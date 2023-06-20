Northwoods League: Hot Tots rally to rout Stingers

MINOT, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers were cruising along with a big lead … then came the seventh inning.

The Minot Hot Tots scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh then added another run in the eighth to beat Willmar 10-8 in a Northwoods League game Monday before 525 fans at Corbett Field.

Minot (5-14) slugged three home runs. Thomas Rollauer went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Christian Perez was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and Ryan Recio went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three RBis.

Willmar (15-4) led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Jalen Vorpahl, a left-hander from Sartell and Alexandria Technical & Community College, went six innings, allowing three hits and one run. He struck out three and walked four. In 16 innings with Willmar, he has a 2.81 earned-run average with five strikeouts and nine walks.

Minot then piled up six hits and nine earned runs with two walks the rest of the way.

Kevin Fitzer and Gave Swansen had good games offensively for the Stingers.

Fitzer, a designated hitter from California State University-Northridge, went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. He’s batting .362 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games and 58 at-bats. He has a .500 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage, good for 1.207 OPS.

Swansen, a first baseman from the University of Nebraska, went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Willmar. In six games and 28 at-bats, he’s hitting .357 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Stingers. He has a .379 on-base percentage and a .607 slugging percentage, a .986 OPS.

The Stingers and Hot Tots have a day-night doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday. Game 1 starts at 9:05 a.m. Game 2 starts at 6:35 p.m.

Minot 10, Willmar 9

Willmar 020 302 020-9 11 0

Minot 000 000 91x-10 9 3

Hitting - Willmar: Stone Miyao 1-4 r sb, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r 2b-2 rbi-2 sb, Gabe Swansen 2-5 r hr rbi-2, Sean Rimmer 1-5 r 2b rbi, Scott Anderson 0-3 hbp, Kyle Payne 1-1, Jake Hjelle 0-4 r bb, Zach Stroh 1-4 r-2 hbp, Kasten Furr 1-5 r rbi, Luke Williams 1-5 r sb … Minot: Thomas Rollauer 2-5 r hr rbi-2, Tristan Moore 1-4 r-2 bb, Karson Evans 0-4 r bb, Christian Perez 2-5 r hr rbi-3, Damone Hale 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Nic Pepe 2-3 r bb, Ryan Recio 1-3 r-2 hr rbi-3 bb, Gavin Bennett 1-3 r bb, Zach Kluvers 0-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jalen Vorpahl 6-3-1-1-4-3, Gino Cozzi 0.1-3-6-6-2-0, Cole Colleran (L, 0-1) 1.2-3-3-3-2 … Minot: Rawley Hector 5-7-5-3-0-0, Gavin Nalu 2-1-2-1-1-1, zach Hoehn 0.2-3-2-2-0-1, Gavin Schmitt (W, 1-0) 1.1-0-0-0-0-0