Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers

St. Cloud scores 7 unanswered runs, including 2 in the 9th, to end Willmar’s season, 8-7

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
St. Cloud pitcher Jake Burcham celebrates his save for the Rox to eliminate the Willmar Stingers in the Northwoods League playoffs on Tuesday, Aug/ 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:43 PM

WILLMAR — The St. Cloud Rox scored seven unanswered runs to stage a late comeback, stunning Willmar 8-7 and sweeping the Stingers in the Great Plains West Divisional Series on Monday.

The Stingers had a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning before St. Cloud stormed back to end their season before 955 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar had a franchise best 51-16 regular season.

Trailing the Stingers 7-6 in the ninth inning, St. Cloud plated two runs. Anthony Mata hit a shallow RBI single into right field and Oscar Serratos Jr. tacked on a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Hauge to give the Rox an 8-7 lead in the ninth.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.002.jpg
Willmar's Aidan Byrne celebrates a Stingers run scored against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
The lights went out in Willmar at approximately 11:28 p.m. July 25 and power was not restored for 56 minutes due to permanent damage to the power lines in the New London area.
6h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
BusStation.jpg
Local
Fare-free bus route pilot program marks one month in Willmar
Central Community Transit's Willmar route bus rides are free through Dec. 31, 2023, as part of a pilot program.
17h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 14, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 21, 2023
17h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 14, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
18h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

St. Cloud’s comeback attempt started in the sixth inning. Jose Gonzalez scored on a passed ball and Oscar Serratos Jr. hit a two-run RBI double to cut the Rox’s deficit to 7-4

Another Willmar passed ball in the seventh inning plated Haiden Hunt to make it 7-5 and a Noah Geise RBI single made it 7-6 in the eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Michael Lyne:
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bullfrogs top Raymond in Region 4C championship, 7-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
Sports
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
A pair of two-run home runs from Anthony Mata powers St. Cloud to 4-3 win over Willmar in Game 1 of the best-of-three series
1d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
Kevin Fitzer, who leads Willmar in most categories on offense, has used a sports psychologist and an even-keeled approach to lead Stingers to the playoffs
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 081023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another win, another record for Stingers
Stingers set franchise mark for victories with 49 in beating Border Cats
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.004.jpg
St. Cloud catcher Kevin Butler attempts to catch Willmar's Andrew Sojka stealing third base in Game 2 of the Great Plains West Divisional best-of-three series on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar’s sixth and seventh runs came in the fifth inning. Andrew Sojka scored on a passed ball and Sean Rimmer hit a sacrifice fly to score Drey Dirksen.

The Stingers grew their lead to 5-0 in the second inning. Andrew Sojka hit his second home run of the game after back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Hines and Luke Williams.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.001.jpg
Willmar's Andrew Sojka smiles at teammate Aaron Ragat after hitting his second home run of the game against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sojka hit his first home run on the first at-bat of the game to push Willmar out to an early 1-0 lead.

Michael McNamara scored on an RBI groundout by Kevin Butler to score the Rox’s first run in the third inning.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.003.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Luke Schafer fires a pitch against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The back-to-back losses marks Willmar’s third losing streak of the season. St. Cloud also beat Willmar in back-to-back games on July 24 (13-4) and July 26 (15-14). The only other time the Stingers had a losing streak this season was July 6-8 when they lost three games — two against Eau Claire and one against Mankato.

The Rox play the La Crosse Loggers in a one-game Great Plains Divisional Championship for a spot in the Northwoods League championship.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.005.jpg
Willmar third baseman Jack Hines makes a throw to first base against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7

St. Cloud   001   003   112-8   9   2
Willmar      140   020   000-7   6   1
Hitting - St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 0-3 r bb-2, Jose Gonzalez 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Kevin Butler 0-3 r rbi bb, Jackson Hauge 1-5 r, Anthony Mata 2-4 r rbi hbp, Sawyer Smith 1-4 r bb, Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-4 2b rbi-3 sf sb, Noah Greise 1-5 rbi sb, Michael McNamara 1-4 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-3 r-3 hr-2 rbi-3 bb hbp sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 hbp, Drey Dirksen 0-2 r bb-3 sb-2, Stone Miyao 0-4 bb sb,  Aidan Byrne 0-3 r bb sb, Sean Rimmer 1-3 rbi sf, Jack Hines 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Luke Williams 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Tommy Gross 5-4-7-6-5-6, Owen Marsh 1-1-0-0-1-0, Brooks Ey (W, 1-0) 2-1-0-0-1-3, Jake Burchman (Sv-1) 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Luke Schafer 5.1-2-4-3-3-8, Aiden Hansen 1-1-0-0-1-0, Aaron Ragat 1.2-4-2-2-1-1, Kristofer Hokenson (L, 0-1) 1-2-1-1-1-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Litchfield gets eliminated from Region 12C
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Montevideo driver comes through in A feature at KRA Speedway
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown