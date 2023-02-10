What's to be found in the woods on a winter's night

WATSON — Here’s what could be found in the dark and snowy woods under a nearly full moon in the depths of winter.

Parents pulling young children on sleds, laughing. Friends and strangers of all ages gathered around a blazing fire chatting about how beautiful a night it was.

The scene was the Lac qui Parle State Park on the night of Feb. 4, where 250 ice-luminaries holding as many lighted wax candles marked the way on a mile-long, snow-covered path to the historic warming house in the lower campground area near the Lac qui Parle River.

“I gave up counting, sorry,” said Park Manager Terri Dinesen when asked how many had come for the night-time stroll through the woods. She was pulling traffic cop duties at the entrance to the lower campground area at the time. She knows this for sure: The park’s annual luminary walk enjoyed its best turn out of visitors since the first was held in February 2015.

A fireplace in the historic warming house in Lac qui Parle State Park was kept stoked to warm those who made the mile-long trek along the path lighted by ice luminaries with lighted, wax candles on the night of Feb. 4, 2023. The fireplace also made it possible to toast Marshmellows for S'mores. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

After a long spell of cloudy weather and sub-zero temperatures, the night of February 4 broke clear with mild temps just below freezing. There was not so much as a breeze stirring in the river bottom woodlands. The moonlight in the snow-filled woods and ice-filtered glow of flickering candles created an enchanted, fairy tale scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best weather ever because sometimes it’s nasty,” said Amy Rager, who is a regular volunteer at these luminary walks. She served up hot chocolate and the makings for S’mores in the park’s historic warming shelter. Her husband, David Buchanan, kept the building’s fireplace glowing and tended to a bonfire outside of it as well. The stone and timber building was erected by the Works Progress Administration when the park was created in 1941.

A bonfire outside the warming house at the Lac qui Parle State Park was a place to gather and toast marshmallows during the Luminary Walk held there on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Rager said she estimated that between 300 to 400 visitors stopped in for hot chocolate or to enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the historic building. She had 200 paper plates to distribute, and ran out about half way through the evening.

She queried many of the visitors and was not surprised to learn that most came from within a 20- to 30-mile radius of the park. She was surprised by those who told her they had never been to the park before. “I told them you should come back in the daylight,” she said. “I hope more local people come and enjoy the park.”

Amy Rager, left, served hot chocolate in the historic warming house at the Lac qui Parle State Park to those who enjoyed the luminary walk on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Lac qui Parle was among several state parks holding luminary walks that night. It’s one of the only parks that featured lighted, waxed candles rather than glow sticks or battery-powered candles. A volunteer with the Minnesota Naturalist program donates the candles. The spent candles are collected and melted to become new candles for next year’s walk, said Rager.

Park Manager Dinesen said the park has a collection of 39 five-gallon buckets used to create the ice luminaries that hold the candles. Her staff and volunteers put in a lot of effort to make the enchanted night possible, and with no regrets.

“It’s a wonderful event,” said Dinesen. “People love it.”

Ice luminaries like this one, each holding a lighted, wax candle, lined the mile-long path through the woods of the lower campground area in the Lac qui Parle State Park for the luminary walk held on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

A moon one day shy of full and ice luminaries lighted the pathway to the historic warming house in Lac qui Parle State Park for the luminary walk held Feb. 3, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

A young participant roasts marshmallows in the warming house fireplace during the luminary walk held at the Lac qui Parle State Park on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

A moon one day shy of full lighted the winter sky while a trail of 250 ice luminaries, each holding a lighted, wax candle, lit the way for an estimated 300 to 400 participants who took part in the annual luminary walk held at the Lac qui Parle State Park on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Ice luminaries lit the model map of the Minnesota River Valley that is part of the historic map building in the lower campground area of the Lac qui Parle State Park during the luminary walk on Feb. 4, 2023. The stone and timber building was constructed by Works Progress Adminstration workers for the park. The state park was created in 1941. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

The one-mile pathway of ice luminaries led to the historic warming house where a roaring fireplace and hot chocolate and the makings for S'mores were offered participants in the luminary walk in Lac qui Parle State Park on Feb. 4, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Video of Luminary Walk

