Photos: Life along the mellow Middle Fork River in Kandiyohi County

Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.

River Life 080123 001.jpg
A muskrat snacks on vegetation along the surface of the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer during the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 7:12 AM

SPICER — If you take a moment to pause along the riparian areas bordering the Middle Fork Crow River in northeastern Kandiyohi County , it wouldn't be long before you notice the bustling life that relies on the water source for survival.

Between the butterflies fluttering from flower to flower to the resident muskrat peacefully snacking on vegetation or a family kayaking, simply taking a moment to be still and observe the world around you can open up unexpected experiences.

Lily Pad 070623 001.jpg
A dragonfly hovers above a white water lily in the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer on June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kayak 070623 004.jpg
People kayak along the Middle Fork Crow River on July 3, 2023, near Spicer.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
River Life 080123 002.jpg
A monarch butterfly lands on vegetation along the banks of the Middle Fork Crow River on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
River Life 080123 004.jpg
A green heron soars just above the surface of the Middle Fork Crow River on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
