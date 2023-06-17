Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers make it 9 straight, blasting the Bismarck Larks

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers secured their fourth consecutive series sweep with a dominating victory over the Bismarck Larks on Friday.

The Stingers (14-2) belted out 12 hits to defeat Bismarck 12-1 en route to their ninth straight win before 1,085 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Gabe Swansen and Kyle Payne accounted for eight of Willmar’s hits. Both had four.

Swansen, a sophomore from the University of Nebraska, went 4-for-5 with a team-best four RBIs, adding one run and a stolen base. Payne, a junior from Northwest Nazarene University, batted 4-for-5 with two RBIs, a pair of runs and two stolen bases.

The Stingers had eight players reach home plate at least once. Kevin Fitzer led the way with three runs. He finished 1-for-1, adding a double, three walks and two stolen bases.

Willmar’s Clay Beaumont, Will Whelan and Kris Hokenson combined to hold Bismarck to one run on four hits.

Beaumont, a redshirt sophomore from Northeast Community College, earned his first win. The left-hander went four innings with six strikeouts and four walks, allowing one hit and zero runs.

Whelan, an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota who recently graduated from Centennial High School, made his Stingers debut. The left-hander pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Hokenson, a freshman from the University of Minnesota, helped cement Willmar’s win by pitching three scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed one hit, adding three strikeouts over that stretch.

Over Willmar’s nine-game winning streak, the Stingers have outscored their opponents 73-22 with two shutouts.

Willmar next is host to the Mankato MoonDogs for a two-game series. Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar 12, Bismarck 1

Bismarck 000 010 000-1 4 3

Willmar 040 530 00x-12 12 1

Hitting - Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 0-3 bb sb, Dylan Perry 0-3 r bb, Jackson Beaman 1-3 2b rbi, Trenton Rowan 1-4, Connor Misch 0-3 bb, Sam Bieser 1-2 2b, Kai Hori 0-2 bb, Connor Milton 1-4 … Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 1-1 2b r-3 bb-3 sb-2, Graysen Tarlow 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Gabe Swansen 4-5 r rbi-4 sb, Drey Dirksen 0-4 r bb, Aidan Byrne 0-5 r rbi, Kyle Payne 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Jonathan Lane 1-4 2b rbi-2, Jack Hines 1-3 r bb, Luke Williams 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bismarck: Jonny Lowe (L) 2-3-4-4-4-1, Ryan Rumsey 1.1-2-4-4-3-1, Ricky Harrison 1.1-6-4-3-1-1, Grant Richars 1.1-1-0-0-0-1, Luc Stuka 1-0-0-0-0-0, Evan Ames 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Clay Beaumont (W) 4-1-0-0-4-6, Will Whelan 2-2-1-1-3-3, Kris Hokenson (Sv) 3-1-0-0-0-3