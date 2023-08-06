Photos: Life along the mellow Middle Fork River in Kandiyohi County

SPICER — If you take a moment to pause along the riparian areas bordering the Middle Fork Crow River in northeastern Kandiyohi County , it wouldn't be long before you notice the bustling life that relies on the water source for survival.

Between the butterflies fluttering from flower to flower to the resident muskrat peacefully snacking on vegetation or a family kayaking, simply taking a moment to be still and observe the world around you can open up unexpected experiences.

A dragonfly hovers above a white water lily in the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer on June 30, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People kayak along the Middle Fork Crow River on July 3, 2023, near Spicer. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A monarch butterfly lands on vegetation along the banks of the Middle Fork Crow River on Monday, July 31, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune