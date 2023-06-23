Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training set June 26-30 in Lac qui Parle County

The Lac qui Parle area, including state park and wildlife management area lands, will play host to Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training from June 26 to June 30.

Master Naturalist DSC_0033.JPG
Ground plums were among the finds of students in the Master Naturalist program as they toured prairie land near the Lac qui Parle State Park on July 20, 2022. The plums were found on a small parcel of native prairie holding a candy store-like list of plants, including wild licorice, yellow sundrop and mountain mint.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:33 PM

WATSON — The Lac qui Parle area will play host to a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training beginning June 26, sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.

The week-long class will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily starting Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30.

According to a news release, the class will cover the natural and cultural history of the Prairies and Potholes region, studying Lac qui Parle State Park's river floodplain, prairie hillsides and wildlife. The course will also access parts of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife management areas.

Participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners — studying natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service.

For more information and to register online, go to www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses .

For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711 , ext. 2120; 1-888-241-4532 , or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
