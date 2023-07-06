Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset

Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.

PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe, left, carries a kayak for Josie Klebe, 8, during a Sunset Paddle event on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the rural Spicer center.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:33 PM

SPICER — Water lovers of all ages had a unique opportunity to head out into the open waters of Lake Florida Slough near Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer during a sunset paddle event June 30.

The two-hour event, led by Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe, was geared toward newcomers to canoeing or kayaking, but anyone of any experience level was welcomed. According to office manager Mari Klebe, the center used to do a moonlight paddle event, but opted to hold it at sunset this year.

She went on to add that they typically hold this event once every summer, but this was the first time bringing the event back in a few years.

PWELC Canoe class 063023 002.jpg
A kayaker moves through the Lake Florida Slough while participating in a Sunset Paddle event at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Canoe class 063023 003.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center office manager Mari Klebe offloads kayaks for participants during a Sunset Paddle event on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Canoe class 063023 004.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe, center, gives an introduction and basic ground rules for attendees during a Sunset Paddle event on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Canoe class 063023 005.jpg
People prepare to launch a kayak in the waters of the Lake Florida Slough at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a Sunset Paddle event on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Canoe class 063023 006.jpg
Grayson Nepsund, 6, smiles while playfully swinging his life vest around while waiting for the Sunset Paddle event at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center to begin on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Canoe class 063023 007.jpg
People canoe while exploring the waters of Lake Florida Slough at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a Sunset Paddle event on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
