Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener

Eau Claire rolls to a 15-5 victory over Willmar

Baseball roundup
Stingers catcher Dallas Duarte slides back safely to first base before Eau Claire first baseman Ryan Nagelbach has an opportunity to tag him out on a pickoff attempt on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:28 PM

WILLMAR — The Eau Claire Express routed Willmar on Thursday to remain undefeated in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Eau Claire, the Great Plains East First Half champions, defeated the Stingers 15-5 before 987 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. It marks only the second time Willmar has lost by double digits; the first came in an 11-1 loss to St. Cloud on June 6.

The Express are 23-14 overall and 3-0 in the second half, previously sweeping Thunder Bay on Wednesday. Willmar, the Great Plains West First Half champions, are 26-9 overall and 0-1 in the second half.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Willmar second baseman Kevin Fitzer celebrates a run scored against Eau Claire in the Stingers dugout on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire got out to a quick start and did not look back. Temo Becerra hit an RBI single and Camden Ross belted a three-run home run to give the Express a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Express went on to score 15 runs on 14 hits, including seven extra-base hits. Eau Claire had five of its batters record at least two hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayth Petersen led the Express at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs, a pair of RBIs and a walk. Ross finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk following his home run. Reed Latimer was 2-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.004.jpg
Willmar third baseman Jack Hines makes a throw to first base against Eau Claire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jack Hines and Sean Rimmer each hit a home run for the Stingers. Hines’ first home run as a Stinger came as a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Rimmer’s was a solo shot in the sixth inning. Hines was 1-for-4 and Rimmer went 2-for-4 with a double, adding two RBIs.

Hines, a junior from Augustana University, is hitting .275 with 14 hits in 15 games. Rimmer, a junior from the University of Hawaii, is batting .247 and is tied with Kevin Fitzer for a team-best five home runs.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Baseball roundup
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry gets 2 on Benson Post 62
American Legion baseball report for Thursday, July 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander paces Glenwood-Lowry to a pair of wins, 6-4 and 3-1
43m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
Baseball report for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Christian Lessman, Patrick Courtney combine for 18 strikeouts in Rails' 4-1 win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
American Legion baseball report for July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rohman tosses 5 scoreless innings in the Wildcats' 11-0 victory over Post 167
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
Willmar beats Thunder Bay 3-2 in 10 innings, go 3-1 in Canada
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Jordan Smith Class A Lynchburg Cleveland Guardians Manager.jpg
Pro
Willmar native Jordan Smith still living out his baseball dreams
The All-American baseball player and Willmar native spent 7 years in Cleveland's minor league system and now is managing Class A Lynchburg after ending his playing career in 2018.
3d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
RRHOFIC, 070223.002.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A Hall of Fame day for the Raymond Rockets
Amateur baseball report for July 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Tom DeBoer, Jordan Smith are inducted in ceremonies prior to an 8-5 Raymond win.
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back against Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-2
Sean Rimmer’s 10th inning, RBI single earns Stingers a comeback victory over Thunder Bay
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball 01
Sports
Legion baseball: Willmar Legion drops two games Saturday
Post 167 falls to Eden Valley-Watkins 4-3 and Albany 12-1 in five innings
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
A’s get a walk-off single from Logan Tomasek to beat the Rockets, 3-2
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Dallas Duarte and Andrew Sojka made their Willmar debuts. Duarte, a senior from the University of Hawaii, went 0-for-2 with a run and two walks. Sojka, a junior from California State University-Northridge, had one of Willmar’s five hits. He batted 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Stingers close out their two-game series against Eau Claire at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium. Willmar is 1-2 against the Express this season.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.003.jpg
Willmar first baseman Graysen Tarlow steals third base against Eau Claire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire 15, Willmar 5

Eau Claire   400   420   320-15   14   0
Willmar        101   201   000-5   5   0
Hitting - Eau Claire: Cort MacDonald 1-4 r-2 bb-2 sb, Temo Becerra 2-6 r-2 rbi-2, Reed Latimer 2-6 r 2b-2 rbi-3, Cole Conn 1-6 r 2b rbi sb, Ryan Nagelbach 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Camden Ross 2-4 r-3 hr rbi-3 bb, Rayth Petersen 3-4 r-3 2b-3 rbi-2 bb, Tanner Sagouspe 2-4 r rbi, Kaden Galason 1-5 rbi-2  … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-3 bb, Kevin Fitzer 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Graysen Tarlow 1-4 rbi sb-2, Sean Rimmer 2-4 r rbi-2 hr 2b, Dallas Duarte 0-2 r bb-2, Jack Hines 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Parker Stinson 0-3 r bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Eau Claire: Kale Hopke 4-4-4-4-3-6, Robert Hogan 4-1-1-1-3-6, Ricky Apodaca 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Tyler Bryan (L) 3.2-4-7-7-4-1, Kris Hokenson 3.1-7-6-6-2-5, Sam Malec 2-3-2-2-0-3

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.005.jpg
Willmar center fielder Andrew Sojka gets caught in a rundown before making it safely back to first base against Eau Claire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Shane Zylstra, a NLS grad and current Detroit Lions tight end, talks to a group of players during the Shane & Brandon Zylstra Football Camp Friday, June 30, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Sports
Football: Zylstra brothers team up for inaugural camp
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers hammer Larks, 13-1
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a doubleheader split
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway
Jun 29
 · 
By  Joe Brown