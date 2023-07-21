Northwoods League: Five Stingers, coaching staff head to All-Star Game

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers will be well-represented at the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game.

Five players and Willmar's entire coaching staff will be a part of the West Division team that plays the Great Plains East Division at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Making the West Division team from Willmar are catcher Drey Dirksen, third baseman Kyle Payne, infielder Stone Miyao, designated hitter Kevin Fitzer and pitcher Chris Rofe.

Field manager Freddy Smith, who led the Stingers to the first-half championship, as well as assistants Mason Rapp and Michael Newstrom will coach the West All-Stars.

Dirksen is a Willmar High School graduate who plays for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. He's batting .324 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. He has 18 walks and has scored 23 runs in 108 at-bats for the Stingers.

Payne is batting .333 with four homers and 31 RBIs. He has 19 walks and 25 runs. He's a junior from Northwestern Nazarene University and from Bellingham, Washington.

Miyao is batting .318 in 151 at-bats. He has 28 RBIs and scored 30 runs, walking 27 times. He's from Hilo, Hawaii and plays for the University of Hawaii.

Fitzer is a redshirt sophomore at California State University-Northridge. He's from Aliso Viejo, California. He's hitting .281 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 160 at-bats. He has scored 45 runs and walked 29 times with nine hit-by-pitches.

Willmar third baseman Kyle Payne fields a ground ball against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Rofe is a right-hander from Mount Marty College. Rofe is 4-0 with two saves in 32-2/3 innings. He has 39 strikeouts and 21 walks with a 1.93 earned-run average. He's made 12 appearances and three starts, allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs.

Smith is in his second season with the Stingers, leading Willmar to its best team winning percentage in 2022 with a 48-20 record. The Stingers also scored a league-record 525 runs. He just finished his second season as a graduate assistant manager at the University of Hawaii.

Rapp also is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Stingers. He's a graduate assistant at Washington State University.

Newstrom is a the Stingers' pitching coach, also in his second season. He's an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

The Mankato MoonDogs lead the Great Plains West with 10 selections.

In the East, the Duluth Huskies have seven selections. Dale Varsho of the Eau Claire Express manages in the East team.