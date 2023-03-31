99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Will persistent snowpack mean winter kill in some lakes?

This winter's snowpack has covered area lakes like a tight-fitting lid for roughly four months

A persistent snowpack on area lakes this winter has some asking whether some of our shallow lakes will experience a partial winter kill. Crappies caught in Foot Lake are shown.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 3:22 PM

SPICER — A persistent snowpack has covered area lakes like a tight-fitting lid for four months now and has many anglers wondering.

Will we see winter kill in some of our shallow lakes?

“It’s an unanswerable question right now,” said Dave Coahran, fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Spicer.

The potential for partial winter kill exists. The fisheries crew is monitoring area lakes and has seen oxygen levels decline through the winter. The heavy snow cover prevents sunlight from reaching aquatic plants under the ice that would otherwise help replenish some of the oxygen that is naturally depleted through the course of the winter.

In Kandiyohi County, the shallow waters of Lake Lillian, Ella and Wakanda are usually the most vulnerable to partial winter kill during years like this, according to the fisheries supervisor. Minnetonga, Swenson, Solomon and the Mill Pond above the dam in New London are also susceptible.

Overall, it’s hard to assess just how hard this winter has been on the fish population. While we’ve had a persistent and deep snow pack, we experienced an unusual February thaw that allowed melt water to partially recharge some water bodies. Oxygen monitoring by the fisheries crew found some slight improvement in levels following the thaw, he said.

Sometime after ice out, possibly in early May, the fisheries crew will test net some of the lakes susceptible to winter kill to determine if it has occurred, according to the fisheries supervisor.

Like most, he’s anticipating a late ice out in the region. The median ice out date for most lakes in Kandiyohi county is around mid April. The latest ice out dates include May 4, 2013 on Norway Lake and May 8, 2013 on Green Lake, according to the Minnesota DNR.

By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
