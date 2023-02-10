What's to be found in the woods on a winter's night
A trail of ice luminaries brought hundreds to the Lac qui Parle State Park, where they hiked to a warming house holding a glowing fireplace and treats of hot chocolate and marshmallows to roast.
WATSON — Here’s what could be found in the dark and snowy woods under a nearly full moon in the depths of winter.
Parents pulling young children on sleds, laughing. Friends and strangers of all ages gathered around a blazing fire chatting about how beautiful a night it was.
The scene was the Lac qui Parle State Park on the night of Feb. 4, where 250 ice-luminaries holding as many lighted wax candles marked the way on a mile-long, snow-covered path to the historic warming house in the lower campground area near the Lac qui Parle River.
“I gave up counting, sorry,” said Park Manager Terri Dinesen when asked how many had come for the night-time stroll through the woods. She was pulling traffic cop duties at the entrance to the lower campground area at the time. She knows this for sure: The park’s annual luminary walk enjoyed its best turn out of visitors since the first was held in February 2015.
After a long spell of cloudy weather and sub-zero temperatures, the night of February 4 broke clear with mild temps just below freezing. There was not so much as a breeze stirring in the river bottom woodlands. The moonlight in the snow-filled woods and ice-filtered glow of flickering candles created an enchanted, fairy tale scene.
“The best weather ever because sometimes it’s nasty,” said Amy Rager, who is a regular volunteer at these luminary walks. She served up hot chocolate and the makings for S’mores in the park’s historic warming shelter. Her husband, David Buchanan, kept the building’s fireplace glowing and tended to a bonfire outside of it as well. The stone and timber building was erected by the Works Progress Administration when the park was created in 1941.
Rager said she estimated that between 300 to 400 visitors stopped in for hot chocolate or to enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the historic building. She had 200 paper plates to distribute, and ran out about half way through the evening.
She queried many of the visitors and was not surprised to learn that most came from within a 20- to 30-mile radius of the park. She was surprised by those who told her they had never been to the park before. “I told them you should come back in the daylight,” she said. “I hope more local people come and enjoy the park.”
Lac qui Parle was among several state parks holding luminary walks that night. It’s one of the only parks that featured lighted, waxed candles rather than glow sticks or battery-powered candles. A volunteer with the Minnesota Naturalist program donates the candles. The spent candles are collected and melted to become new candles for next year’s walk, said Rager.
Park Manager Dinesen said the park has a collection of 39 five-gallon buckets used to create the ice luminaries that hold the candles. Her staff and volunteers put in a lot of effort to make the enchanted night possible, and with no regrets.
“It’s a wonderful event,” said Dinesen. “People love it.”
