Renville County taking new look at possible park sale

OLIVIA — The Renville County Parks and Trails Committee will take up new discussions on whether or not the county should sell a county park along the Minnesota River.

The committee first recommended selling the 86.85 acres of land comprising Anderson Lake County Park along the Minnesota River south of Franklin in August, 2019. The Renville County Board of Commissioners asked the committee to take a new look at the issue following a public hearing held March 28 on the possible sale.

The hearing brought out uncertainties about boundaries and how access to private parcels of land would be affected if the five parcels comprising the park, which are not entirely contiguous, are sold.

The hearing also made it clear that there is interest in acquiring the park lands, but also, an interest in maintaining public access to these lands.

“Hey, I’d like it, yes. We have interest, no doubt,” said Kevin Kokesch, when asked if he’d be interested in purchasing some of the park land during the public hearing. He was among five participants in the hearing.

Anderson Lake County Park is located downstream of Franklin in Renville County and consists of five individual parcels, outlined in green on the map. Contributed / Renville County

The Kokesch family owns land adjoining the park, and would certainly have an interest if the land comes up for sale, he explained. But Kokesch and neighboring landowner Sam Sherman expressed concerns about a need for clarity on access rights and park boundaries. The county commissioners said the information they offered indicated that it would require professional survey work to answer questions about access and boundaries if the land is offered for sale.

Along with private interest, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is also a potential buyer for some, if not all of the parcels. Joe Stangel, regional assistant wildlife manager for the region, said the DNR is assessing the attributes of the park lands as a possible Aquatic Management Area. The purpose of Aquatic Management Areas is to improve fishing access and recreational access to public waters.

The assessment process is not yet complete, but acquisition of some if not all of the park lands “might be something we’re interested in,” Stangel said at the hearing. He added that it is not a “for sure” thing at this point.

Anderson Lake is among a string of Renville County Parks along the Minnesota River. Contributed / Renville County

There is also continued interest in maintaining public access to these lands. Lonnie Lund is a member of the River Valley Recreational Club, which owns land adjoining the park. He voiced support for maintaining public access to the land.

Lund said he contacted a surviving member of the Anderson family which originally sold the land for the park to the county in the 1970’s. He told the commissioners that the family offered the land for $40 an acre, a modest price for the time.

It was sold at that price with the intention it would be for public use and recreation for people in the area, Lund told the commissioners.

The park experiences chronic flooding, which is why the Parks and Trails Committee originally recommended its possible sale. The county often closes the park due to the flooding. When it’s closed, it’s not serving the public, Jesse Diehn, parks and trails supervisor for the county, told the Tribune.

The original recommendation for selling the land included a suggestion that the funds could be invested to improve other county parks. But profiting on the sale of the land would also be contrary to the spirit of the original agreement between the county and the Anderson family when it was purchased, Lund pointed out at the hearing.

Diehn said the parks and trails committee will begin new discussions on the park at its May 11 meeting. He said he expects the discussions will continue at the committee’s August meeting as well.

Anderson Lake is one of seven county parks. It's the least utilized. The wooded, floodplain park offers hiking, bird and wildlife viewing, and shoreline fishing. It’s also open to participants in the county’s archery deer hunt. It does not offer camping or other recreational amenities.