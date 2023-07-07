Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards

WILLMAR — Leading the Willmar Stingers to their best winning percentage in franchise history a summer ago, field manager Freddy Smith wanted his players to set high standards and goals for themselves entering 2023.

Halfway through the season, it is safe to say Smith's team has done that.

As of Friday, the Stingers are the best team in the Northwoods League. Willmar is 26-9 and clinched a playoff spot by becoming the Great Plains West First Half champions.

"At the halfway point, I always want to refresh their memories and either have them double-down on their goals or create new ones based on the process of the first half — how it went and what type of players they want to be," Smith said. "Hopefully those individual goals will accumulate into more wins."

Kevin Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore infielder from California State University-Northridge, added, "We're really good at picking each other up. When the pitching wasn't there, we were able to hit a lot and when the hitting wasn't there, the pitchers picked us up."

Willmar designated hitter Sean Rimmer celebrates a home run in the Stingers dugout against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Smith has high aspirations for his Stingers but he also understands the importance of the day-to-day before the playoffs begin in August.

"Obviously the next step for us is getting deep into the playoffs and winning a championship," Smith said. "But we can't think that way right now with (33) games to go."

Smith, like Fitzer, was pleased with how his players picked each other up and handled the first half.

He felt the pitching staff did a "phenomenal job" and the hitters have done a "really good job at putting pressure on opposing defenses."

Willmar's 268 runs scored and 7.66 runs per game ranks first in the Northwoods League. The Stingers are tied with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the least amount of runs allowed at 157.

Willmar second baseman Kevin Fitzer throws the ball to first base against Mankato on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

"A lot of the guys are here to get better and not just have fun," Fitzer said. "I think with the group of guys we have we can make it a long way and hopefully win the whole thing."

The Stingers have a .272 team batting average and a .390 on-base percentage, good for second and third in the Northwoods League. The pitching staff ranks second in opposing batting average (.229) and fourth in earned runs against (3.88).

"Depth is a huge strength for us this year," Smith said. "If you look at our Day 1 and Day 2 lineup, we're about as deep as any team in the league.

"It's definitely different than any year I have ever coached. Typically in the past, you have five-to-six, maybe seven everyday guys. But now it seems like we only need to play two-to-three, sometimes four guys every day. ... We have a lot of flexibility and a lot of guys that play multiple positions, which is a good problem to have."

That depth will be tested in the second half as a handful of key players have left, the majority of the losses being on the pitching staff.

Smith mentioned the team has lost 10 of its pitchers from the first half, including Mitch Gutknecht. Of qualifying pitchers, he had a league-best 0.96 ERA with a 3-0 record in five starts and 28 innings pitched.

Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne celebrates a Stingers double play against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

But, the good news is, Willmar has found plenty of arms for the second half.

"Luckily, we're gaining nine really good arms to replace those guys," Smith said. "Some of our bullpen guys from the first half will become starters in the second half."

Highlighting the additions to the pitching staff include Hunter Magnuson, who is a sophomore from Valley City State University and a 2021 Willmar High School graduate. There's also Sam Malec, a sophomore from the University of Minnesota who was with the Stingers in 2022. Malec pitched two innings in Willmar's 15-5 loss against Eau Claire on Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity and not an opportunity that a lot of people get, so I'm just taking it all in," said Magnuson, who is expected to make his Stingers debut Friday as the starting pitcher. "I remember when I was 10 years old running around getting fall balls and now I'm one of the players.

"It's been exciting. Everyone's been calling me, telling me how happy they are (for me). It's been fun."

Position players exiting are infielder Scott Anderson and catcher Graysen Tarlow. Anderson hit .212 with 21 hits, 23 RBIs and 12 runs in 25 games. Tarlow hit a team-best .356 with 21 hits, 14 RBIs and 20 runs in 17 games.

Tarlow, listed at 5-feet-11 inches, 190 pounds, is projected to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Day 2 or Day 3, according to Smith. The draft takes place Sunday through Tuesday and there's a possibility Willmar High School grad Drey Dirksen is selected or signs as a free agent as well.

The Stingers have added outfielder Andrew Sojka, a junior from California State University-Northridge, who made his debut on Thursday.

Dallas Duarte, a senior from the University of Hawaii, also slotted into the lineup for the first time Thursday. He's coming off an injury that kept him out of the lineup in the first half.

In the first half, Willmar had a handful of lengthy road trips outside of Minnesota, which included traveling to Minot twice, Bismarck once and Thunder Bay once.

As the second half continues, the Stingers travel outside of Minnesota three times in the remainder of the season — facing Eau Claire twice and Bismarck one — in August.

But Smith feels the brunt of the travel schedule is behind them.

"We have gone through the gauntlet of our traveling schedule," Smith said. "I think we got over the hump and we were able to handle that in a good way. Obviously, ending the first half with three of out four wins in Thunder Bay was very good to see."