Northwoods League: Make it 8 straight for Willmar Stingers

WILLMAR— A run in the eighth secured the Willmar Stingers’ eighth straight victory.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Willmar’s Jake Hjelle drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game-winning run in a 3-2 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks in front of 590 fans Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers are atop the Great Plains West Division with a 13-2 record. Bismarck is fourth in the six-team division at 8-9.

Willmar Stingers second baseman Scott Anderson throws to first base in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Hjelle is a redshirt junior from Minnesota-Crookston and an East Grand Forks native. Kevin Fitzer, a redshirt sophomore from Cal State-Northridge, scored the go-ahead run.

Stone Miyao was the Stingers’ top hitter. Batting leadoff, the University of Hawaii junior finished 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Graysen Tarlow, Drey Dirksen, Scott Anderson and Kristofer Hokenson each had hits for Willmar.

Four Bismarck players — Benjamin Rosengard, Luc Stuka, CJ Cepicky and Sam Bieser — finished with a hit.

Willmar Stingers pitcher Ray Cebulski lines up a throw in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ray Cebulski pitched the first six innings for the Stingers. A junior from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California, Cebulski struck out four, allowing three hits and a walk in a no-decision.

Willmar High School grad Andrew Baumgart picked up the win after tossing ⅔ of an inning in relief. Baumgart is 2-0 and has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances this season.

The Stingers and Larks play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar Stingers third baseman Kasten Furr, 3, attempts to throw across the diamond after a bunt by the Bismarck Larks in a Northwoods League game on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar 3, Bismarck 2

Bismarck 000 000 200-2 4 0

Willmar 100 010 01x-3 6 2

Hitting - Bismarck: Benjamin Rosengard 1-3 bb, Luc Stuka 1-4, Trenton Rowan 0-2 r bb hbp, CJ Cepicky 1-4 2b r rbi, Sam Bieser 1-4 … Willmar: Stone Miyao 2-3 r bb sb, Kevin Fitzer 0-3 r hbp, Graysen Tarlow 1-4, Drey Dirksen 1-4, Scott Anderson 1-2 rbi bb-2, Jake Hjelle 0-3 rbi bb, Kristofer Hokenson 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bismarck: Brooks Byers 6-6-2-2-1-2, Brad Helton 1.2-0-1-1-2-0, Dillon Goetz (L, 0-2) 0.1-0-0-0-1-0 … Willmar: Ray Cebulski 6-3-0-0-1-4, Rylen Bayne 1.1-1-2-1-2-2, Andrew Baumgart (W, 2-0) 0.2-0-0-0-0-0, Chris Rofe (Sv, 2) 1-0-0-0-0-2