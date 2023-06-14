Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace scans her surroundings in search of birds and waterfowl during a Morning Bird Hike program on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:33 PM

SIBLEY STATE PARK — All eyes peered upward under heavy tree cover as folks industriously scanned the horizon with binoculars in hand, eagerly hoping to spot birds in the area during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9.

Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson led the group around the Pondview Interpretive Trail, a 0.7-mile loop trail that cuts through heavy tree cover, open grass areas and around a pond. The variety of habitats provided a wide variety of bird sightings, ranging from red-winged blackbirds, pelicans and mallards to a bald eagle and even a few spry sparrows along the way.

Stephenson said the hike is important, as it shows attendees the important role birds have in keeping ecosystems healthy, and is also a great way to learn a few of the species that call the area home in Sibley State Park .

Upcoming bird hikes at the rural New London park are slated to occur on June 16, June 23 and June 30. Programs run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Savannah Stephenson at 320-354-2002 or by email at savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us .

Morning Bird Hike 060923 002.jpg
A red-winged blackbird takes flight at Sibley State Park during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 003.jpg
Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson, center, points out a Baltimore oriole in a birding book held by intern Emma Pace, left, as Bianca Fredrick, of Villard, looks on during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 004.jpg
Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson shows the various types of orioles in a birding book during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 005.jpg
Peter Fredrick, of Villard, uses binoculars to get a closer look at a mallard during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 006.jpg
Pelicans fly high above the trail during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 007.jpg
A dragonfly lands on the hand of Bianca Fredrick, of Villard, while she uses her binoculars to get a closer look at birds during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 008.jpg
Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson points out a bird to hikers during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
