PHOTOS: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset

SPICER
— Water lovers of all ages had a unique opportunity to head out into the open waters of Lake Florida Slough near Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer during a sunset paddle event June 30.
The two-hour event, led by Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe, was geared toward newcomers to canoeing or kayaking, but anyone of any experience level was welcomed. According to office manager Mari Klebe, the center used to do a moonlight paddle event, but opted to hold it at sunset this year.
She went on to add that they typically hold this event once every summer, but this was the first time bringing the event back in a few years.
