Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie

The East and West finish in a 3-3 seven inning tie due to inclement weather

Willmar Stingers
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
August 01, 2023 at 10:58 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Great Plains East and West finished in a 3-3 seven-inning tie after inclement weather caused the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game to be called short on Tuesday before 1,673 fans at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Willmar’s Kyle Payne and Kevin Fitzer recorded two of the West’s three hits.

Payne hit an RBI triple to plate the Minot Hot Tots’ Drew Woodcox and give the West a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

In the sixth inning with a tie game at 1-1, Fitzer hit a single. An error on the play allowed the Mankato MoonDogs’ Kai Roberts to score. The next-at bat, Fitzer stole third base and reached home on an error. The pair of runs gave the West a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Duluth Huskies’ Brandon Compton hit a two-run RBI double, scoring the La Crosse Loggers’ Ben Zeigler-Namoa and the Eau Claire Express’ Reed Latimer to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning moments before the game became delayed with two outs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories:
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Pro
Framber Valdez tosses no-hitter as Houston tops Cleveland
The no-hitter was the third in the majors this year, after a perfect game by the New York Yankees' Domingo German against Oakland on June 28 and a combined no-no by three Detroit pitchers against Toronto on July 8
1h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Granite Falls hoping for a homefield advantage
Post 69 takes on Rushford in state opener at revamped Richter Field
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.003.jpg
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo has momentum heading into state
Post 380 has won 32 straight games and is aiming for a second straight championship
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Trio of Stingers help Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge
Kevin Fitzer leads Willmar trio with 11 home runs in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Home Run Challenge
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

The East’s first run came in the sixth inning. La Crosse’s Danny Neri was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which scored Duluth’s Calyn Halvorson.

Compton, a freshman at Arizona State University, was named the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game Star of Stars. The award is given to the most valuable player.

Stingers pitcher Chris Rofe got the start for the West. He went one inning, allowing one walk, no hits and zero runs.

All six of Willmar’s All-Stars played in the game. Alongside Fitzer, Payne and Rofe, Drey Dirksen, Stone Miyao and Sean Rimmer saw action.

Willmar’s coaching staff — field manager Freddy Smith and his assistants Mason Rapp and Josh Teichroew — coached the Great Plains West.

The Stingers (16-8, 42-16) return to second-half play against the Bismarck Larks at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

More by Michael Lyne:
Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers, Drey Dirksen top Waterloo Bucks
Willmar grad homers in 4-2 home victory over Waterloo
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship
Chuckers edge Regal 4-2 in playoff final Sunday at Kingery Field
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state
Post 380 beats Madison 3-2 in 8 innings to return as defending state champion
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry winds up 4th at state
La Crescent takes third place with a walk-off home run, 6-4
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Great Plains All-Star Game

West 3, East 3

East      000   001   2-3   5   2
West     010   002   0-3   3   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - East: Cole Hill 1-3, Ben Zeigler-Namoa 1-3 r sb, Calyn Halvorson 1-2 r 2b, Reed Latimer 0-2 r bb-2, Brandon Compton 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Michael Hallquist 1-2, Camden Ross 0-1 bb, Danny Neri 0-0 rbi … West: Kai Roberts 1-2 r bb, Stone Miyao 0-2 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r sb, Ariel Armas 0-0 bb, Kip Fougerousse 0-2 bb, Drew Woodcox 0-2 r, Kyle Payne 1-2 3b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - East: Will Lavin 1-0-0-0-1-0, Jake Gebb 1-1-1-1-1-2, Sam Skarich 2-0-0-0-1-2, Will Droll 1-0-0-0-0-2, Chaney Trout 1-2-2-0-1-2 … West: Chris Rofe 1-0-0-0-1-0, Kolby Kiser 1-1-0-0-1-0, Tommy Gross 1-1-0-0-0-1, Derrick Smith 1-0-0-0-0-1, Piercen McElyea 0.2-1-0-0-0-1, Joshua Dykhoff 0.2-1-1-1-0-0, John Lundgren 0.1-0-0-0-1-0, Brad Helton 0.2-0-0-0-0-1, Caleb Strack 0.1-1-2-2-2-0

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers slug their way past St. Cloud
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails rout Wabasso Jaxx
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry cruises at state
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tim Jackson.jpg
Sports
Amateur football: Welcome the Minnesota Mud Dawgs to town
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers’ bats help rout Rox, 12-4
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Development camp
College
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott