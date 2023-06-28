Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Another rally, another walk-off for Willmar Stingers

Stingers need 10 innings to beat Mud Puppies for the 2nd night in a row, this time 5-4

The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, left, takes off for second base while Minnesota Mud Puppies pitcher Joshua Dykhoff starts his delivery during a Northwoods League game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:25 PM

WILLMAR — Another night, another come-from-behind, walk-off victory for the Willmar Stingers.

A night after beating the Minnesota Mud Puppies in extra innings, the Stingers repeated that result Tuesday with a 5-4 victory in front of 888 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar maintains its lead in the Great Plains West Division at 22-6. The Stingers are five games ahead of the second-place St. Cloud Rox at 17-11.

The Willmar Stingers' Jack Hines gets caught in a rundown during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Clutch pitching kept the game tied at 4-4.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 10th, Willmar right-hander Tyler Bryan got strikeouts for the final two outs. A freshman from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Bryan is 2-1, has 15 strikeouts and a 0.73 earned run average over 12-1/3 innings this season.

Parker Stinson started the bottom of the 10th at second base, only to move over to third after a steal. With one out, Stinson reached home on a walk-off RBI single by Scott Anderson. A junior infielder from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California, Anderson went 1-for-4. He’s hitting .181 with 19 RBIs this season.

Like on Monday — a 7-6 Willmar win in 10 innings — the Stingers came back from a four-run deficit.

Minnesota (5-10) scored a pair of runs in the third after back-to-back sacrifice flies from Mitch Cummins and Teige Lethert. Adam Berghult brought home two more runs with a home run in the top of the sixth.

Willmar Stingers pitcher Ray Cebulski, left, chats with catcher Drey Dirksen during a break in the action in a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Willmar started the comeback in the bottom of the sixth with a Kevin Fitzer RBI single that scored Graysen Tarlow. The Stingers added three runs in the seventh with a two-run home run by Kasten Furr and a wild pitch that allowed Stone Miyao to reach home.

Furr is a junior from the University of New Orleans, and Miyao is a junior from the University of Hawaii.

Fitzer, a sophomore from California State-Northridge, went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

The Stingers begin a two-game home series with the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday back at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Willmar Stingers' Luke Williams swings at a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Willmar 5, Minnesota 4

Minnesota   002   002   000   0-4   7   2
Willmar     000   001   300   1-5   7   3
Hitting - Minnesota: Tanner Recchio 1-4 sh, Mitch Cummins 1-3 rbi bb sf, Teige Lethert 0-4 rbi sf, Brady Zavorek 1-4 r bb, Carter Hanson 1-4 bb, Adam Berghult 1-4 hr r rbi-2 bb, Carson Hake 1-4 r bb, Will Couchman 1-3 r bb … Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb, Graysen Tarlow 1-3 2b r bb-2, Parker Stinson 0-0 r sb, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 rbi, Scott Anderson 1-4 2b rbi, Aidan Byrne 1-3 r hbp, Kasten Furr 1-4 hr r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnesota: Joshua Dykhoff 6.2-6-4-4-3-1, Logan Olson 1.1-1-0-0-1-2, Laif Hultine (L, 0-1) 1.1-0-1-1-1-3 … Willmar: Ray Cebulski 6-4-4-4-4-6, Alex Clemons 3-2-0-0-2-4, Tyler Bryan (W, 2-1) 1-1-0-0-1-3

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
