.petgrouse c06.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Grouse drumming up in Northeastern Minnesota, down in northwest
The number of ruffed grouse that hunters see in the fall depends more on how many chicks hatched and survived this summer.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota deer hunt
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota will require nontoxic ammo in state park, SNA hunts
State park lead ban was postponed last year due to supply issues for alternatives.
3d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
DSC02462.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Catch a Big One
Mike Frisch gives tips on how to catch big fish.
3d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Kopetzky reeled in among the largest muskies caught in the Twin Ports area.
Jul 7
 · 
By  John Myers
Kab-3 2 copy.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: My favorite summer fishing vacation spots
Mike Frisch lays out his summer fishing vacation spots.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Mike Frisch

Reimer said that roughly 75 to 80 percent of the guests come for the fishing, while some just want to enjoy a boat ride. All of the guests love to view the sights and hear the stories of Green Lake’s earlier years.

Let's Go Fishing 071223 005.jpg
Bill McNamara unhooks a fish he caught on Green Lake during a Let's Go Fishing trip on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Reimer, who grew up fishing the lake and is retired from a career with the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District , is a good source for information on the lore and history of the lake. He said many are surprised to learn how the 5,000 acre lake once was a destination for visitors from the Twin Cities and places more distant. They arrived by train, and stayed in either of two large hotels or the cabins and resorts that once were part of the shoreline.

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t matter whether the guests are senior citizens, at-risk youth, or military veterans dealing with post traumatic stress syndrome. There’s a magic that happens on the water as guests laugh and smile and enjoy the outing.

It’s not just the outdoor setting that matters. Reimer credits the onboard volunteers for all they do to help their guests enjoy the trip. “They are nice volunteers, great people,” he said.

Let's Go Fishing 071223 008.jpg
Rice Care Center worker Hanna Kobienia helps Bill McNamara off the dock after a Let's Go Fishing trip on Green Lake on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
gavel.jpg
Local
Man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct, woman to child endangerment in Kandiyohi County abuse case
36m ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
WCT.ST.Rollover.png
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in rollover crash
4h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Briana Sanchez / Tribune file photoStudents at Willmar Middle School go through the lunch line at the school in Willmar in this 2017 file photo. Free summer meals for children will be offered at the Middle School, at Lakeland Elementary and at the Area Learning Center.
Local
Schools in Willmar, surrounding area offer free summer meals
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott