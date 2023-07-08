Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras

Eau Claire bests Willmar in 10th inning, 8-7

Baseball roundup
Willmar shortstop Stone Miyao drives in two runs and reaches third base against Eau Claire on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
July 7, 2023

WILLMAR — The Eau Claire Express completed a comeback victory to hand the Willmar Stingers back-to-back losses for the first time this season on Friday.

Eau Claire (4-0, 24-14) defeated the Stingers 8-7 in a 10-inning game that saw rainy conditions give Willmar problems late before 1,207 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar is 8-1 following a loss and 1-3 against the Express this season.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.001.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Hunter Magnuson throws a pitch in his Stingers debut against Eau Claire on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Cort MacDonald scored the go-ahead run for the Express. He scored after advancing from second base on two passed balls by Willmar pitcher Rylen Bayne. Eau Claire added an insurance run, which proved to be the game-winning run, when Cole Conn found the right-field grass to score Reed Latimer.

Eau Claire held the Stingers to one run in the bottom of the extra inning. Aidan Byrne hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Drey Dirksen.

Willmar had an opportunity to win the game in the ninth when Andrew Sojka stole second base and reached third on a passed ball into the outfield. But, Eau Claire pitcher Tanner Sagouspe struck out Sean Rimmer and forced Dirksen into a groundout.

Eau Claire’s sweep marks the first time the Stingers have been swept this season. Willmar is 26-10 overall and 0-2 in the second half.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.003.jpg
Willmar right fielder Sean Rimmer smiles after scoring a run for the Stingers against Eau Claire on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Hunter Magnuson made his debut with the Stingers. The Willmar High School grad and sophomore at Valley City State University went 3-1/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. He allowed seven hits, five runs and three earned runs.

Dylan O’Connell scored off an RBI groundout from Bronson Rivera to tie the game at 6-6. Rivera finished the game 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Willmar regained the lead at 6-5 in the seventh inning. Stone Miyao hit a line drive near the right-field line to score Dirksen from first base.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.005.jpg
Willmar catcher Graysen Tarlow takes the boom prop and lays down a punch after hitting a home run against Eau Claire on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Stingers trailed for the first time in the fourth inning at 5-4 after DJ Massey grounded out and Rivera scored his second run of the game. But, Graysen Tarlow quickly tied the game in the fifth with a solo home run to right field.

Eau Claire erased Willmar’s early 4-0 first-inning lead by scoring five runs over the next three innings — three of them coming in the second inning — highlighted by an RBI triple from Rivera and Temo Becerra’s RBI double that helped the Express knot the game at 4-4.

Willmar scored four of its seven runs in the first inning. Miyao hit a two-run RBI double to score Tarlow and Rimmer and then he scored on an RBI single by Luke Williams.

Miyao finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, one run and a walk. Tarlow went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in what is planned to be his final game in a Stingers uniform.

Willmar travels to Mankato to take on the MoonDogs in a two-game series beginning at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The Stingers are 5-1 against Mankato.

Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.004.jpg
Willmar relief pitcher Ethan Stade fires a pitch against Eau Claire on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Eau Claire 8, Willmar 7

Eau Claire   031   100   010   2-8   9   0
Willmar        400   010   100   1-7   9   2
Hitting - Eau Claire: Nate Witte 1-5, Cort MacDonald 0-4 r-2, Reed Latimer 0-4 r bb, Temo Becerra 1-5 2b rbi, Dylan O’Connell 1-5 r-2 sb, Cole Conn 2-4 r rbi bb, Bronson Rivera 2-5 r-2 3b rbi-2, Rayth Petersen 1-4 rbi, DJ Massey 1-4 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 1-4 r bb sb, Graysen Tarlow 2-5 r-2 hr rbi, Sean Rimmer 0-4 r bb, Drey Dirksen 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Stone Miyao 3-4 2b-2 r rbi-3 bb, Aidan Byrne 0-3 rbi bb, Luke Williams 1-4 rbi bb, Kris Hokenson 1-5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Eau Claire: Lance Lauve 5-7-5-5-3-4, Cameron Bagshaw 2-1-1-1-1-4, Tanner Sagouspe (W) 3-1-1-0-2-6 … Willmar: Hunter Magnuson 3.1-7-5-3-1-1, Ethan Stade 3.2-0-0-0-0-0, Rylen Bayne (L) 3-2-3-2-2-4

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
