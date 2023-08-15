Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers

WILLMAR — The St. Cloud Rox scored seven unanswered runs to stage a late comeback, stunning Willmar 8-7 and sweeping the Stingers in the Great Plains West Divisional Series on Monday.

The Stingers had a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning before St. Cloud stormed back to end their season before 955 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar had a franchise best 51-16 regular season.

Trailing the Stingers 7-6 in the ninth inning, St. Cloud plated two runs. Anthony Mata hit a shallow RBI single into right field and Oscar Serratos Jr. tacked on a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Hauge to give the Rox an 8-7 lead in the ninth.

Willmar's Aidan Byrne celebrates a Stingers run scored against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

St. Cloud’s comeback attempt started in the sixth inning. Jose Gonzalez scored on a passed ball and Oscar Serratos Jr. hit a two-run RBI double to cut the Rox’s deficit to 7-4

Another Willmar passed ball in the seventh inning plated Haiden Hunt to make it 7-5 and a Noah Geise RBI single made it 7-6 in the eighth.

St. Cloud catcher Kevin Butler attempts to catch Willmar's Andrew Sojka stealing third base in Game 2 of the Great Plains West Divisional best-of-three series on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar’s sixth and seventh runs came in the fifth inning. Andrew Sojka scored on a passed ball and Sean Rimmer hit a sacrifice fly to score Drey Dirksen.

The Stingers grew their lead to 5-0 in the second inning. Andrew Sojka hit his second home run of the game after back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Hines and Luke Williams.

Willmar's Andrew Sojka smiles at teammate Aaron Ragat after hitting his second home run of the game against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sojka hit his first home run on the first at-bat of the game to push Willmar out to an early 1-0 lead.

Michael McNamara scored on an RBI groundout by Kevin Butler to score the Rox’s first run in the third inning.

Willmar starting pitcher Luke Schafer fires a pitch against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The back-to-back losses marks Willmar’s third losing streak of the season. St. Cloud also beat Willmar in back-to-back games on July 24 (13-4) and July 26 (15-14). The only other time the Stingers had a losing streak this season was July 6-8 when they lost three games — two against Eau Claire and one against Mankato.

The Rox play the La Crosse Loggers in a one-game Great Plains Divisional Championship for a spot in the Northwoods League championship.

Willmar third baseman Jack Hines makes a throw to first base against the St. Cloud Rox on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7

St. Cloud 001 003 112-8 9 2

Willmar 140 020 000-7 6 1

Hitting - St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 0-3 r bb-2, Jose Gonzalez 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Kevin Butler 0-3 r rbi bb, Jackson Hauge 1-5 r, Anthony Mata 2-4 r rbi hbp, Sawyer Smith 1-4 r bb, Oscar Serratos Jr. 2-4 2b rbi-3 sf sb, Noah Greise 1-5 rbi sb, Michael McNamara 1-4 r … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-3 r-3 hr-2 rbi-3 bb hbp sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 0-4 hbp, Drey Dirksen 0-2 r bb-3 sb-2, Stone Miyao 0-4 bb sb, Aidan Byrne 0-3 r bb sb, Sean Rimmer 1-3 rbi sf, Jack Hines 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Luke Williams 2-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Tommy Gross 5-4-7-6-5-6, Owen Marsh 1-1-0-0-1-0, Brooks Ey (W, 1-0) 2-1-0-0-1-3, Jake Burchman (Sv-1) 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Luke Schafer 5.1-2-4-3-3-8, Aiden Hansen 1-1-0-0-1-0, Aaron Ragat 1.2-4-2-2-1-1, Kristofer Hokenson (L, 0-1) 1-2-1-1-1-1

