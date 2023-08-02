Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Great Plains East and West finished in a 3-3 seven-inning tie after inclement weather caused the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game to be called short on Tuesday before 1,673 fans at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Willmar’s Kyle Payne and Kevin Fitzer recorded two of the West’s three hits.

Payne hit an RBI triple to plate the Minot Hot Tots’ Drew Woodcox and give the West a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

In the sixth inning with a tie game at 1-1, Fitzer hit a single. An error on the play allowed the Mankato MoonDogs’ Kai Roberts to score. The next-at bat, Fitzer stole third base and reached home on an error. The pair of runs gave the West a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Duluth Huskies’ Brandon Compton hit a two-run RBI double, scoring the La Crosse Loggers’ Ben Zeigler-Namoa and the Eau Claire Express’ Reed Latimer to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning moments before the game became delayed with two outs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The East’s first run came in the sixth inning. La Crosse’s Danny Neri was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which scored Duluth’s Calyn Halvorson.

Compton, a freshman at Arizona State University, was named the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Star of Stars. The award is given to the most valuable player.

Stingers pitcher Chris Rofe got the start for the West. He went one inning, allowing one walk, no hits and zero runs.

All six of Willmar’s All-Stars played in the game. Alongside Fitzer, Payne and Rofe, Drey Dirksen, Stone Miyao and Sean Rimmer saw action.

Willmar’s coaching staff — field manager Freddy Smith and his assistants Mason Rapp and Josh Teichroew — coached the Great Plains West.

The Stingers (16-8, 42-16) return to second-half play against the Bismarck Larks at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Great Plains All-Star Game

West 3, East 3

East 000 001 2-3 5 2

West 010 002 0-3 3 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - East: Cole Hill 1-3, Ben Zeigler-Namoa 1-3 r sb, Calyn Halvorson 1-2 r 2b, Reed Latimer 0-2 r bb-2, Brandon Compton 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Michael Hallquist 1-2, Camden Ross 0-1 bb, Danny Neri 0-0 rbi … West: Kai Roberts 1-2 r bb, Stone Miyao 0-2 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r sb, Ariel Armas 0-0 bb, Kip Fougerousse 0-2 bb, Drew Woodcox 0-2 r, Kyle Payne 1-2 3b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - East: Will Lavin 1-0-0-0-1-0, Jake Gebb 1-1-1-1-1-2, Sam Skarich 2-0-0-0-1-2, Will Droll 1-0-0-0-0-2, Chaney Trout 1-2-2-0-1-2 … West: Chris Rofe 1-0-0-0-1-0, Kolby Kiser 1-1-0-0-1-0, Tommy Gross 1-1-0-0-0-1, Derrick Smith 1-0-0-0-0-1, Piercen McElyea 0.2-1-0-0-0-1, Joshua Dykhoff 0.2-1-1-1-0-0, John Lundgren 0.1-0-0-0-1-0, Brad Helton 0.2-0-0-0-0-1, Caleb Strack 0.1-1-2-2-2-0