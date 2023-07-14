Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill

Willmar opens with 12-8 win, then takes Game 2, 14-3

Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne fires a throw to first base against the Minot Hot Tots on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:46 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers’ bats remained scorching hot through the nightcap to cool the Minot Hot Tots and earn a pair of wins in Thursday’s doubleheader.

The Stingers earned a 14-3 victory over Minot in Game 2 before 876 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar defeated the Hot Tots earlier in the day with a 12-8 win in Game 1.

"I think our approach before the game was really helpful," Stingers shortstop Aidan Byrne said. "We do a really good job of scouting other pitchers and I think we did a really good job of staying to our approach as a team.

"A non-scouting part of hitting is its contagious. A lot of guys feed off of other guys hitting well. I think that's a big part of our success right now."

Willmar (5-4, 31-12) is the best team in the Northwoods League and is riding a three-game win streak. For the first time in the second half, the Stingers are above .500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.002.jpg
Willmar catcher Drey Dirksen tags out Minot's Nic Pepe before he reaches home plate on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer, right, is all smiles as he heads toward the dugout after a three-run home run in the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
Willmar edges Minot 13-12 before a crowd of 1,472 at Bill Taunton Stadium
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
Casey Lewandowski tosses a 3-hitter in Bird Island’s win over Milroy
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

The Stingers, who scored their 14 runs on 15 hits, lead the Northwoods in runs scored with 346 and rank second with 425 hits.

With a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, Willmar took off. Nine of its 14 runs came in the inning.

Andrew Sojka started the nine-run seventh inning by hitting his first home run. Drey Dirksen finished it with a two-run RBI single to give the Stingers a 14-3 lead.

Byrne, Kevin Fitzer and Luke Williams each had at least three hits for Willmar.

Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.004.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Hunter Magnuson throws a pitch against Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Byrne, a redshirt sophomore from Minnesota State University-Mankato, went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. He has multi-hit performances in five of his last six games with a total of 13 hits in that stretch.

"Baseball is a game where you can go into a slump pretty easily," Byrne said. "That happened for a little bit for me. But with some help from my teammates, Freddy (Smith) and the other coaches, I've been able to just keep working and break out of it.

"I was just trying to do too much. I think just keeping things simple is something other guys and Freddy have been harping on me for and I think I've been able to make that adjustment and it's shown."

Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge, plated the game-winning run for Willmar. He hit his team-leading eighth home run, a three-run shot, to give the Stingers a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitzer finished the game, going 3-for-4 with a team-best five RBIs and two runs.

Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.003.jpg
Willmar second baseman Stone Miyao throws a pitch to home plate against Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Williams, a freshman from the University of Alabama, scored his pair of runs in the seventh inning, where he batted 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. He finished the game, hitting 3-for-5 with a double.

Willmar High School grad Hunter Magnuson got his second start with the Stingers. He pitched five innings with five strikeouts and four walks, allowing three hits and two runs.
Trailing 5-2, Minot had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. But, Tom Sun entered for Will Whelan and forced a putout to get Willmar out of the inning with minimal damage.

Sun, a junior from Augustana University, chilled the Hot Tots for the remainder of the game. He pitched the final 2-1/3 innings with one strikeout and a walk. Sun allowed two hits and zero runs.

Willmar continues its eight-game homestand with its fourth straight game against Minot at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"The positive energy is really big from all the guys," Byrne said. "I think just coming to the field everyday — doing what we do, putting the work in and keeping the positive energy — is our recipe for success."

Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.005.jpg
Barry excites the Willmar crowd before the Stingers took on Minot on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Game 2:

Willmar 14, Minot 3

Minot        002   000   100-3       6   0
Willmar     020   003   90x-14   15   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 0-3 bb-2, Drew Woodcox 0-4 rbi bb, Ryan Recio 0-4 bb, Damone Hale 1-4, Christian Perez 2-4 2b, Travis Stapleton 1-4 r, Jake Schulz 1-4 r, Thomas Rollauer 1-1 r rbi-3 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-6 r 2b hr rbi-2, Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb, Drey Dirksen 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Sean Rimmer 1-3 r-3 2b bb-2, Aidan Byrne 4-5 r-3 2b rbi-2, Kevin Fitzer 3-4 r-2 hr rbi-5 bb, Jack Hines 0-3 r bb, Luke Williams 3-5 r-2 2b rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Gavin Schmitt 6-8-6-6-2-1, Hudson Hart 0-4-6-6-2-0, Kayden Camacho 1.1-3-2-2-2-1, Christian Perez 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Hunter Magnuson 5-3-2-2-4-5, Will Whelan 1.2-1-1-1-2-2, Tom Sun 2.1-2-0-0-1-1

More by Michael Lyne:
The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: ‘A surreal moment’ for this Willmar Stinger
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Graysen Tarlow with the 575th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
Stingers fall 8-7 to the Rox in a rain-delayed Northwoods game at Joe Faber Field
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft
Catcher from California State University-Northridge is selected in the 19th round by St. Louis
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. NLS, 071023.002.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch
Litchfield Post 104 rallies to beat New London-Spicer 7-6 in sub-state playoffs
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Load More

Game 1:

Willmar 12, Minot 8

Willmar belted out 12 hits among eight batters in its second consecutive win against the Minot Hot Tots in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Andrew Sojka led the Stingers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. He had team highs of four runs and three stolen bases. Sojka added an RBI and a walk.

Aidan Byrne and Drey Dirksen, who played in his first game since July 8, each recorded a pair of hits. Byrne went 2-for-5 with a double, a team-best four RBIs and a stolen base. Dirksen was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, one run, a stolen base and a walk.

Byrne, a redshirt sophomore from Minnesota State University-Mankato, hit a two-run RBI single in the sixth inning, which gave the Stingers a 10-4 lead.

Drew Woodcox and Ryan Recio had home runs for the Hot Tots. Woodcox’s came as a grand slam in the fifth inning. Recio’s homer, a three-run shot, cut Minot’s deficit to 12-8 in the ninth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minot        000   040   013-8       9   4
Willmar     002   035   200-12   12   0

Hitting - Minot: Nic Pepe 2-2 r-2 bb-2, Drew Woodcox 1-2 r-2 hr rbi-4 bb-3, Ryan Recio 2-5 r hr rbi-3, Damone Hale 1-3, Cam Kaufman 2-2 r 3b, Karson Evans 1-5 rbi, Jake Schulz 0-3 r bb, Thomas Rollauer 0-3 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 3-4 r-4 2b-2 rbi bb sb-3, Stone Miyao 1-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-4 r 2b-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 1-5 r rbi-2, Aidan Byrne 2-5 2b rbi-4 sb, Kyle Payne 1-5 r, Zach Stroh 1-4 r, Kasten Furr 1-4 r rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minot: Jack Smith 4.1-2-4-4-4-3, Gavin Nalu 4.2-7-4-4-3-4 … Willmar: Chris Rofe 4.1-2-4-4-4-3, Rylen Bayne 4.2-7-4-4-3-4

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield VFW baseball 071223.01.JPG
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers center fielder Brett Bateman makes a diving catch during a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne