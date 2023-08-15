Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
St. Cloud scores 7 unanswered runs, including 2 in the 9th, to end Willmar’s season, 8-7
WILLMAR — The St. Cloud Rox scored seven unanswered runs to stage a late comeback, stunning Willmar 8-7 and sweeping the Stingers in the Great Plains West Divisional Series on Monday.
The Stingers had a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning before St. Cloud stormed back to end their season before 955 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar had a franchise best 51-16 regular season.
Trailing the Stingers 7-6 in the ninth inning, St. Cloud plated two runs. Anthony Mata hit a shallow RBI single into right field and Oscar Serratos Jr. tacked on a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Hauge to give the Rox an 8-7 lead in the ninth.
St. Cloud’s comeback attempt started in the sixth inning. Jose Gonzalez scored on a passed ball and Oscar Serratos Jr. hit a two-run RBI double to cut the Rox’s deficit to 7-4
Another Willmar passed ball in the seventh inning plated Haiden Hunt to make it 7-5 and a Noah Geise RBI single made it 7-6 in the eighth.
Willmar’s sixth and seventh runs came in the fifth inning. Andrew Sojka scored on a passed ball and Sean Rimmer hit a sacrifice fly to score Drey Dirksen.
The Stingers grew their lead to 5-0 in the second inning. Andrew Sojka hit his second home run of the game after back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Hines and Luke Williams.
Sojka hit his first home run on the first at-bat of the game to push Willmar out to an early 1-0 lead.
Michael McNamara scored on an RBI groundout by Kevin Butler to score the Rox’s first run in the third inning.
The back-to-back losses marks Willmar’s third losing streak of the season. St. Cloud also beat Willmar in back-to-back games on July 24 (13-4) and July 26 (15-14). The only other time the Stingers had a losing streak this season was July 6-8 when they lost three games — two against Eau Claire and one against Mankato.
The Rox play the La Crosse Loggers in a one-game Great Plains Divisional Championship for a spot in the Northwoods League championship.
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7
St. Cloud 001 003 112-8 9 2
Willmar 140 020 000-7 6 1
Hitting - St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 0-3 r bb-2, Jose Gonzalez 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Kevin Butler 0-3 r rbi bb, Jackson Hauge 1-5 r, Anthony Mata 2-4 r rbi hbp, Sawyer Smith 1-4 r bb, Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-4 2b rbi-3 sf sb, Noah Greise 1-5 rbi sb, Michael McNamara 1-4 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-3 r-3 hr-2 rbi-3 bb hbp sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 hbp, Drey Dirksen 0-2 r bb-3 sb-2, Stone Miyao 0-4 bb sb, Aidan Byrne 0-3 r bb sb, Sean Rimmer 1-3 rbi sf, Jack Hines 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Luke Williams 2-4 r rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Tommy Gross 5-4-7-6-5-6, Owen Marsh 1-1-0-0-1-0, Brooks Ey (W, 1-0) 2-1-0-0-1-3, Jake Burchman (Sv-1) 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Luke Schafer 5.1-2-4-3-3-8, Aiden Hansen 1-1-0-0-1-0, Aaron Ragat 1.2-4-2-2-1-1, Kristofer Hokenson (L, 0-1) 1-2-1-1-1-1
