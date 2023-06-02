Northwoods League: Eau Claire shuts down Stingers, 11-7

WILLMAR — Eau Claire’s Spencer Wright gave Willmar’s offense early troubles as he held a no-hitter through five innings, which helped the Express to hold on to get past the Stingers with an 11-7 victory on Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Express’ victory marks their first win of the season and a series split with the Stingers. Eau Claire is 1-3 and Willmar is 1-1.

“We saw a tough righty (in Spencer Wright) tonight,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. “He did a really good job of just establishing the outer-half (of the strike zone) and keeping his balance (with his pitches).

“We were able to get to him late, which was good. A little bit too little, too late. But I also thought early in the game, especially the second time around the lineup, we hit a lot of balls hard right at people and that’s OK. It’s just baseball.”

Through five innings, Stingers catcher Jordan Sagedahl was the only Willmar batter to get on base, reaching on a hit-by-pitch.

Eau Claire pitcher Spencer Wright throws a pitch to home plate against the Willmar Stingers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

But the Stingers would not go away without a fight. Willmar scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

Sagedahl, the BOLD alumnus and junior at South Dakota State University, scored WIllmar’s first run and contributed to its sixth and seventh runs.

“We got a lot of returners from last year and we obviously scored quite a bit of runs,” Sagedahl said of a squad that scored a Northwoods League record 525 runs in the 2022 regular season. “We know how to rally. We know how to score a lot of runs. It was fun to just be able to start and finish that big (sixth inning).”

Smith added, “Jordan’s a great team guy. He does the little things right and he’s really become a Swiss army knife. He’s starting to learn how to pitch, catch and he could play every position in the field. Those guys are invaluable in today’s game.”

Willmar catcher Jordan Sagedahl steps into the batters box against Eau Claire on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar’s Jalen Vorpahl and Michael Chevalier allowed zero runs in the final 4-1/3 innings to give the Stingers’ offense a chance to tie the game.

Vorpahl, from Sartell and Alexandria Technical & Community College, pitched 2-1/3 innings with one strikeout and zero walks, allowing three hits. Chevalier went two innings, striking out three batters and walking zero, allowing one hit.

“There’s always positives to (take) out of the pitching side, no matter what the score is, I thought those guys did a great job coming in and throwing strikes,” Smith said.

Willmar plays the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Willmar first baseman Jake Hjelle fights off a pitch for a foul ball against Eau Claire on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire 11, Willmar 7

Eau Claire 200 720 000-11 15 1

Willmar 000 007 000-7 5 5

Hitting - Eau Claire: Tanner Marsh 1-5 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Barry Eiseman 3-5 r-2 rbi-2, Ryan Nagelbach 2-4 r rbi hr, Reed Latimer 2-4 rbi hbp, Grant Gilooly 1-5 r, Kaden Galason 1-5 r, Jason Krol 2-4 r-2 rbi hbp, Nate Witte 2-5 r sb, DJ Massey 1-4 r bb sb… Willmar: Kris Hokenson 0-4 r bb, Scott Anderson 0-4 rbi, Stone Miyao 1-3 r rbi bb, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r rbi, Jonathan Lane 0-4 r rbi, Luke Williams 1-4 r rbi 2b, Jordan Sagedahl 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp-2, Kyle Payne 1-3 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Eau Claire: Spencer Wright (W) 5.2-3-7-6-1-3, Cal Higgins (Sv) 3.1-2-0-0-1-4 … Willmar: Nate Zyzda (L) 3.1-6-7-5-2-2, Gino Cozzi 1.1-5-4-4-1-2, Jalen Vorpahl 2.1-3-0-0-0-1, Michael Chevalier 2-1-0-0-0-3