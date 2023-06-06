99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers complete their North Dakota sweep

Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip

Baseball roundup
Willmar Stingers logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:50 PM

MINOT, N.D. — It’s safe to say the Willmar Stingers are happy with how the first road trip of the Northwoods League season went.

Willmar went 4-0 in four games in North Dakota by beating the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 before 960 fans Monday at Corbett Field.

Willmar swept its two-game series from the Hot Tots after beating the Bismarck Larks on Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, Willmar scored nine runs in the fourth inning to blow this one wide open. The Stingers also got outstanding pitching from Mitch Gutknecht and Alex Clemons.

Gutkneckt, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound left-hander from Minnesota State-Mankato, allowed three hits and no walks over six innings, striking out nine, to earn his first win of the season.

Clemons, a 6-foot, 200-pound right-hander from South Dakota State, went the final three innings for the save. He struck out three, walked no one and allowed no walks.

Kristofer Hokenson, Kevin Fitzer, Scott Hjelle, Kyle Payne, Luke Williams, Jordan Sagedahl and Jonathan Lane all had two hits for Willmar.

Sagedahl was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. He caught and batted eighth. He’s a BOLD High School graduate who plays for South Dakota State.

Willmar returns home to play the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Stingers and Rox are tied for first place in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West standings. Willmar is 5-1. St. Cloud is 6-2. Minot fell to 1-7.

Willmar 12, Minot 0

Willmar    020   900   100-12   15   0
Minot      000   000   000-0   3   1Hitting - Willmar: Kristofer Hokenson 2-5 r rbi-2 bb sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 2-5 r 2b rbi-2 bb, Stone Miyao 1-4 r bb hbp, Scott Anderson 0-4 r rbi-3 hbp, Scott Hjelle 2-5 r rbi sb, Kyle Payne 2-5 r 2b-2 sb, Luke Williams 2-4 r-3 rbi bb, Jordan Sagedahl 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Jonathan Lane 2-5 r rbi-2 2b rbi … Minot: Thomas Rollauer 2-02 2b, Brannon Mondragon 0-3 hbp, Karson Evans 0-3 hbp, Ryan Recio 0-3 hbp, Gavin Bennett 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht (W) 6-3-0-0-0-9, Alex Clemons (Sv) 3-0-0-0-3 … Minot: Rawley Hector (L) 3.1-5-5-5-2-3, Duncan Lutz 2.1-7-6-5-1-3, Grant Faris 1.1-1-1-2-1, Noah Miller 1-1-0-0-0-1, Paxton Miller 1-1-0-0-0-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
