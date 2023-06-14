PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
SIBLEY STATE PARK — All eyes peered upward under heavy tree cover as folks industriously scanned the horizon with binoculars in hand, eagerly hoping to spot birds in the area during a Morning Bird Hike at Sibley State Park on Friday, June 9.
Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson led the group around the Pondview Interpretive Trail, a 0.7-mile loop trail that cuts through heavy tree cover, open grass areas and around a pond. The variety of habitats provided a wide variety of bird sightings, ranging from red-winged blackbirds, pelicans and mallards to a bald eagle and even a few spry sparrows along the way.
Stephenson said the hike is important, as it shows attendees the important role birds have in keeping ecosystems healthy, and is also a great way to learn a few of the species that call the area home in Sibley State Park .
Upcoming bird hikes at the rural New London park are slated to occur on June 16, June 23 and June 30. Programs run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Savannah Stephenson at 320-354-2002 or by email at savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us .
