6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar

Rochester hands Willmar a 4-3 loss before 1,038 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium

Baseball roundup
Willmar catcher Dallas Duarte attempts to pick off a Rochester runner on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:43 PM

WILLMAR — Timely hits came up large for Rochester en route to holding off Willmar through late-game lightning and rain on Tuesday.

Rochester (8-7, 26-23) earned its fourth straight win and snapped the Stingers’ six-game winning streak with a 4-3 Northwoods League victory before 1,038 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

“The guys fought hard,” Stingers field manager Freddy Smith said. “I thought our pitching was great. If you look at the scoreboard, the final score has us losing by one run, but we had eight shutout innings. Sometimes all it takes is one crooked number and one inning.”

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.002.jpg
Willmar center fielder Andrew Sojka smiles alongside Rochester first baseman Mattie Thomas and Stingers assistant coach Josh Teichroew on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Four of Rochester’s five hits came in its four-run fourth inning against Willmar starting pitcher Sam Malec. Malec, a sophomore right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has a 1-1 record.

Ben North led-off the fourth inning with a solo shot and Ian Daugherty hit a three-run home run to give the Honkers a 4-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
Litchfield beats Sartell 7-6 to win the rubber match of the best-of-3 series
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
Willmar Stingers left-hander Andrew Baumgart is throwing submarine style after being a conventional pitcher before this season
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
Evan Zimmer helps lead Post 233 to a Game 1 win with a complete-game effort over Redwood Falls, 9-1
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
Stingers win 18-4 on Sunday, 14-3 on Saturday
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
Baseball report for Saturday, July 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. It beats Brooten 11-3 to win the Division II Central Sub-State Northeast tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
Former Willmar players Kenny Roberts and Jordan Smith re-connect with their ex-Northwoods League team
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Willmar plated three unanswered runs in its comeback attempt.

The Stingers’ first run came in the fourth inning. Kevin Fitzer scored from third base on a passed ball into center field after Rochester catcher Carson Stevens attempted to pick-off a stealing Aidan Byrne at second.

Drey Dirksen hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut Willmar’s deficit to 3-2.

Dirksen, a junior from Augustana University and former Willmar Cardinal, finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.003.jpg
Rochester's Ian Daugherty (right) celebrates his three-run home run with Honkers teammate Kimo Fukofuka (left) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

As the Stingers attempted to get the tying run, Rochester secured double plays in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to stall Willmar’s momentum.

“Sometimes you gotta tip your cap,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of really close games and we’ve come out on the winning end most of the time. … We were one hit away from breaking this thing open.”

Willmar relief pitcher Ethan Stade added, “Rochester’s defense made some great plays. Hats off to them. They deserved to win that game, but we were in that game until the very end.”

Stade, a redshirt freshman from Minnesota State University-Mankato, provided 3-2/3 innings of relief for Willmar. The left-hander struck out four and walked three, allowing one hit and zero runs through the inclement weather to give the Stingers an opportunity to score the tying run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything was working for me tonight, especially the fastball,” Stade said. “I hit my PR in velocity, up to 89, so that was fun. I was hitting spots and gave my defense a chance to make some good plays.”

Aaron Ragat, a redshirt freshman left-hander from El Camino College in California, allowed zero hits and no runs with one strikeout in the final 1-1/3 innings to keep Willmar within striking distance.

“Our bullpen has been lights out all season long,” Smith said. “Those guys made a statement. They’re going to be key cogs to our season down the stretch. It was really good to see those guys perform like they have been.”

Willmar (8-5, 34-13) plays Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday back at Bill Taunton Stadium for its final game of its eight-game homestand. The Stingers have out-scored their opponents 89-37 in that stretch.

Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.004.jpg
From left to right Stone Miyao, Andrew Sojka, assistant coach Mason Rapp and Stingers field manager Freddy Smith all smile before Willmar took on Rochester on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Rochester 4, Willmar 3

Rochester    000   400   000-4     5   1
Willmar         000   102   000-3   10   0

Hitting - Rochester: Tyler White 1-5, Dario Gomez 0-3 bb-2, Mattie Thomas 0-3 bb, Ben North 1-4 r hr rbi, Kimo Fukofuka 1-3 r, Carson Stevens 1-3 r 2b bb, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-2 bb-2, Ian Daugherty 1-4 r hr rbi-3 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-4 bb sb, Stone Miyao 0-4 bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 r-2 2b bb, Drey Dirksen 2-4 r hr rbi-2, Aidan Byrne 3-4 sb-2, Kyle Payne 0-3 bb, Parker Stinson 1-4, Dallas Duarte 1-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Daniel Willie 6-6-3-3-2-8, Frank Craska 2.2-4-0-0-3-0, Sebastian Diaz 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: Sam Malec 4-4-4-4-3-2, Ethan Stade 3.2-1-0-0-3-4, Aaron Ragat 1.1-0-0-0-0-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer, right, is all smiles as he heads toward the dugout after a three-run home run in the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown