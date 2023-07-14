Let's Go Fishing keeps making it happen

SPICER — A group of military veterans with one goal in mind, that being to catch fish.

A women’s bible study group from Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar, who wanted to boat around Green Lake and see the sights.

A mixed group of new immigrants, including a few who had grown up in the desert and had never seen much less experienced big water.

Ben Tjaden smiles after hooking a sunfish during a Let's Go Fishing trip on Green Lake Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

And mostly, senior citizens who light up with joy when they are on the water.

These are but a few snapshots of Rick Reimer’s time on the waters of Green Lake as the president of the Willmar chapter of Let’s Go Fishing . As it has since 2002, the local volunteers and their sponsors continue to carry on the mission of giving back to seniors and allowing others to enjoy the mental-health-boosting experience that being on the water offers.

The chapter is on track this year to treat as many as 2,000 guests to fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake. “Yeah, it’s been busy from the start in May,” said Reimer. “Pretty much nonstop, four days a week, four trips a day.”

Bill McNamara is assisted as he uses his walker to board a pontoon boat prior to the start of a Let's Go Fishing trip on Green Lake on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Spicer. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The calendar is booked through the remainder of July and August. Reimer and volunteers with the organization encourage anyone interested in joining outings this year to check out the website and get on a waiting list for openings that can occur.

Volunteers and sponsors have continued to make all of this possible since the organization’s start in 2002. Reimer said there’s always a need for new volunteers. He can’t say enough about the dedication of those now serving.

It’s not just time on the water, either. Some of the volunteers take time to visit with local civic organizations and businesses in advance of the season to help raise funds to make this happen. The community has remained very generous in supporting the organization, according to Reimer.

Let's Go Fishing volunteers Ron Haugen, at left, and Rick Loseth, far right, help angler Tim Tatzemeyer put his life vest on before boarding a pontoon for an afternoon of fishing in Spicer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Let’s Go Fishing also works to obtain grant funds, from organizations ranging from the United Way to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The local chapter keeps two pontoon boats on the water, and manages all of the fishing and safety gear that it takes to make this possible.

Reimer said that roughly 75 to 80 percent of the guests come for the fishing, while some just want to enjoy a boat ride. All of the guests love to view the sights and hear the stories of Green Lake’s earlier years.

Bill McNamara unhooks a fish he caught on Green Lake during a Let's Go Fishing trip on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Reimer, who grew up fishing the lake and is retired from a career with the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District , is a good source for information on the lore and history of the lake. He said many are surprised to learn how the 5,000 acre lake once was a destination for visitors from the Twin Cities and places more distant. They arrived by train, and stayed in either of two large hotels or the cabins and resorts that once were part of the shoreline.

It doesn’t matter whether the guests are senior citizens, at-risk youth, or military veterans dealing with post traumatic stress syndrome. There’s a magic that happens on the water as guests laugh and smile and enjoy the outing.

It’s not just the outdoor setting that matters. Reimer credits the onboard volunteers for all they do to help their guests enjoy the trip. “They are nice volunteers, great people,” he said.