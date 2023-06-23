Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Northland Outdoors

New London, Minnesota, bicyclist exploring the world on her own power

Bicycle enthusiast Kathy Hartley is on a quest to complete the 2,972 mile-long Mississppi River Trail; it's part of her passion for adventure

Kathy Hartley lifts her bicycle after completing a 70-mile pedal one day to the Mississippi River this year as part of her quest to follow the Mississippi River from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico in segments over four years. She posted this image with "70" on it to celebrate not only the miles covered in one day, but also the fact that she did so just a few months shy of her 70th birthday.
Kathy Hartley lifts her bicycle after completing a 70-mile pedal to the Mississippi River this year as part of her quest to follow the Mississippi River from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico in segments over four years. She posted this image with "70" on the image to celebrate not only the miles covered, but the fact that she did the miles just a few months shy of her 70th birthday.
Contributed
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 2:32 PM

NEW LONDON — If you want to explore the world on a bicycle, you need two things.

First of all, “you need a good bicycle that fits,” said Kathy Hartley.

Second, she also recommends that you have the bicycle shop expertise and backup provided by Rick Norsten and Jedd Danielson at Rick’s Cycling and Sports in Willmar.

Thanks to both, she pedals anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 miles a year. She has yet to experience a mechanical breakdown or any harmful wear and tear on her body.

READ MORE

It also helps to have a sense of adventure. It’s what has led Hartley to bicycle throughout much of Europe, Australia and even Iceland. In the U.S., she’s pedaled from the Canadian border to the Twin Cities. She biked the Florida Keys. She’s explored the hill country of Texas to the tropics of Maui, Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Hartley is following the Mississippi River Trail, a 2,972 mile bicycle route that mainly follows lightly-traveled rural roads along the big river. She is two-thirds of the way.
Kathy Hartley is following the Mississippi River Trail, a 2,972 mile bicycle route that mainly follows lightly-traveled rural roads along the big river. She is two-thirds of the way.<br/>
Contributed

Her latest quest? She’s two-thirds of the way on a journey from the source of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park to the Gulf of Mexico. She’s following the Mississippi River Trail, a 2,972-mile bicycle route.

Harltey, who will turn 70 in September, has divided the journey into four segments over as many years. She started in 2021 and made her way in separate segments from Itasca to St. Paul and from there to Dubuque, Iowa. Last year, she followed the river in Iowa and Illinois to Hannibal, Missouri. Both trips were unsupported.

This year, she’s just returned from making her way from Hannibal to Memphis, Tennessee. Her husband, John, provided support this year, lining up hotels as overnight destinations for her and occasionally driving to meet up with her with ice-cold water.

She’s broken each of the segments into seven- or eight-day journeys. She covers roughly 65 to 70 miles a day.

Kathy Hartley and husband, John, are shown at a stop along the Mississippi River Trail earlier this summer. John provided support this year for her trip this year, lining up hotels and driving to meet her with ice-cold water for breaks along the way.
Kathy Hartley and husband, John, are shown at a stop along the Mississippi River Trail earlier this summer. John provided support for her trip this year, lining up hotels and driving to meet her with ice-cold water for breaks along the way.
Contributed

Give her a tailwind and she can do more. She surprised her husband one day when she decided to take a “recreational” ride from their home near New London and ended up in New Ulm, about 100 miles distant.

Hartley said she’s always enjoyed bicycling, but believes her passion for long-distance rides began in 2010. She insists that age is no barrier to long-distance quests. “You don’t have to do it all in one long shot,” she explained. “Adjust it and still make it something accomplish-able.”

When not on the road, Hartley is a part-time pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Her full-time career included years as an educator and later, an ELCA pastor in Kandiyohi County.

She grew up on a farm near Raymond. “I grew up riding a horse. I think that gave me the sense of adventure,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kentucky Department of Transportation pickup truck with flashing lights escorted bicyclist Kathy Hartley across the heavily-traveled and very narrow Highway 51 Bridge. She has found people to be very friendly and more than willing to offer help as she peddles the Mississippi River Trail.
A Kentucky Department of Transportation pickup truck with flashing lights escorted bicyclist Kathy Hartley across the heavily traveled and very narrow Highway 51 Bridge. She has found people to be very friendly and more than willing to offer help as she pedals the Mississippi River Trail.
Contributed

There is a sense of personal satisfaction in achieving the goals she sets, Hartley added by way of explaining her passion.

She also hopes that this journey down the Mississippi can help her call attention to the importance of protecting our water and environment. Hartley serves as a board member with Clean Up the River Environment, which is based in Montevideo.

