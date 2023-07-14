Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers’ bats remained scorching hot through the nightcap to cool the Minot Hot Tots and earn a pair of wins in Thursday’s doubleheader.

The Stingers earned a 14-3 victory over Minot in Game 2 before 876 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar defeated the Hot Tots earlier in the day with a 12-8 win in Game 1.

"I think our approach before the game was really helpful," Stingers shortstop Aidan Byrne said. "We do a really good job of scouting other pitchers and I think we did a really good job of staying to our approach as a team.

"A non-scouting part of hitting is its contagious. A lot of guys feed off of other guys hitting well. I think that's a big part of our success right now."

Willmar (5-4, 31-12) is the best team in the Northwoods League and is riding a three-game win streak. For the first time in the second half, the Stingers are above .500.

Willmar catcher Drey Dirksen tags out Minot's Nic Pepe before he reaches home plate on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Stingers, who scored their 14 runs on 15 hits, lead the Northwoods in runs scored with 346 and rank second with 425 hits.

With a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, Willmar took off. Nine of its 14 runs came in the inning.

Andrew Sojka started the nine-run seventh inning by hitting his first home run. Drey Dirksen finished it with a two-run RBI single to give the Stingers a 14-3 lead.

Byrne, Kevin Fitzer and Luke Williams each had at least three hits for Willmar.

Willmar starting pitcher Hunter Magnuson throws a pitch against Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Byrne, a redshirt sophomore from Minnesota State University-Mankato, went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. He has multi-hit performances in five of his last six games with a total of 13 hits in that stretch.

"Baseball is a game where you can go into a slump pretty easily," Byrne said. "That happened for a little bit for me. But with some help from my teammates, Freddy (Smith) and the other coaches, I've been able to just keep working and break out of it.

"I was just trying to do too much. I think just keeping things simple is something other guys and Freddy have been harping on me for and I think I've been able to make that adjustment and it's shown."

Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge, plated the game-winning run for Willmar. He hit his team-leading eighth home run, a three-run shot, to give the Stingers a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning.

Fitzer finished the game, going 3-for-4 with a team-best five RBIs and two runs.

Willmar second baseman Stone Miyao throws a pitch to home plate against Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, scored his pair of runs in the seventh inning, where he batted 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. He finished the game, hitting 3-for-5 with a double.

Willmar High School grad Hunter Magnuson got his second start with the Stingers. He pitched five innings with five strikeouts and four walks, allowing three hits and two runs.

Trailing 5-2, Minot had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. But, Tom Sun entered for Will Whelan and forced a putout to get Willmar out of the inning with minimal damage.

Sun, a junior from Augustana University, chilled the Hot Tots for the remainder of the game. He pitched the final 2-1/3 innings with one strikeout and a walk. Sun allowed two hits and zero runs.

Willmar continues its eight-game homestand with its fourth straight game against Minot at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"The positive energy is really big from all the guys," Byrne said. "I think just coming to the field everyday — doing what we do, putting the work in and keeping the positive energy — is our recipe for success."

Barry excites the Willmar crowd before the Stingers took on Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Game 2:

Willmar 14, Minot 3

Minot 002 000 100-3 6 0

Willmar 020 003 90x-14 15 0

Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 0-3 bb-2, Drew Woodcox 0-4 rbi bb, Ryan Recio 0-4 bb, Damone Hale 1-4, Christian Perez 2-4 2b, Travis Stapleton 1-4 r, Jake Schulz 1-4 r, Thomas Rollauer 1-1 r rbi-3 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-6 r 2b hr rbi-2, Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb, Drey Dirksen 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Sean Rimmer 1-3 r-3 2b bb-2, Aidan Byrne 4-5 r-3 2b rbi-2, Kevin Fitzer 3-4 r-2 hr rbi-5 bb, Jack Hines 0-3 r bb, Luke Williams 3-5 r-2 2b rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Gavin Schmitt 6-8-6-6-2-1, Hudson Hart 0-4-6-6-2-0, Kayden Camacho 1.1-3-2-2-2-1, Christian Perez 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Hunter Magnuson 5-3-2-2-4-5, Will Whelan 1.2-1-1-1-2-2, Tom Sun 2.1-2-0-0-1-1

Game 1:

Willmar 12, Minot 8

Willmar belted out 12 hits among eight batters in its second consecutive win against the Minot Hot Tots in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Andrew Sojka led the Stingers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. He had team highs of four runs and three stolen bases. Sojka added an RBI and a walk.

Aidan Byrne and Drey Dirksen, who played in his first game since July 8, each recorded a pair of hits. Byrne went 2-for-5 with a double, a team-best four RBIs and a stolen base. Dirksen was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, one run, a stolen base and a walk.

Byrne, a redshirt sophomore from Minnesota State University-Mankato, hit a two-run RBI single in the sixth inning, which gave the Stingers a 10-4 lead.

Drew Woodcox and Ryan Recio had home runs for the Hot Tots. Woodcox’s came as a grand slam in the fifth inning. Recio’s homer, a three-run shot, cut Minot’s deficit to 12-8 in the ninth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minot 000 040 013-8 9 4

Willmar 002 035 200-12 12 0

Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 2-2 r-2 bb-2, Drew Woodcox 1-2 r-2 hr rbi-4 bb-3, Ryan Recio 2-5 r hr rbi-3, Damone Hale 1-3, Cam Kaufman 2-2 r 3b, Karson Evans 1-5 rbi, Jake Schulz 0-3 r bb, Thomas Rollauer 0-3 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 3-4 r-4 2b-2 rbi bb sb-3, Stone Miyao 1-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-4 r 2b-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 1-5 r rbi-2, Aidan Byrne 2-5 2b rbi-4 sb, Kyle Payne 1-5 r, Zach Stroh 1-4 r, Kasten Furr 1-4 r rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Jack Smith 4.1-2-4-4-4-3, Gavin Nalu 4.2-7-4-4-3-4 … Willmar: Chris Rofe 4.1-2-4-4-4-3, Rylen Bayne 4.2-7-4-4-3-4