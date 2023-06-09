Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks volunteers to count loons on Kandiyohi County water bodies

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help count loons on lakes in Kandiyohi County during the June 30 - July 10 time period.

Volunteers are needed to visit a lake one morning during that time to count the number of adult and young loons they see.

The count helps the department detect changes in the adult population and gauge the reproductive success of loons to anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of the state bird.

In announcing the annual request, the DNR pointed out that the Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a great way to get involved with wildlife on lakes.

The native range of loons once extended into Iowa. Today, Kandiyohi County is on the southern edge of the range. Keeping track of the loon population in the area is very important.

How to get involved

When do I survey?



Pick one morning from June 30 to July 10.

Between the hours of 5 a.m. and noon, count the number of adult and baby loons observed on a lake.

How long does it take?

Survey time depends on the lake size:



Small lakes (less than 150 acres) 30 to 60 minutes

Medium lakes (150-400 acres) 30 minutes to 2 hours

Large lakes (over 400 acres) 2 to 4 hours

What equipment do I need to count loons?



Binoculars or a spotting scope.

Some lakes require a boat or canoe to go out on the water, otherwise count from shore.

What can I expect to see?



Larger lakes are more likely to have loons.

Most breeding pairs will have zero to two young.

Where can I count loons?



With more than 600 lakes to choose from, go to the Minnesota Loon Monitoring webpage.

Click on the "Volunteer Map" button under "Sign up for a lake" to find the lakes still needing volunteer monitors.

Questions?

Call or email Dorie Tess, New Ulm, 507-233-1250 , dorie.tess@state.mn.us .

