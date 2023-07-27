Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14

ST. CLOUD —The St. Cloud Rox are now tied for first place in the second-half Great Plains West Division standings after securing a 15-14, walk-off victory over the Willmar Stingers on Wednesday.

Jackson Hauge’s RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted St. Cloud to the Northwoods league victory before 1,508 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The Stingers and the Rox are both 13-7 in the Great Plains West.

Willmar built an early 7-0 lead, but fell behind when St. Cloud scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 11-1.

The Stingers (13-7, 39-15) regained the lead with five runs in the top of the fifth. Willmar then added two more in the sixth to build its lead to 14-11.

But, St. Cloud (13-7, 34-20) scored three in the bottom of the eighth to tie it up.

Four Stingers had multiple-hit games. Stone Miyao led the way, going 4-for-6 with four runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Kevin Fitzer was 3-for-5 with a double, four runs, a hit-by-pitch, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Andrew Sojka was 2-for-5 with two triples, three runs, a walk and an RBI.

Luke Williams went 3-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI.

Hauge was 3-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Also for St. Cloud, Chipper Beck went 3-for-4 with a run, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud 15, Willmar 14

Willmar 340 052 000-14 15 1

St. Cloud 010 (10)00 031-15 14 4

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-5 r-3 3b-2 rbi bb, Stone Miyao 4-6 r-4 rbi sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r-4 2b rbi hbp sb-2, Drey Dirksen 1-5 r 3b bb, Dallas Duarte 1-3 rbi-2 hbp-2 sf, Sean Rimmer 0-5 bb, Luke Williams 3-4 rbi bb-2 sb, Kris Hokenson 1-3 r-2 bb-2 … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 0-4 bb, Anthony Mata 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Ripken Reese 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Jackson Hauge 3-6 r-2 2b-2 3b rbi-4, Jose Gonzalez 1-4 r bb, Kevin Butler 2-3 r-4 2b bb-2, Michael McNamara 2-4 r-2 2b hr rbi-4 bb, Chipper Beck 3-4 r rbi-3 sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Hunter Magnuson 3.1-5-6-6-5-0, Rylen Bayne 0.1-2-3-3-1-0, Ethan Stade 3.2-3-4-4-4-4, Adam Biewen (L, 0-1) 1-1.4-2-2-0-1 … St. Cloud: Tyler Hemmesch 1.2-7-7-3-1-4, Tommy Gross 3.1-4-5-3-4-6, Andrew Morones 1-3-2-2-0-2, Chris Brown 2-1-0-0-2-2, Mason Olson (W, 2-0) 1-0-0-0-0-3