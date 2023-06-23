Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training set June 26-30 in Lac qui Parle County

WATSON — The Lac qui Parle area will play host to a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training beginning June 26, sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.

The week-long class will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily starting Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30.

According to a news release, the class will cover the natural and cultural history of the Prairies and Potholes region, studying Lac qui Parle State Park's river floodplain, prairie hillsides and wildlife. The course will also access parts of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife management areas.

Participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners — studying natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service.

For more information and to register online, go to www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses .

For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711 , ext. 2120; 1-888-241-4532 , or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org .