Sports

Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look

Willmar Stingers left-hander Andrew Baumgart is throwing submarine style after being a conventional pitcher before this season

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Willmar reflief pitcher Andrew Baumgart fires a pitch against Eau Claire on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:31 PM

WILLMAR — When Andrew Baumgart took the mound for North Dakota State University against the University of Hawaii on Feb. 26, Willmar Stingers field manager and Rainbow Warriors graduate assistant Freddy Smith gave his hitters a scouting report from the summer.

Or at least that is what Smith intended because he joked he threw his entire scouting report of notes "in the trash" after seeing Baumgart debuted a new arm slot.

Baumgart, who completed his red-shirt freshman season at NDSU after a standout high school career at Willmar, switched from throwing at an over-the-top, low three-quarter slot to a submarine slot.

"If anything is going to give me a chance to be more successful and put together a better career, I want to try and do that," Baumgart said. "The goal is to keep playing the game for as long as I can and keep having fun doing it."

NDSU head coach Tyler Oakes approached Baumgart with the idea of making the change in his arm slot in the fall.

Andrew Baumgart 003.jpg
Willmar native and North Dakota State University freshman Andrew Baumgart warms up his arm before taking on the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The goal in the change of the arm slot would help the left-handed pitcher become a relief specialist for NDSU's bullpen.

"He's only gotten better throughout the summer," said former Stingers pitching coach Michael Newstrom. "With his slot and his ability to create weird angles for a hitter, it's all about executing that fastball early in the count. One of the things he's done really well is pound the zone."

Smith added, "It's very unique. Not everyone has a submarine pitcher, let alone a left-handed submarine pitcher. I think it's the first time I've really seen it at the college level. ... The better he gets, the more comfortable the (NDSU) coaching staff is going to be with using him in high-leverage situations."

Baumgart, who's listed at 6-feet-4-inches, 200 pounds, has 13-2/3 innings and eight appearances under his belt with the Stingers this summer. He holds a 2-0 record with one save.

The 20-year-old has allowed 17 hits and eight earned runs in that stretch, walking seven batters and striking out four.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.003.jpg
Willmar reflief pitcher Andrew Baumgart throws a pitch against Eau Claire on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
So, how does Baumgart feel about the progression of the new arm slot?

"I'm getting there. I like it," Baumgart said. "It's fun being different. ... I'm really trying to refine everything, so I get to that point where everyday I'm feeling like I'm doing the same thing. It's getting better everyday."

And as Baumgart's arm slot has changed, so have his pitches.

With his previous arm slot, Baumgart threw a fastball, change-up, slurve and cutter. Now he throws a fastball, change-up and slider.

"The biggest thing we've been working on this summer is getting him to continue to develop the mechanics of it and make sure that he understands that its as similar as it was when he was here last year," Newstrom said.

Willmar native and North Dakota State University freshman Andrew Baumgart chats with teammates as the Willmar Stingers play host to the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Willmar native and North Dakota State University freshman Andrew Baumgart chats with teammates as the Willmar Stingers play host to the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

And while this is a big change to make, Smith and Newstrom were not short in recognizing Baumgart's work ethic to become successful at it.

"Baumgart's one of the hardest working players on our team," Smith said. "When he puts his mind to something, he's going to perfect it to the best of his ability."

Newstrom added, "He does a tremendous job of coming to the field, working hard, putting his head down and regardless of the results, I think his determination and discipline to his craft is what has propelled him into having a successful summer to this point."

As Baumgart will soon enter his third year at NDSU, he hopes his new arm slot will lead him to more appearances on the mound.

"I would love to have 25-30 appearances in a spring season at NDSU," Baumgart said. "That'd be awesome."

Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
