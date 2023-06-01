99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hold off Eau Claire Express to earn opening-night win

Willmar battles rain, late Eau Claire rally to prevail 8-6

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.001.jpg
Willmar shortstop Scott Anderson watches the ball fly over the right field fence in the Stingers' season opener against Eau Claire on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
May 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM

WILLMAR— Scott Anderson and Alex Koep led Willmar through an onslaught of early rain en route to a season-opening victory on Wednesday.

The Stingers earned a 8-6 win over the Eau Claire Express at Bill Taunton Stadium that saw a brief rain delay and showers that continued until the second inning.

“It’s definitely a fun atmosphere to play in. I’ve never really played in an atmosphere like this,” Koep said. “An atmosphere like this, it’s hard not to have fun. … It was a good game.”

In Willmar’s second at-bat of the season on a 3-0 count in pouring rain, Anderson blasted a solo shot over the right field fence to give the Stingers a 1-0 lead. Then in the third inning, Anderson hit an RBI single to score Zach Stroh to make it 2-0.

Anderson, the junior from Point Loma Nazarene University in his second consecutive season with the Stingers, topped off his strong night at the plate by hitting his second RBI single to score Stroh and extend Willmar’s lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.002.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Alex Koep throws a pitch to home plate in the Stingers' season opener against Eau Claire on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Anderson finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run.

“It’s just good to be back. I had a lot of fun here last summer and I’m really excited for this one (the season) to get going,” Anderson said.

What went into making the decision to return to Willmar again this summer, Scott?

“One of the things I really love is the atmosphere. The fans are super fun to be around and it’s really fun to hear them all in the stands. Also, I really like the coaches. I feel like they got me a lot better last summer, so I thought if I came back, they’d continue to (make) me into a better player.”

On the mound, Koep earned his first career start with the Stingers and shined to earn the win.

The senior left-hander from Parkers Prairie and the University of Minnesota-Crookston was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year. He threw four innings.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.003.jpg
Willmar second baseman Stone Miyao runs down an Eau Claire base runner stuck in a pickle in the Stingers' season opener against Eau Claire on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Over that stretch, Koep struck out three and walked three, allowing one hit and zero earned runs.

“He was great today. He didn’t have his best stuff, but the conditions weren’t great,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. “It really shows a lot of character from him — when you can be effective and still find ways to get outs in the toughest conditions.”

Eau Claire’s first run came in the seventh inning. A walk, hit-by-pitch and another walk from Stingers pitcher Nolan Kemp loaded up the bases with zero outs.

So, the Stingers turned to Willmar native Andrew Baumgart to help them get out of the jam and he did just that, forcing three putouts. However, Barry Eiseman scored on the first putout to spoil Willmar’s shutout.

With Eau Claire attempting a late comeback, Chris Rofe replaced Baumgart in the ninth inning to help the Stingers survive. In Eau Claire’s late comeback attempt, the Express scored five runs in the ninth inning.

“I thought the pitchers did a good job,” Smith said. “I was very pleased with the way our hitters performed the first seven innings. … There’s stuff we can go back to the drawing board, but it’s game one and we got a lot to work on.”

The Stingers play Eau Claire at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.004.jpg
Willmar center fielder Kris Hokenson fights off a pitch in the Stingers' season opener against Eau Claire on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar 8, Eau Claire 6

Eau Claire    000   000   105-6    7   3
Willmar        101   400   20x-8   10   4

Hitting - Eau Claire: DJ Massey 0-4 r rbi-2 bb, Rayth Petersen 2-5, Ryan Nagelbach 1-4 r bb, Reed Latimer 1-5, Rivera Bronson 0-4 rbi bb, Barry Eiseman 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Camden Ross 1-3 2b r hbp-2, Tanner Marsh 0-1 bb-2 hbp r, Grant Gilooly 1-4 r 2b rbi-2  … Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 rbi sf, Scott Anderson 3-4 r rbi-3 hr, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 r hbp, Jake Hjelle 1-5 r, Aidan Byrne 0-3 r bb, Kristofer Hokenson 2-4 r rbi-3, Jonathan Lane 1-3 r, Zach Stroh 1-2 r-2 bb hbp, Luke Williams 1-3 rbi, Antonio Gleaton 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Eau Claire: Trey Felker (L) 4-7-6-6-1-2, Matt Zahora 1-1-0-0-0-1, Nick Fitzanko 2-1-2-0-1-3, Hunter Rosenbaum 1-1-0-0-1-3 … Willmar: Alex Koep (W) 4-1-0-0-3-3, Nolan Kemp 2-0-1-1-4-4, Andrew Baumgart, 2-5-5-3-0-0, Chris Rofe 1-1-0-0-0-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
