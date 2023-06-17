Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers make it 9 straight, blasting the Bismarck Larks

Willmar handles Bismarck 12-1 to increase its league-leading record to 14-2

Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.001.jpg
Willmar's Kevin Fitzer slides into second base for a successful steal attempt while Bismarck's Kai Hori leaps up to catch the ball on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:46 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers secured their fourth consecutive series sweep with a dominating victory over the Bismarck Larks on Friday.

The Stingers (14-2) belted out 12 hits to defeat Bismarck 12-1 en route to their ninth straight win before 1,085 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Gabe Swansen and Kyle Payne accounted for eight of Willmar’s hits. Both had four.

Swansen, a sophomore from the University of Nebraska, went 4-for-5 with a team-best four RBIs, adding one run and a stolen base. Payne, a junior from Northwest Nazarene University, batted 4-for-5 with two RBIs, a pair of runs and two stolen bases.

The Stingers had eight players reach home plate at least once. Kevin Fitzer led the way with three runs. He finished 1-for-1, adding a double, three walks and two stolen bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.003.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Clay Beaumont celebrates in the dugout with his Stingers teammates against Bismarck on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen catches a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: Drey Dirksen enjoys the present
Former Willmar Cardinal is receiving serious interest from pro scouts as he returns to play for the Stingers
June 16, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven edges Montevideo, 5-4
Luke Jeseritz and Alex Call help lead the offense and Jaiden Henjum went 6 innings for the win
June 15, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers
Willmar rallies in the 8th to win its 8th straight game, 3-2 over the Bismarck Larks
June 15, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Willmar’s Clay Beaumont, Will Whelan and Kris Hokenson combined to hold Bismarck to one run on four hits.

Beaumont, a redshirt sophomore from Northeast Community College, earned his first win. The left-hander went four innings with six strikeouts and four walks, allowing one hit and zero runs.

Whelan, an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota who recently graduated from Centennial High School, made his Stingers debut. The left-hander pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Hokenson, a freshman from the University of Minnesota, helped cement Willmar’s win by pitching three scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed one hit, adding three strikeouts over that stretch.

Over Willmar’s nine-game winning streak, the Stingers have outscored their opponents 73-22 with two shutouts.

Willmar next is host to the Mankato MoonDogs for a two-game series. Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Willmar catcher Graysen Tarlow catches the ball against Bismarck on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More by Michael Lyne:
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater Chuckers knock off Sacred Heart Saints, 7-1
Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Atwater gets 7 strong innings from Jack Peterson and a homer by Josh Kingery to beat Sacred Heart
June 14, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
Wildcats finish 7th in the Class AA boys’ tournament in Jordan
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
June 14, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Willmar 12, Bismarck 1

Bismarck   000   010   000-1        4   3
Willmar      040   530   00x-12    12   1

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.004.jpg
Willmar's Sean Rimmer smiles in the Stingers dugout during a game against Bismarck on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Hitting - Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 0-3 bb sb, Dylan Perry 0-3 r bb, Jackson Beaman 1-3 2b rbi, Trenton Rowan 1-4, Connor Misch 0-3 bb, Sam Bieser 1-2 2b, Kai Hori 0-2 bb, Connor Milton 1-4 … Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 1-1 2b r-3 bb-3 sb-2, Graysen Tarlow 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Gabe Swansen 4-5 r rbi-4 sb, Drey Dirksen 0-4 r bb, Aidan Byrne 0-5 r rbi, Kyle Payne 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Jonathan Lane 1-4 2b rbi-2, Jack Hines 1-3 r bb, Luke Williams 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bismarck: Jonny Lowe (L) 2-3-4-4-4-1, Ryan Rumsey 1.1-2-4-4-3-1, Ricky Harrison 1.1-6-4-3-1-1, Grant Richars 1.1-1-0-0-0-1, Luc Stuka 1-0-0-0-0-0, Evan Ames 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Clay Beaumont (W) 4-1-0-0-4-6, Will Whelan 2-2-1-1-3-3, Kris Hokenson (Sv) 3-1-0-0-0-3

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway
June 15, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Elrosa Saints second baseman Matt Schmitz looks the ball into his glove during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa gets ready for the Elite 8
June 15, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Minnesota
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events in Duluth
June 15, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown