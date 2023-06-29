Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers

Benjamin Rosengard's 2-run bomb seals 7-6 victory for Bismarck

Baseball roundup
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:05 PM

WILLMAR — The Bismarck flipped the script on the Willmar Stingers.

Down 6-5 heading into the ninth inning, Bismarck put up two runs in the top of the inning to take the lead. The Larks followed that up by shutting out the Stingers in the bottom of the frame to lock up a 7-6 Northwoods League win Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The two-run swing came from a clutch swing by Benjamin Rosengard.

Rosengard hit a two-run home run to right field, stunning the 690 fans in attendance and putting Bismarck ahead 7-6. Rosengard is a redshirt freshman from Rice University.

Jake Simons, a senior from California State-Northridge, finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs for the Larks. Ryan Taylor secured the win after striking out two and not giving up a run, hit or walk in two innings of relief. Taylor is a sophomore right-hander from Richland College in Dallas.

Scott Anderson and Drey Dirksen paced the Stingers’ offense. Anderson, a junior from Point Loma Nazarene University, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Dirksen, an Augustana University junior and 2019 Willmar High School grad, went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

The Stingers and Larks match up again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday back at Bill Taunton Stadium. It will wrap up a four-game home stand for Willmar.

Bismarck 7, Willmar 6

Bismarck   000   103   012-7   8   1
Willmar     001   101   030-6   6   1
Hitting - Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 1-5 hr r rbi-2, Nick Oakley 1-4 r-2 bb, Jake Simons 3-4 r-2 bb, Luc Stuka 0-4 rbi, Jack Herring 2-4 2b-2 r rbi-2, Luke Hammond 0-4 rbi-2, Nick Johnstone 1-4, Luke Boykin 0-0 r … Willmar: Kevin Fitzer 0-5 rbi, Stone Miyao 0-3 r bb hbp sb, Graysen Tarlow 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Scott Anderson 3-4 2b-2 rbi-3 sb, Luke Williams 0-4 r, Aidan Byrne 1-4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bismarck: Garrett Yawn 7-4-3-3-3-2, Ryan Rumsey 0-2-3-3-2-0, Ryan Taylor (W, 2-0) 2-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Michael Chevalier 4-2-1-1-1-4, Kristofer Hokenson 3-2-3-1-1-5, Ben Irsfeld (L, 0-1) 2-4-3-3-0-4

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
