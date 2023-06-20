Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Hot Tots rally to rout Stingers

Minot scores 9 times in the bottom of the 7th and once more in the 8th to beat Willmar, 10-9

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM

MINOT, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers were cruising along with a big lead … then came the seventh inning.

The Minot Hot Tots scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh then added another run in the eighth to beat Willmar 10-8 in a Northwoods League game Monday before 525 fans at Corbett Field.

Minot (5-14) slugged three home runs. Thomas Rollauer went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Christian Perez was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and Ryan Recio went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three RBis.

Willmar (15-4) led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Jalen Vorpahl, a left-hander from Sartell and Alexandria Technical & Community College, went six innings, allowing three hits and one run. He struck out three and walked four. In 16 innings with Willmar, he has a 2.81 earned-run average with five strikeouts and nine walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minot then piled up six hits and nine earned runs with two walks the rest of the way.

Kevin Fitzer and Gave Swansen had good games offensively for the Stingers.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Northwoods League logo
Breaking News
Sports
Northwoods League standings
Baseball report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
June 19, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Kerkhoven first baseman Evan Zimmer, left, tags out Prinsburg's Preston Dehmlow during an American Legion baseball game on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Kerkhoven.
Sports
Baseball roundup: Kerkhoven crushes Prinsburg
Baseball report for Monday, June 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 223 overcomes early deficit to beat the Orioles, 11-1 in 6 innings
June 19, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
June 18, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Raymond pitcher Caleb Ditmarson goes through his windup during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: An emotional win for Raymond Rockets' Caleb Ditmarson
Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Ditmarson pitches Raymond to a victory over Bird Island 2 months after his father's death
June 18, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back to split with Mankato MoonDogs
Gabe Swansen's home run lifts Willmar to win Sunday over Mankato
June 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Willmar VFW wraps up Monticello tourney with a loss
Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 1639 falls to St. Anthony 7-1 to go 1-2 over the weekend.
June 18, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Elrosa's Blaine Fischer, 13, high-fives teammates after scoring a run against Benson at the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Elrosa.
Sports
Area Baseball: Elrosa Saints shut down Benson Plowboys
Area baseball report for Friday, June 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Will VanBeck tosses a 7-hitter in Elrosa's 3-0 win over Benson at the Elite 8 Tournament
June 16, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers make it 9 straight, blasting the Bismarck Larks
Willmar handles Bismarck 12-1 to increase its league-leading record to 14-2
June 16, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen catches a pitch during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: Drey Dirksen enjoys the present
Former Willmar Cardinal is receiving serious interest from pro scouts as he returns to play for the Stingers
June 16, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Fitzer, a designated hitter from California State University-Northridge, went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. He’s batting .362 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games and 58 at-bats. He has a .500 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage, good for 1.207 OPS.

Swansen, a first baseman from the University of Nebraska, went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Willmar. In six games and 28 at-bats, he’s hitting .357 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Stingers. He has a .379 on-base percentage and a .607 slugging percentage, a .986 OPS.

The Stingers and Hot Tots have a day-night doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday. Game 1 starts at 9:05 a.m. Game 2 starts at 6:35 p.m.

Minot 10, Willmar 9

Willmar    020   302   020-9   11   0
Minot      000   000   91x-10   9   3

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 r sb, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r 2b-2 rbi-2 sb, Gabe Swansen 2-5 r hr rbi-2, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r 2b rbi, Scott Anderson 0-3 hbp, Kyle Payne 1-1, Jake Hjelle 0-4 r bb, Zach Stroh 1-4 r-2 hbp, Kasten Furr 1-5 r rbi, Luke Williams 1-5 r sb  … Minot: Thomas Rollauer 2-5 r hr rbi-2, Tristan Moore 1-4 r-2 bb, Karson Evans 0-4 r bb, Christian Perez 2-5 r hr rbi-3, Damone Hale 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Nic Pepe 2-3 r bb, Ryan Recio 1-3 r-2 hr rbi-3 bb, Gavin Bennett 1-3 r bb, Zach Kluvers 0-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jalen Vorpahl 6-3-1-1-4-3, Gino Cozzi 0.1-3-6-6-2-0, Cole Colleran (L, 0-1) 1.2-3-3-3-2  … Minot: Rawley Hector 5-7-5-3-0-0, Gavin Nalu 2-1-2-1-1-1, zach Hoehn 0.2-3-2-2-0-1, Gavin Schmitt (W, 1-0) 1.1-0-0-0-0-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Three area drivers win features at KRA Speedway
June 15, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven edges Montevideo, 5-4
June 15, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers
June 15, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
June 14, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne