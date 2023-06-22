Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Dirksen reaches milestone in Stingers’ win

Willmar grad surpasses 100 career RBIs in 4-3 victory over Hot Tots

Baseball roundup
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:56 PM

MINOT, N.D. — Drey Dirksen surpassed 100 career RBIs as a Stinger to help Willmar to a 4-3 comeback victory against Minot on Wednesday.

Dirksen, a Willmar High School graduate and junior at Augustana University, entered the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the Stingers trailed the Hot Tots 3-2.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 220 pound first baseman went on to hit a two-run RBI single into center field to score Augustana teammate Jack Hines and Graysen Tarlow to give Willmar its first lead of the Northwoods League game at 4-3.

Dirksen batted 2-for-5 and has 101 career RBIs with the Stingers. He has a .250 batting average this season.

Willmar recorded 11 hits, and outside of Dirksen, three more players recorded at least a pair of hits.

Hines batted 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Gabe Swansen, a sophomore from the University of Nebraska, was also 3-for-5, adding a double. Kasten Furr, a junior from the University of New Orleans, went 2-for-3 with one run, an RBI, a walk and three stolen bases.

The Hot Tots scored two of their three runs in the first inning. Brannon Mondragon hit a two-run home run, facing an 0-2 count with two outs.

Minot’s third run came in the eighth. Karson Evans hit a sacrifice fly to score Damone Hale which gave the Hot Tots a 3-2 advantage.

Chris Rofe earned the win for the Stingers. He went three innings with one strikeout and one walk, allowing one hit and one earned run.

Rofe, a senior from Mount Marty College, holds a 2-0 record in seven appearances.

The Stingers finish their four-game series with a 3-1 record against the Hot Tots. Willmar is atop the Northwoods League standings with a 18-4 overall record, good for a .818 winning percentage.

Willmar plays the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Alexandria. It’s the Stingers’ annual game at Knute Nelson Field, which used to be host to a Northwoods League team.

Willmar 4, Minot 3

Willmar   110   000   002-4   11   1Minot      200   000   010-3   6     0Hitting - Willmar: Jack Hines 3-5 r-2 rbi, Graysen Tarlow 0-2 r bb-2, Gabe Swansen 3-5, Drey Dirksen 2-5 rbi-2, Scott Anderson 0-4 rbi, Kris Hokenson 1-4, Kasten Furr 2-3 r bb sb-3, Luke Williams 0-3 bb sb … Minot: Damone Hale 1-4 r sb, Karson Evans 0-3 r rbi, Brannon Mondragon 1-4 r hr rbi-2, Tristan Moore 2-3 rbi bb sb, Ryan Recio 0-3 bb, Travis Stapleton 1-4, Ian Halverson 1-3 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Ray Cebulski 6-5-2-2-1-6, Chris Rofe (W, 2-0) 3-1-1-1-1-1 … Minot: Gavin Schmitt 4-5-2-2-2-2, Gage Yost 2-2-0-0-1-0, Trevyn Badger (L, 0-3) 2.2-3-2-2-1-2, Saul Soto 0.1-1-0-0-0-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
