Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota DNR offers free access for ATV riders on state trails this weekend

For 10th year, the state of Minnesota will offer free access to over 30,000 miles of trails June 10-11.

Mud runs are part of the fun when the Appleton OHV Park hosts the annual Rolling Thunder event.
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:33 PM

APPLETON — Riders with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources .

This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no-registration weekend.

After the weekend, Minnesotans will need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails. Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually for a nonresident trail pass.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, off-highway vehicle program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

In southern Minnesota, the Appleton Off Highway Vehicle Park offers 20 miles of trail in a 330-acre park located just outside of Appleton. It offers trails for all classes of off-road vehicles.

FreedomRidge.041923.SummerFun2023
Northland Outdoors
Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty
Area off-roading parks are perfect for any thrillseeker looking to kick up some dirt and get muddy.
June 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Other recommended trails for riders new to the state trail system include:

  • The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area , a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, with 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.
  • The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest , which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.
  • The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in the Foot Hills State Forest, where riders will curve around lakes and ponds, go up and down a variety of hills, and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest.
  • The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders will use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

Riders should always keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for riders born after July 1, 1987. Trainings are offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV Safety training schedules and other OHV information can be found on the OHV page of the DNR website .

