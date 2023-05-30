Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers have tempered expectations for 2023 season
Willmar returns 8 players from the best team in franchise history, but manager Freddy Smith is focusing on consistency and solid play and not just wins
WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers enter the 2023 Northwoods League season coming off their best winning percentage season in franchise history.
The Stingers held a 48-20 regular-season record in 2022, which included a 27-7 record and 12-game winning streak in the second half. Willmar defeated the St. Cloud Rox in a best-of-three playoffs series and lost to the Duluth Huskies in the Great Plains championship.
But for field manager Freddy Smith, he is not all revved up about the use of expectations as Willmar's season gets underway against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.
"Instead of using expectations, standard is a better word — just (the players) having high standards for themselves. I think that's the biggest thing," Smith said. "There can be a lot volatility emotionally, especially in the state, the world, society is in right now.
"You really have to, not stay on them, but just have empathy and be able to be there for them at the same time and make sure they're focused on the day-to-day because you never know when guys aren't having their best day. But that's what gets us through the roller coasters of a 72-game schedule, being the same guy everyday and being able to stay focused to a task and a goal."
ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan Voz, the co-owner of the Stingers and the President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League, knows it will be difficult for this year's team to replicate the success from just a season ago.
"It's tough because last year's team had so much success," Voz said. "What we tell these guys is that we will do everything we can to take care of them and give them the best experience. We have the best host families in the league and three returning coaches who really care, so that should lend itself to winning more games than losing (more games)."
There is plenty of familiarity in Smith's coaching staff as he enters year two as Willmar's field manager. He will be joined by assistant coaches Michael Newstrom and Mason Rapp for a second consecutive season.
"A lot of continuity, which is a very rare thing in the Northwoods (because) there is so much turnover," Smith said. "Coaches are here to develop and a lot of times they move on. Having the same group of coaches is huge, really, and it's going to be a difference-maker going into year two."
So what is in-store for year two, Freddy?
"Year two is just getting back to laying our roots early like we did so well last year," Smith said. "Being able to set the tone, set a precedent of hard work and put a target on the wall.
"I think when every player is focused on a target, focused on a goal. (Then), collectively as a group, it turns into a successful program."
The Stingers have eight players who return from last year's roster, three local.
ADVERTISEMENT
There is Drey Dirksen, a junior at Augustana University, Andrew Baumgart, a redshirt freshman at North Dakota State University, and Jordan Sagedahl, a junior at South Dakota State University. Dirksen and Baumgart are Willmar High School alums and Sagedahl is a BOLD High School alumnus.
Also returning are: Scott Anderson, Aidan Byrne, Kyle Payne, Graysen Tarlow and Jack Zigan. Zigan returns to Willmar for a fifth straight season, which marks the most by any player in the team's 14-year history.
"I was really happy to get Zigan and Dirksen when I inherited this team because they have experience, they've been in the league for a while," Smith said. "Having eight guys come back is massive. The biggest thing is we wanted to bring back guys who really bought into the culture and really understood what this Northwoods experience is all about — growing as a person, as an individual on and off the field and being able to use this two-and-a-half months to really develop into a great collegiate baseball player."
Highlighting Willmar's newcomers include but are not limited to: University of Minnesota-Crookston's Jake Hjelle, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year, and Alex Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, University of Nebraska's Gabe Swansen, a second team All-Big Ten selection and Point Loma Nazarene University's Ray Cebulski, a second team All-PacWest pick.
"On the hitting side, I really like where we're at. On the position players side, we're very deep," Smith said. "Last year we obviously had a lot of key contributors. This year, we have a lot of depth as well as some key contributors as well, so I'm excited about that."
Koep will be Willmar's starting pitcher in Wednesday's season opener.
30-man roster
Pitchers
Chart: Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown
ADVERTISEMENT
|Matthew Bachelier
|L/R
|Scottsdale Community College
|Redshirt sophomore
|Nogales, AZ
|Andrew Baumgart
|L/L
|North Dakota State University
|Redshirt freshman
|Willmar, MN
|Rylen Bayne
|R/R
|Bellevue College
|Junior
|Port Orchard, WA
|Clay Beaumont
|L/L
|Northeast Community College
|Redshirt sophomore
|Tekamah, NE
|Harrison Bodendorf
|R/L
|University of Hawaii
|Freshman
|Temecula, CA
|Tyler Bryan
|R/R
|Northwestern State University
|Freshman
|Beckville, TX
|Ray Cebulski
|R/R
|Point Loma Nazarene University
|Junior
|San Diego, CA
|Gino Cozzi
|R/R
|University of Montevallo
|Junior
|Downers Grove, IL
|Kristofer Hokenson
|L/L
|University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|Freshman
|St. Louis Park, MN
|Alex Koep
|L/L
|University of Minnesota-Crookston
|Senior
|Parkers Prairie, MN
|Jordan Sagedahl
|R/R
|South Dakota State University
|Junior
|Olivia, MN
|Luke Siegle
|R/R
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|Sophomore
|Blaine, MN
|Jalen Vorpahl
|L/L
|Alexandria Technical and Community College
|Freshman
|Sartell, MN
|Jack Zigan
|R/R
|Minnesota State University-Mankato
|Redshirt senior
|Eden Prairie, MN
|Nate Zyzda
|R/R
|Northeast Community College
|Sophomore
|Sioux City, IA
Infielders/Catchers
Chart: Name, Bat/Throw & Position, College, Class, Hometown
|Scott Anderson
|R/R; 2B
|Point Loma Nazarene University
|Junior
|Carlsbad, CA
|Aidan Byrne
|R/R; SS
|Minnesota State University-Mankato
|Redshirt sophomore
|Eagan, MN
|Aaron Casillas
|R/R; 2B
|California Polytechnic State University
|Redshirt junior
|Corona, CA
|Drey Dirksen
|R/R; C
|Augustana University
|Junior
|Willmar, MN
|Dallas Duarte
|R/R; C
|University of Hawaii
|Senior
|Hilo, HI
|Kevin Fitzer
|R/R; 1B
|California State University-Northridge
|Redshirt sophomore
|Aliso Viejo, CA
|Jake Hjelle
|R/R; 1B
|University of Minnesota-Crookston
|Redshirt junior
|East Grand Forks, MN
|Stone Miyao
|L/R; 2B
|University of Hawaii
|Junior
|Hilo, HI
|Kyle Payne
|R/R; 2B
|Northwest Nazarene University
|Junior
|Bellingham Washington, WA
|Graysen Tarlow
|R/R; C
|California State University-Northridge
|Redshirt sophomore
|Orange, CA
Outfielders
Chart: Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown
|Antonio Gleaton
|S/R
|Kennesaw State University
|Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Jonathan Lane
|R/R
|University of North Alabama
|Sophomore
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Parker Stinson
|L/L
|Indiana State University
|Redshirt sophomore
|Yorktown, IN
|Gabe Swansen
|R/R
|University of Nebraska
|Sophomore
|Johnston, IA
|Luke Williams
|L/L
|University of Alabama
|Freshman
|Tuscaloosa, AL
ADVERTISEMENT