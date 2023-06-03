99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League baseball: Stingers earn their first road win

Willmar beats the Larks 5-2 before 1,925 fans in Bismarck to improve to 2-1

Baseball roundup
Willmar Stingers logo
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 11:11 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers earned their second victory of the 2023 season with a 5-2 win over the Bismarck Larks on Friday.

Before 1,925 fans at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, the Stingers jumped out to an early lead over the Larks in the second inning and grew their lead to 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

Kyle Payne, the junior from Northwest Nazarene University, hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Jake Hjelle, the redshirt junior at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Zach Stroh, the Elk River native and sophomore at Minnesota State University-Mankato, hit an RBI single to center field to score his Mavericks teammate in Aidan Byrne and Luke Williams in the second inning.

Bismarck’s pair of runs came in the seventh and eighth innings. Nick Johnstone hit a sacrifice fly to score Dillon Goetz and Dylan Perry hit an RBI single to score Trenton Rowan.

Ray Cebulski, the junior from Point Loma Nazarene University, got the start for the Stingers and earned the win. He went five innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks, allowing three hits and zero runs.

Willmar (2-1) plays Bismarck at 6:35 p.m. Saturday with an opportunity to earn its first series sweep of the season.

Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Right-hander shines for Willmar Rails
Willmar’s Sam Etterman strikes out 15 and tosses a 4-hitter to beat Sacred Heart, 4-0
June 02, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire shuts down Stingers, 11-7
Express hold Willmar hitless for five innings in grabbing an 11-0 lead at Bill Taunton Stadium
June 01, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
SPORTS INDIANS-TWINS 1 SP
Sports
Ex-Twins player Doug Mientkiewicz will throw first pitch for St. Cloud Rox on Friday
The former Twins first baseman had a legendary playing career, including winning the 2004 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.
June 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hold off Eau Claire Express to earn opening-night win
Willmar battles rain, late Eau Claire rally to prevail 8-6
May 31, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets edge Litchfield Blues, 2-1
Four pitchers hold Blues to 5 hits as Rockets rally from an early deficit
May 31, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Softball Complex 051723 003.jpg
Local
Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex will be open Thursday
A wet spring and the late seeding of grass in 2022 at the Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex has delayed the opening to prevent a muddy mess.
May 31, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
Second-seeded KMS beats No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in the Section 6A-South playoffs in Sunburg
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Rosen Express rally in 6th inning to beat Benson Plowboys
Baseball report for Monday, May 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rosen wins Land O' Ducks League contest over Plowboys, 6-3
May 29, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Willmar 5, Bismarck 2

Willmar        020   100   200-5   7   2
Bismarck     000   000   110-2   8   1

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 hbp sb, Jake Hjelle 1-4 r, Aidan Byrne 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Luke Williams 0-3 r hbp, Zach Stroh 2-4 r rbi-2, Kyle Payne 1-4 r rbi-2 … Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 2-4 bb, Trenton Rowan 2-5 r, Jackson Beaman 1-4, Dillon Goetz 0-3 r hbp, Dylan Perry 2-4 rbi sb, Kai Hori, Nick Johnstone 1-3 rbi sf, Ethan Bergan 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ray Cebulski (W) 5-3-0-0-0-7, Alex Clemons 2-0-1-0-3-2, Ben Irsfeld 2-5-1-0-0-2 … Bismarck: Sean Hamilton (L) 4-3-3-3-1-4, Jonny Lowe 5-4-2-2-0-8

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
