Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar

WILLMAR — Timely hits came up large for Rochester en route to holding off Willmar through late-game lightning and rain on Tuesday.

Rochester (8-7, 26-23) earned its fourth straight win and snapped the Stingers’ six-game winning streak with a 4-3 Northwoods League victory before 1,038 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

“The guys fought hard,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. “I thought our pitching was great. If you look at the scoreboard, the final score has us losing by one run, but we had eight shutout innings. Sometimes all it takes is one crooked number and one inning.”

Willmar center fielder Andrew Sojka smiles alongside Rochester first baseman Mattie Thomas and Stingers assistant coach Josh Teichroew on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Four of Rochester’s five hits came in its four-run fourth inning against Willmar starting pitcher Sam Malec. Malec, a sophomore right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has a 1-1 record.

Ben North led-off the fourth inning with a solo shot and Ian Daugherty hit a three-run home run to give the Honkers a 4-0 lead.

Willmar plated three unanswered runs in its comeback attempt.

The Stingers’ first run came in the fourth inning. Kevin Fitzer scored from third base on a passed ball into center field after Rochester catcher Carson Stevens attempted to pick-off a stealing Aidan Byrne at second.

Drey Dirksen hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut Willmar’s deficit to 3-2.

Dirksen, a junior from Augustana University and former Willmar Cardinal, finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Rochester's Ian Daugherty (right) celebrates his three-run home run with Honkers teammate Kimo Fukofuka (left) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

As the Stingers attempted to get the tying run, Rochester secured double plays in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to stall Willmar’s momentum.

“Sometimes you gotta tip your cap,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of really close games and we’ve come out on the winning end most of the time. … We were one hit away from breaking this thing open.”

Willmar relief pitcher Ethan Stade added, “Rochester’s defense made some great plays. Hats off to them. They deserved to win that game, but we were in that game until the very end.”

Stade, a redshirt freshman from Minnesota State University-Mankato, provided 3-2/3 innings of relief for Willmar. The left-hander struck out four and walked three, allowing one hit and zero runs through the inclement weather to give the Stingers an opportunity to score the tying run.

“Everything was working for me tonight, especially the fastball,” Stade said. “I hit my PR in velocity, up to 89, so that was fun. I was hitting spots and gave my defense a chance to make some good plays.”

Aaron Ragat, a redshirt freshman left-hander from El Camino College in California, allowed zero hits and no runs with one strikeout in the final 1-1/3 innings to keep Willmar within striking distance.

“Our bullpen has been lights out all season long,” Smith said. “Those guys made a statement. They’re going to be key cogs to our season down the stretch. It was really good to see those guys perform like they have been.”

Willmar (8-5, 34-13) plays Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday back at Bill Taunton Stadium for its final game of its eight-game homestand. The Stingers have out-scored their opponents 89-37 in that stretch.

From left to right Stone Miyao, Andrew Sojka, assistant coach Mason Rapp and Stingers field manager Freddy Smith all smile before Willmar took on Rochester on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Rochester 4, Willmar 3

Rochester 000 400 000-4 5 1

Willmar 000 102 000-3 10 0

Hitting - Rochester: Tyler White 1-5, Dario Gomez 0-3 bb-2, Mattie Thomas 0-3 bb, Ben North 1-4 r hr rbi, Kimo Fukofuka 1-3 r, Carson Stevens 1-3 r 2b bb, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-2 bb-2, Ian Daugherty 1-4 r hr rbi-3 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-4 bb sb, Stone Miyao 0-4 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r-2 2b bb, Drey Dirksen 2-4 r hr rbi-2, Aidan Byrne 3-4 sb-2, Kyle Payne 0-3 bb, Parker Stinson 1-4, Dallas Duarte 1-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Daniel Willie 6-6-3-3-2-8, Frank Craska 2.2-4-0-0-3-0, Sebastian Diaz 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Sam Malec 4-4-4-4-3-2, Ethan Stade 3.2-1-0-0-3-4, Aaron Ragat 1.1-0-0-0-0-1