More Northland Outdoors:
Master Naturalist DSC_0033.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training set June 26-30 in Lac qui Parle County
The Lac qui Parle area, including state park and wildlife management area lands, will play host to Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training from June 26 to June 30.
June 23, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Small silver fish in a pile on a flat surface
Northland Outdoors
Cisco explosion in Lake Superior may be largest on record
Trout and salmon may already be getting fatter thanks to massive population of young "herring."
June 22, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Cooler with Rain Chances this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler and Much Needed Rain
Saturday will see a good chance for moderate to heavy rainfall.
June 21, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Deb K, Deb W and Anne paddling.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘Ladies from the River’ embark on second leg of canoe trek to Hudson Bay
They left Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, June 8, and passed through Winnipeg on Monday, June 12.
June 17, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jack Weinstein bike 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bikepacking enthusiasts gear up for bucket-list adventure on Great Divide Mountain Bike Route
On Sunday, June 25, Jack Weinstein and Madison Eklund will begin a three-week bikepacking trip on about 800 miles of the GDMBR from Jasper, Alberta, to Whitefish, Montana.
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Cooler with Rain Chances this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking a slow moving front
A cold front will move out of the Dakotas and slide slowly across Minnesota Saturday and Sunday bringing showers and a few thundershowers.
June 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
June 14, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Wolf 7M_2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Isle Royale's transplanted wolf population is growing
Moose numbers are crashing as budworms kill balsam fir, their primary food.
June 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Asparagus and morels.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors
In my experience, at least, this is the earliest that the asparagus on my foraging route has ever gone to seed. On the upside, perhaps there’ll be even more asparagus to find in the next few years.
June 10, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Joe Baker Lake Superior fishing
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Joe Baker pays for college by running Lake Superior charter fishing boat
Baker, 20, may be the youngest of about two-dozen charter fishing captains that operate out of Duluth each summer.
June 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The affiliation with CURE had its benefits when she reached Cairo, Illinois, on this year’s trip, which took place in late May and early June. She needed to cross the Highway 51 bridge to Wickliffe, Kentucky. The heavily traveled bridge is just over a mile long, but no wider than 22.5 feet, with shoulders only 1.25 feet wide.

The Mississippi River Trail leads bicylists along lightly-traveled, rural roadways such as this one and through small, river towns lining the river.
The Mississippi River Trail leads bicylists along lightly traveled, rural roadways such as this one and through small river towns lining the river.
Contributed

The Kentucky Department of Transportation gave her an escort across the bridge after she called for help to deal with the traffic. The man answering the phone asked if she was making her trip as part of an organization. “Then I guess I can help you,” she said he told her.

Truth be told, that sort of kindness has been the story no matter where she pedals. Whether traveling as part of a group on roads in Europe, or pedaling solo on the back-country roads of the U.S., Hartley said people have been very nice and “overwhelmingly welcoming.”

Dogs are another matter. She carries pepper spray for those rare occasions when she can’t out-pedal a dog.

Her guide book for this latest adventure is Bob Robinson’s “Bicycling Guide to the Mississippi River Trail.” It allows cyclists to follow lightly traveled, rural roadways for most of the journey. She said she has especially enjoyed the river towns in Iowa. She’s also enjoyed fun conversations with farmers along the way, as well as the patrons and the owners of small, rural diners.

Kathy Hartley took in lots of Mississippi River sites along her way, including a stop to see this river boat. She is two-thirds of the way on a quest to complete the 2,972-mile Mississippi River Trail from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico.
Kathy Hartley took in lots of Mississippi River sites along her way, including a stop to see this riverboat. She is two-thirds of the way on a quest to complete the 2,972-mile Mississippi River Trail from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico.
Contributed

Nonetheless, the route also has brought her to the big cities along the river. After a hard day’s pedal in St. Louis, Missouri, she and her husband took a Uber ride from their hotel to watch a St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals game in Busch Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of her days end on a much quieter note. She’s usually happy to rest her weary muscles and get a good night’s rest for the next day’s adventure.

While the next leg of her Mississippi River adventure will have to wait until next year, there’s plenty of bicycle riding to be enjoyed closer to home. Every Thursday, she and friends meet in Willmar for a ride on the Glacial Lakes Trail to New London and around Green Lake. On any day, she will hop on her bicycle for a ride wherever her whims might take her.

Kathy Hartley's bicycle trip along the Mississippi River Trail led to fun discoveries, such as this statue of Popeye in Chester, Illinois, the hometown of the creator of the cartoon character, E.C. Segar.
Kathy Hartley's bicycle trip along the Mississippi River Trail led to fun discoveries, such as this statue of Popeye in Chester, Illinois, the hometown of the creator of the cartoon character, E.C. Segar.
Contributed

That’s the case year-round, by the way. In recent years, she’s taken up fat-tire bicycling to enjoy her passion when winter snow covers the landscape. And when it’s just too darn cold, there’s a spinning bicycle in the house for exercise, along with winter getaway trips with her husband to warmer climes.

She’s already looking forward to next year’s trip and the chance to complete the Mississippi River route. This year, she and John quietly hopped into their vehicles and made the trip to the starting point in Hannibal, Missouri, after she led a Sunday service.

Next year, she’s planning “to make more of a deal” of starting her final segment of the route. This is not because of the accomplishment it will represent for her personally. She wants to do more to call attention to the water quality and environmental issues that are so important, she explained.

Kathy Hartley's bicycle odyssey this year took her through St. Louis, where she and husband John took in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals in Busch Stadium.
Kathy Hartley's bicycle odyssey this year took her through St. Louis, where she and husband John took in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals in Busch Stadium.
Contributed

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Local
Fire destroys shed in rural Danube, Minnesota, but firefighters protect adjacent buildings
June 23, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Police lights
Local
Granite Falls, Minnesota, man airlifted after one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 212
June 23, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 9-June 22, 2023
June 23, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott