Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers have tempered expectations for 2023 season

Willmar returns 8 players from the best team in franchise history, but manager Freddy Smith is focusing on consistency and solid play and not just wins

061822.S.WCT.Stingers base Aidan Byrne.jpg
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne runs down a ground ball during a Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:45 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers enter the 2023 Northwoods League season coming off their best winning percentage season in franchise history.

The Stingers held a 48-20 regular-season record in 2022, which included a 27-7 record and 12-game winning streak in the second half. Willmar defeated the St. Cloud Rox in a best-of-three playoffs series and lost to the Duluth Huskies in the Great Plains championship.

But for field manager Freddy Smith, he is not all revved up about the use of expectations as Willmar's season gets underway against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"Instead of using expectations, standard is a better word — just (the players) having high standards for themselves. I think that's the biggest thing," Smith said. "There can be a lot volatility emotionally, especially in the state, the world, society is in right now.

"You really have to, not stay on them, but just have empathy and be able to be there for them at the same time and make sure they're focused on the day-to-day because you never know when guys aren't having their best day. But that's what gets us through the roller coasters of a 72-game schedule, being the same guy everyday and being able to stay focused to a task and a goal."

081522.S.WCT.STINGERS.SMITH.TALK
Stingers field manager Freddy Smith talks to his team before taking on the St. Cloud Rox in a playoffs game on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Ryan Voz, the co-owner of the Stingers and the President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League, knows it will be difficult for this year's team to replicate the success from just a season ago.

"It's tough because last year's team had so much success," Voz said. "What we tell these guys is that we will do everything we can to take care of them and give them the best experience. We have the best host families in the league and three returning coaches who really care, so that should lend itself to winning more games than losing (more games)."

There is plenty of familiarity in Smith's coaching staff as he enters year two as Willmar's field manager. He will be joined by assistant coaches Michael Newstrom and Mason Rapp for a second consecutive season.

"A lot of continuity, which is a very rare thing in the Northwoods (because) there is so much turnover," Smith said. "Coaches are here to develop and a lot of times they move on. Having the same group of coaches is huge, really, and it's going to be a difference-maker going into year two."

So what is in-store for year two, Freddy?

DirksenCelebration.jpg
Willmar's very own Drey Dirksen celebrates after hitting an RBI triple during a playoffs game against the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

"Year two is just getting back to laying our roots early like we did so well last year," Smith said. "Being able to set the tone, set a precedent of hard work and put a target on the wall.

"I think when every player is focused on a target, focused on a goal. (Then), collectively as a group, it turns into a successful program."

The Stingers have eight players who return from last year's roster, three local.

There is Drey Dirksen, a junior at Augustana University, Andrew Baumgart, a redshirt freshman at North Dakota State University, and Jordan Sagedahl, a junior at South Dakota State University. Dirksen and Baumgart are Willmar High School alums and Sagedahl is a BOLD High School alumnus.

Also returning are: Scott Anderson, Aidan Byrne, Kyle Payne, Graysen Tarlow and Jack Zigan. Zigan returns to Willmar for a fifth straight season, which marks the most by any player in the team's 14-year history.

Andrew Baumgart 003.jpg
Willmar native and North Dakota State University freshman Andrew Baumgart warms up his arm before taking on the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
"I was really happy to get Zigan and Dirksen when I inherited this team because they have experience, they've been in the league for a while," Smith said. "Having eight guys come back is massive. The biggest thing is we wanted to bring back guys who really bought into the culture and really understood what this Northwoods experience is all about — growing as a person, as an individual on and off the field and being able to use this two-and-a-half months to really develop into a great collegiate baseball player."

Highlighting Willmar's newcomers include but are not limited to: University of Minnesota-Crookston's Jake Hjelle, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year, and Alex Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, University of Nebraska's Gabe Swansen, a second team All-Big Ten selection and Point Loma Nazarene University's Ray Cebulski, a second team All-PacWest pick.

"On the hitting side, I really like where we're at. On the position players side, we're very deep," Smith said. "Last year we obviously had a lot of key contributors. This year, we have a lot of depth as well as some key contributors as well, so I'm excited about that."

Koep will be Willmar's starting pitcher in Wednesday's season opener.

SagedahlSerious.jpg
Stingers left fielder Jordan Sagedahl looks out toward the field from the dugout during a playoffs game against the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

30-man roster

Pitchers

Chart: Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown

Matthew BachelierL/RScottsdale Community CollegeRedshirt sophomoreNogales, AZ
Andrew BaumgartL/L North Dakota State UniversityRedshirt freshmanWillmar, MN
Rylen BayneR/RBellevue CollegeJuniorPort Orchard, WA
Clay BeaumontL/LNortheast Community CollegeRedshirt sophomoreTekamah, NE
Harrison BodendorfR/LUniversity of HawaiiFreshmanTemecula, CA
Tyler BryanR/RNorthwestern State UniversityFreshmanBeckville, TX
Ray CebulskiR/RPoint Loma Nazarene UniversityJuniorSan Diego, CA
Gino CozziR/RUniversity of MontevalloJuniorDowners Grove, IL
Kristofer HokensonL/L University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesFreshmanSt. Louis Park, MN
Alex KoepL/LUniversity of Minnesota-CrookstonSenior Parkers Prairie, MN
Jordan SagedahlR/RSouth Dakota State UniversityJuniorOlivia, MN
Luke SiegleR/RGustavus Adolphus CollegeSophomoreBlaine, MN
Jalen VorpahlL/LAlexandria Technical and Community CollegeFreshmanSartell, MN
Jack ZiganR/R Minnesota State University-MankatoRedshirt seniorEden Prairie, MN
Nate ZyzdaR/RNortheast Community CollegeSophomoreSioux City, IA

Infielders/Catchers

Chart: Name, Bat/Throw & Position, College, Class, Hometown

Scott AndersonR/R; 2BPoint Loma Nazarene UniversityJuniorCarlsbad, CA
Aidan ByrneR/R; SSMinnesota State University-MankatoRedshirt sophomoreEagan, MN
Aaron CasillasR/R; 2BCalifornia Polytechnic State UniversityRedshirt juniorCorona, CA
Drey DirksenR/R; CAugustana UniversityJuniorWillmar, MN
Dallas DuarteR/R; CUniversity of HawaiiSeniorHilo, HI
Kevin FitzerR/R; 1BCalifornia State University-NorthridgeRedshirt sophomoreAliso Viejo, CA
Jake HjelleR/R; 1BUniversity of Minnesota-CrookstonRedshirt juniorEast Grand Forks, MN
Stone MiyaoL/R; 2BUniversity of HawaiiJuniorHilo, HI
Kyle PayneR/R; 2BNorthwest Nazarene UniversityJuniorBellingham Washington, WA
Graysen TarlowR/R; CCalifornia State University-NorthridgeRedshirt sophomoreOrange, CA

Outfielders

Chart: Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown

Antonio GleatonS/RKennesaw State UniversityJuniorAtlanta, GA
Jonathan LaneR/RUniversity of North AlabamaSophomoreFort Lauderdale, FL
Parker StinsonL/LIndiana State UniversityRedshirt sophomoreYorktown, IN
Gabe SwansenR/RUniversity of NebraskaSophomoreJohnston, IA
Luke WilliamsL/L University of AlabamaFreshmanTuscaloosa, AL
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
