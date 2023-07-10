Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft

The Chicago Cubs drafted former Willmar Stinger Brett Bateman in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Bateman, who competed for the Stingers in 2021 and 2022, was selected in the eighth round, 236th overall by Chicago. He was a 2020 graduate of Mounds View High School in Arden Hills and played three seasons with the University of Minnesota.

"It's fantastic news," Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. "I'm really proud to see that he was selected that early."

A 5-foot-10, 170 pound outfielder, Bateman played in 58 regular season games and had two postseason appearances in his two summers with Willmar. His 54 regular-season appearances in 2022 were the most of any Stingers player.

Bateman had a .330 batting average and .389 slugging percentage with eight doubles and one home run, adding 61 hits, 42 runs, 26 stolen bases and 17 RBIs in the 2022 regular season. He batted .353 with six hits, four runs, one RBI and a stolen base in his four appearances in 2021. In his two postseason games, he hit .556 with five hits, including a triple. He also participated in the 2022 Major League Dreams Showcase.

Brett Bateman smiles before the Willmar Stingers took on the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

"Brett was like a second coach for us on the field last year," Smith said. "He's a guy with great makeup.

"He was a guy who brought a great attitude every single day. He carried himself the right way. He was the same guy every single day. He was a guy that other players on the team really looked up to. He was a vocal leader along with leading by example. It's everything you want from a ball player."

An All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2023, Bateman started in 48 of the 50 games in his junior season with the Gophers. He batted .354 with 67 hits, 29 runs, 17 stolen bases and 12 RBIs. His 17 stolen bases were the most on Minnesota and the sixth-most in the Big Ten. He also had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Bateman played in 128 career games with the Gophers. He was the only Minnesota player to compete in all 52 games of the 2022 season.

Brett Bateman slides into third base uncontested as the Willmar Stingers played host to the Eau Claire Express during the team's home opener in Willmar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The 21-year-old spent this summer with the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League. He has batted .500 with four doubles, 23 hits, 13 RBIs, six runs and five stolen bases in 13 games.

Now, Bateman's attention turns toward succeeding with the Cubs organization.

"They're going to expect an elite center-fielder and a guy who is going to swipe a ton of bags for them," Smith said. "They're going to be able to use him out of the lead-off hole and top of the order. He's a guy who's not going to strike out a ton. He's going to be a lead-off guy — that's his profile and that's where he's going to excel at the next level."