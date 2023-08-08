Northwoods League: Stingers have done more of the same

WILLMAR — With how much turnover there is on rosters in the Northwoods League yearly, or in some cases even within the same summer, it can be difficult to know how good a team will be following a successful season.

In this case, that team is the Willmar Stingers .

A year removed from an historical season, the Stingers are having another one this summer with a handful of mainstay returners from 2022.

Despite losing 10 pitchers in the first half and bringing in a plethora more for the second half, Willmar is 46-16 as of Tuesday.

The Stingers won the Great Plains West First Half title, which secured it a spot in the playoffs, and is also on pace to win the Great Plains West Second Half title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar's success this summer comes after the Stingers had a franchise-best winning percentage in the 2022 season after finishing with a 48-20 record.

"How do you think that you're going to back that up?" said Ryan Voz, a co-owner of the Stingers and the President of the Northwoods League. "You can't have the confidence to say we're going to have a similar season. Last year was remarkable.

"Now we're sitting in a situation where we could have a better record this year than last year."

Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne celebrates a Stingers double play against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Chasing history

With five games remaining in the regular season, Willmar is on pace for 50 victories and could break its franchise record for most wins in a single season. The most wins the Stingers have had in a summer is 48, which came twice in 2018 and 2022.

"All credit goes to the players and the type of guys we brought in," Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. "The majority of the position players have been here since day one and that's a really rare thing to find in this league."

That rarity has helped Willmar become the first team in league history to score more than 500 runs and steal more than 200 bases in the same season.

The Stingers have scored 522 runs and are four runs away from breaking their league record 525 runs which was set last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar has also stolen 222 bases at an 82.5% success rate. It is 13 stolen bases away from tying the league record, which was set by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2021.

"We're very multi-dimensional. I think that's why we've won and been very successful," Smith said. "Because we're able to manufacture runs on the base paths and apply pressure on opposing pitchers and defenses, we're able to score in a lot of different ways."

Willmar third baseman Kyle Payne fields a ground ball against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

All about the standard

Throughout his tenure with Willmar, Smith has never been about putting a number of wins on a season before it starts.

However, three things Smith is sure about before a season begins is having his players set high standards and individual goals for where they want to be in the future, whether short-term or long-term, as well as how they will go about carrying themselves on a day-to-day basis throughout the "rigors" of the season.

"Summer baseball, especially in the Northwoods League, starts with player development," Smith said. "Being able to keep our heads down, focus on our individual goals, do things the right way in the community and carry out our sustainable habits, that at the end of the day adds to wins."

It sure has for Smith and company.

Smith has a 96-37 career record at the helm of the Stingers. He, alongside his assistant coaches in Mason Rapp and Josh Teichroew, served as the coaching staff for the Great Plains West All-Stars at the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game. Former assistant coach Michael Newstrom was also an honoree.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not just the coaches," Smith said. "I think the best type of teams — the teams that have the most success on the field — are player-driven teams. I think that's been a big part of our success this summer."

From left to right Stone Miyao, Andrew Sojka, assistant coach Mason Rapp and Stingers field manager Freddy Smith all smile before Willmar took on Rochester on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Similar results, different makeup

While the 2022 and 2023 teams have similar records, Smith feels the 2022 team had "a lot of top end talent" whereas he believes this year's team has had more depth, which has been a "huge strength."

"It's been a full team effort," Smith said. "It's a full swarm of pitchers. The guys, knock on wood, have been pretty healthy and part of that is luck and part of it is a testament to how close our group of guys are and how they carry themselves."

Smith also emphasized that Willmar's leadership group made an effort to recruit physical, more athletic hitters as well as more athleticism on the defensive end.

"Not that we didn't have those last year," Smith said. "We obviously had a very successful offense last year, but I think going into the season we wanted to recruit more athleticism to give us more flexibility with stealing bases. We wanted to recruit better defense, better defensive infielders and more speed in the outfield to give us a better chance on that side of the ball."

It is safe to say that plan has panned out.

Willmar's team batting average ranks No. 2 in the league at .283 and it has a league-best .974 fielding percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when adversity hits, the Stingers have responded. Willmar is 13-3 following a loss this season.

"They know when to pick each other up," Smith said. "That's really the theme of the season. Our players find a way to pick each other up."

Back in the playoffs for a second straight season, The Stingers will look to find a way to bring a championship to Willmar for the first time in franchise history.

Willmar begins its postseason run against the St. Cloud Rox (19-10, 40-23) in a best-of-three Great Plains West Sub-Divisional Series. Game 1 is set for 4:05 p.m. Sunday at St. Cloud's Joe Faber Field. Game 2 will be at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Bill Taunton Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, will take place at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"The coaches care, the players care and then it's the families," Voz said. "These guys are living with families who take good care of them and care about them. I think they're comfortable and they enjoy being here. If you enjoy being in Willmar and you show up to the ballpark everyday because you're in a good setting. I think you're going to tend to play harder."