Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks volunteers to count loons on Kandiyohi County water bodies

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources volunteers are being asked to go to one lake on one day from June 30 to July 10 to help with a loon-monitoring effort.

A baby common loon chick takes ride on the back of its parent.
A baby common loon chick takes ride on the back of its parent.
FotoRequest - stock.adobe.com
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:54 AM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help count loons on lakes in Kandiyohi County during the June 30 - July 10 time period.

Volunteers are needed to visit a lake one morning during that time to count the number of adult and young loons they see.

The count helps the department detect changes in the adult population and gauge the reproductive success of loons to anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of the state bird.

In announcing the annual request, the DNR pointed out that the Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a great way to get involved with wildlife on lakes.

The native range of loons once extended into Iowa. Today, Kandiyohi County is on the southern edge of the range. Keeping track of the loon population in the area is very important.

How to get involved

When do I survey?

  • Pick one morning from June 30 to July 10.
  • Between the hours of 5 a.m. and noon, count the number of adult and baby loons observed on a lake.

How long does it take?

Survey time depends on the lake size:

  • Small lakes (less than 150 acres) 30 to 60 minutes
  • Medium lakes (150-400 acres) 30 minutes to 2 hours
  • Large lakes (over 400 acres) 2 to 4 hours

What equipment do I need to count loons?

  • Binoculars or a spotting scope.
  • Some lakes require a boat or canoe to go out on the water, otherwise count from shore.

What can I expect to see?

  • Larger lakes are more likely to have loons.
  • Most breeding pairs will have zero to two young.

Where can I count loons?

  • With more than 600 lakes to choose from, go to the Minnesota Loon Monitoring webpage.
  • Click on the "Volunteer Map" button under "Sign up for a lake" to find the lakes still needing volunteer monitors.

Questions?

Call or email Dorie Tess, New Ulm, 507-233-1250 , dorie.tess@state.mn.us .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
