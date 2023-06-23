Northwoods League:Rox knock off Stingers

ALEXANDRIA — The St. Cloud Rox scored an unearned run in the top of the 11th inning that the Willmar Stingers couldn’t answer in a 5-4 Northwoods League loss Thursday night.

The game was played before 1,270 fans at Knute Nelson Field. The Stingers wore Alexandria Beetles uniforms in honor of the former Northwoods League team that folded.

St. Cloud is now 15-8 in the Great Plains West Division, three games behind the division-leading Stingers, who are 18-5.

The Willmar Stingers' Jake Hjelle signals a runner it's OK not to slide during a game with the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria. The Stingers were wearing Alexandria Beetles uniforms. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning after playing to a 3-3 tie through nine.

Albert Choi, Matt Goetzmann and Weber Neels all had two hits for St. Cloud.

Tommy Gross got the pitching victory. He went 4-⅔ innings in relief, striking out five and walking two. He allowed one hit and one earned run.

Willmar Stingers catcher Drey Dirksen signals how many outs there are in a Northwoods League game with the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria. Dirksen is a Willmar High School graduate. The Stingers were wearing Alexandria Beetles uniforms. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

For Willmar, Sean Rimmer homered, going 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. It was the right fielder from the University of Hawaii’s four home run of the season in 56 at-bats. He has 14 RBIs and is hitting .268 with a .333 on-base percentage and a .518 slugging percentage, good for an .851 OPS.

The Stingers managed six hits.

Clay Beaumont throws a pitch for the Willmar Stingers on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in a game against the St. Cloud Rox at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria. The Stingers were wearing Alexandria Beetle uniforms. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Willmar used Clay Beaumont, Alex Clemens, Ben irsfeld and Tyler Bryan on the mound. None went more than three innings.l Bryan took the loss, going three innings and allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He struck out four and walked four. He’s a right-hander from Northwestern State University located in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The Willmar Stingers' Alex Clemons tosses a pitch against the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria. Clemons pitched three innings of relief. The Stingers were wearing Alexandria Beetles uniforms. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 4

St. Cloud 020 010 000 11-5 7 1

Willmar 002 001 000 10-4 6 0

Hitting - St. Cloud: Albert Choi 2-5 r rbi-2 bb sb-2, Jackson Hauge 0-5 bb, John Nett 1-4 r rbi bb sf, Ike Messenga 0-3 bb-3, Matt Goetzmann 2-6 r 2b rbi sb, Ripken Reese 0-4 r bb, Ozzie Pratt 0-1 r hbp-2, Weber Neels 2-5 rbi … Willmar: kevin Fitzer 1-5 r, Gabe Swansen 0-3 bb hbp, Stone Miyao 1-5 rbi, Sean Rimmer 1-3 r hr rbi hbp, Luke Williams 1-1 rbi sb, Jack Hines 0-4 bb, Jake Hjelle 0-4 r bb, Aidan Byrne 1-4 r bb, Kyle Payne 1-5 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Piercen McElyea 5.1-5-3-3-2-1, Tommy Gross (W) 4.2-1-1-0-2-5, Jake Burcham (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Clay Beaumont 2-1-2-2-3-0, Alex Clemons 3-3-1-1-1-5, Ben Irsfeld 3-1-0-0-0-2, Tyler Bryan (L) 3-2-2-0-4-4