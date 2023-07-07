Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener

WILLMAR — The Eau Claire Express routed Willmar on Thursday to remain undefeated in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Eau Claire, the Great Plains East First Half champions, defeated the Stingers 15-5 before 987 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. It marks only the second time Willmar has lost by double digits; the first came in an 11-1 loss to St. Cloud on June 6.

The Express are 23-14 overall and 3-0 in the second half, previously sweeping Thunder Bay on Wednesday. Willmar, the Great Plains West First Half champions, are 26-9 overall and 0-1 in the second half.

Willmar second baseman Kevin Fitzer celebrates a run scored against Eau Claire in the Stingers dugout on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire got out to a quick start and did not look back. Temo Becerra hit an RBI single and Camden Ross belted a three-run home run to give the Express a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Express went on to score 15 runs on 14 hits, including seven extra-base hits. Eau Claire had five of its batters record at least two hits.

Rayth Petersen led the Express at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs, a pair of RBIs and a walk. Ross finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk following his home run. Reed Latimer was 2-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run.

Willmar third baseman Jack Hines makes a throw to first base against Eau Claire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jack Hines and Sean Rimmer each hit a home run for the Stingers. Hines’ first home run as a Stinger came as a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Rimmer’s was a solo shot in the sixth inning. Hines was 1-for-4 and Rimmer went 2-for-4 with a double, adding two RBIs.

Hines, a junior from Augustana University, is hitting .275 with 14 hits in 15 games. Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, is batting .247 and is tied with Kevin Fitzer for a team-best five home runs.

Dallas Duarte and Andrew Sojka made their Willmar debuts. Duarte, a senior from the University of Hawaii, went 0-for-2 with a run and two walks. Sojka, a junior from California State University-Northridge, had one of Willmar’s five hits. He batted 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Stingers close out their two-game series against Eau Claire at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar is 1-2 against the Express this season.

Willmar first baseman Graysen Tarlow steals third base against Eau Claire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire 15, Willmar 5

Eau Claire 400 420 320-15 14 0

Willmar 101 201 000-5 5 0

Hitting - Eau Claire: Cort MacDonald 1-4 r-2 bb-2 sb, Temo Becerra 2-6 r-2 rbi-2, Reed Latimer 2-6 r 2b-2 rbi-3, Cole Conn 1-6 r 2b rbi sb, Ryan Nagelbach 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Camden Ross 2-4 r-3 hr rbi-3 bb, Rayth Petersen 3-4 r-3 2b-3 rbi-2 bb, Tanner Sagouspe 2-4 r rbi, Kaden Galason 1-5 rbi-2 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-3 bb, Kevin Fitzer 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Graysen Tarlow 1-4 rbi sb-2, Sean Rimmer 2-4 r rbi-2 hr 2b, Dallas Duarte 0-2 r bb-2, Jack Hines 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Parker Stinson 0-3 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Eau Claire: Kale Hopke 4-4-4-4-3-6, Robert Hogan 4-1-1-1-3-6, Ricky Apodaca 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Tyler Bryan (L) 3.2-4-7-7-4-1, Kris Hokenson 3.1-7-6-6-2-5, Sam Malec 2-3-2-2-0-3