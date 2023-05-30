Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers have tempered expectations for 2023 season

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers enter the 2023 Northwoods League season coming off their best winning percentage season in franchise history.

The Stingers held a 48-20 regular-season record in 2022, which included a 27-7 record and 12-game winning streak in the second half. Willmar defeated the St. Cloud Rox in a best-of-three playoffs series and lost to the Duluth Huskies in the Great Plains championship.

But for field manager Freddy Smith, he is not all revved up about the use of expectations as Willmar's season gets underway against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"Instead of using expectations, standard is a better word — just (the players) having high standards for themselves. I think that's the biggest thing," Smith said. "There can be a lot volatility emotionally, especially in the state, the world, society is in right now.

"You really have to, not stay on them, but just have empathy and be able to be there for them at the same time and make sure they're focused on the day-to-day because you never know when guys aren't having their best day. But that's what gets us through the roller coasters of a 72-game schedule, being the same guy everyday and being able to stay focused to a task and a goal."

Stingers field manager Freddy Smith talks to his team before taking on the St. Cloud Rox in a playoffs game on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ryan Voz, the co-owner of the Stingers and the President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League, knows it will be difficult for this year's team to replicate the success from just a season ago.

"It's tough because last year's team had so much success," Voz said. "What we tell these guys is that we will do everything we can to take care of them and give them the best experience. We have the best host families in the league and three returning coaches who really care, so that should lend itself to winning more games than losing (more games)."

There is plenty of familiarity in Smith's coaching staff as he enters year two as Willmar's field manager. He will be joined by assistant coaches Michael Newstrom and Mason Rapp for a second consecutive season.

"A lot of continuity, which is a very rare thing in the Northwoods (because) there is so much turnover," Smith said. "Coaches are here to develop and a lot of times they move on. Having the same group of coaches is huge, really, and it's going to be a difference-maker going into year two."

So what is in-store for year two, Freddy?

Willmar's very own Drey Dirksen celebrates after hitting an RBI triple during a playoffs game against the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

"Year two is just getting back to laying our roots early like we did so well last year," Smith said. "Being able to set the tone, set a precedent of hard work and put a target on the wall.

"I think when every player is focused on a target, focused on a goal. (Then), collectively as a group, it turns into a successful program."

The Stingers have eight players who return from last year's roster, three local.

There is Drey Dirksen, a junior at Augustana University, Andrew Baumgart, a redshirt freshman at North Dakota State University, and Jordan Sagedahl, a junior at South Dakota State University. Dirksen and Baumgart are Willmar High School alums and Sagedahl is a BOLD High School alumnus.

Also returning are: Scott Anderson, Aidan Byrne, Kyle Payne, Graysen Tarlow and Jack Zigan. Zigan returns to Willmar for a fifth straight season, which marks the most by any player in the team's 14-year history.

Willmar native and North Dakota State University freshman Andrew Baumgart warms up his arm before taking on the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"I was really happy to get Zigan and Dirksen when I inherited this team because they have experience, they've been in the league for a while," Smith said. "Having eight guys come back is massive. The biggest thing is we wanted to bring back guys who really bought into the culture and really understood what this Northwoods experience is all about — growing as a person, as an individual on and off the field and being able to use this two-and-a-half months to really develop into a great collegiate baseball player."

Highlighting Willmar's newcomers include but are not limited to: University of Minnesota-Crookston's Jake Hjelle, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year, and Alex Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, University of Nebraska's Gabe Swansen, a second team All-Big Ten selection and Point Loma Nazarene University's Ray Cebulski, a second team All-PacWest pick.

"On the hitting side, I really like where we're at. On the position players side, we're very deep," Smith said. "Last year we obviously had a lot of key contributors. This year, we have a lot of depth as well as some key contributors as well, so I'm excited about that."

Koep will be Willmar's starting pitcher in Wednesday's season opener.

Stingers left fielder Jordan Sagedahl looks out toward the field from the dugout during a playoffs game against the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

30-man roster

Pitchers

Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown



Matthew Bachelier L/R Scottsdale Community College Redshirt sophomore Nogales, AZ Andrew Baumgart L/L North Dakota State University Redshirt freshman Willmar, MN Rylen Bayne R/R Bellevue College Junior Port Orchard, WA Clay Beaumont L/L Northeast Community College Redshirt sophomore Tekamah, NE Harrison Bodendorf R/L University of Hawaii Freshman Temecula, CA Tyler Bryan R/R Northwestern State University Freshman Beckville, TX Ray Cebulski R/R Point Loma Nazarene University Junior San Diego, CA Gino Cozzi R/R University of Montevallo Junior Downers Grove, IL Kristofer Hokenson L/L University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Freshman St. Louis Park, MN Alex Koep L/L University of Minnesota-Crookston Senior Parkers Prairie, MN Jordan Sagedahl R/R South Dakota State University Junior Olivia, MN Luke Siegle R/R Gustavus Adolphus College Sophomore Blaine, MN Jalen Vorpahl L/L Alexandria Technical and Community College Freshman Sartell, MN Jack Zigan R/R Minnesota State University-Mankato Redshirt senior Eden Prairie, MN Nate Zyzda R/R Northeast Community College Sophomore Sioux City, IA

Infielders/Catchers

Name, Bat/Throw & Position, College, Class, Hometown



Scott Anderson R/R; 2B Point Loma Nazarene University Junior Carlsbad, CA Aidan Byrne R/R; SS Minnesota State University-Mankato Redshirt sophomore Eagan, MN Aaron Casillas R/R; 2B California Polytechnic State University Redshirt junior Corona, CA Drey Dirksen R/R; C Augustana University Junior Willmar, MN Dallas Duarte R/R; C University of Hawaii Senior Hilo, HI Kevin Fitzer R/R; 1B California State University-Northridge Redshirt sophomore Aliso Viejo, CA Jake Hjelle R/R; 1B University of Minnesota-Crookston Redshirt junior East Grand Forks, MN Stone Miyao L/R; 2B University of Hawaii Junior Hilo, HI Kyle Payne R/R; 2B Northwest Nazarene University Junior Bellingham Washington, WA Graysen Tarlow R/R; C California State University-Northridge Redshirt sophomore Orange, CA

Outfielders

Name, Bat/Throw, College, Class, Hometown


