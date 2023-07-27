Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14

Jackson Hauge’s RBI double with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th lifts St. Cloud over Willmar

Baseball roundup
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:49 PM

ST. CLOUD —The St. Cloud Rox are now tied for first place in the second-half Great Plains West Division standings after securing a 15-14, walk-off victory over the Willmar Stingers on Wednesday.

Jackson Hauge’s RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted St. Cloud to the Northwoods league victory before 1,508 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The Stingers and the Rox are both 13-7 in the Great Plains West.

Willmar built an early 7-0 lead, but fell behind when St. Cloud scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 11-1.

The Stingers (13-7, 39-15) regained the lead with five runs in the top of the fifth. Willmar then added two more in the sixth to build its lead to 14-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, St. Cloud (13-7, 34-20) scored three in the bottom of the eighth to tie it up.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
Blue Jays score 4 in the 6th to beat the Bullfrogs 5-2
56m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
Defending state champion Montevideo holds off a late rally to beat Minneota, 5-4
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
Post 1639 beats Sauk Rapids 5-2 before losing to Cold Spring 15-8 in the losers’ bracket
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
American legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry finds a good way to end the summer
Team is back in the state Division II tournament for the 2nd straight year, playing Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Roseau
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
St. Cloud connects for 18 hits in a 13-4 win at Willmar
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
Post 1639 rebounds from 2-1 loss to Brainerd to beat Princeton 7-5
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
NEW MUNICH — These days, Ashton Dingmann is best known as a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball team.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
It won 2 out of 3 games over the weekend from Sunburg, including 2-1 on Sunday after a 3-2, 9-inning loss
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats
Willmar beats Thunder Bay 4-2 and 12-2 over the weekend
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MLB: Hall of Fame-Induction Ceremony
Pro
Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen credit persistence as they enter baseball's Hall of Fame
Sunday's two-person class was the smallest since Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted in 2016.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jerry Beach / Field Level Media

Four Stingers had multiple-hit games. Stone Miyao led the way, going 4-for-6 with four runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Kevin Fitzer was 3-for-5 with a double, four runs, a hit-by-pitch, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Andrew Sojka was 2-for-5 with two triples, three runs, a walk and an RBI.

Luke Williams went 3-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI.

Hauge was 3-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Also for St. Cloud, Chipper Beck went 3-for-4 with a run, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud 15, Willmar 14

Willmar         340   052       000-14   15   1
St. Cloud      010   (10)00   031-15   14   4

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Willmar: Andrew Sojka 2-5 r-3 3b-2 rbi bb, Stone Miyao 4-6 r-4 rbi sb-2, Kevin Fitzer 3-5 r-4 2b rbi hbp sb-2, Drey Dirksen 1-5 r 3b bb, Dallas Duarte 1-3 rbi-2 hbp-2 sf, Sean Rimmer 0-5 bb, Luke Williams 3-4 rbi bb-2 sb, Kris Hokenson 1-3 r-2 bb-2 … St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 0-4 bb, Anthony Mata 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Ripken Reese 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Jackson Hauge 3-6 r-2 2b-2 3b rbi-4, Jose Gonzalez 1-4 r bb, Kevin Butler 2-3 r-4 2b bb-2, Michael McNamara 2-4 r-2 2b hr rbi-4 bb, Chipper Beck 3-4 r rbi-3 sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Hunter Magnuson 3.1-5-6-6-5-0, Rylen Bayne 0.1-2-3-3-1-0, Ethan Stade 3.2-3-4-4-4-4, Adam Biewen (L, 0-1) 1-1.4-2-2-0-1 … St. Cloud: Tyler Hemmesch 1.2-7-7-3-1-4, Tommy Gross 3.1-4-5-3-4-6, Andrew Morones 1-3-2-2-0-2, Chris Brown 2-1-0-0-2-2, Mason Olson (W, 2-0) 1-0-0-0-0-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Five Stingers, coaching staff head to All-Star Game
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Willmar bows out of playoffs, 6-3
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott