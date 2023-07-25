Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers

WILLMAR — There was no shortage of hits for St. Cloud as the Rox snapped Willmar’s five-game winning streak.

The Rox (12-7, 33-20) lashed out 18 hits en route to a 13-4 victory against Willmar in a Great Plains West matchup before 897 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud, which has handed Willmar four of its 14 losses, has been a problem for the Stingers throughout the season and Monday was no different.

All of St. Cloud’s batters recorded at least one hit. Five had multi-hit performances.

Oscar Serratos Jr. plated the opening run and paced the Rox’s offense. He went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two doubles, adding four RBIs, four runs, two stolen bases and a walk.

Willmar third baseman Kyle Payne tags out St. Cloud's Oscar Serratos Jr. in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Serratos Jr., a senior from Biola University, joined the Rox on July 21 and is batting .529 in four games. He has hits in nine of his 17 at-bats.

Kyle Jackson matched Serratos Jr. with four hits. He went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two doubles, tacking on three RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Rox scored seven unanswered runs on nine hits across the first two innings with six runs coming in the second. St. Cloud scored a pair of runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Willmar catcher Zach Stroh throws the ball while a St. Cloud runner is caught in a rundown in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

There were a few bright spots for Willmar despite the blowout.

Drey Dirksen and Kevin Fitzer each hit a home run. Dirksen’s came as a solo shot in the second inning to get Willmar on the scoreboard and Fitzer’s was a two-run blast in the sixth inning.

Dirksen, the ex-Willmar Cardinal who was 3-for-4, has reached base in 20 straight games. Fitzer’s home run has extended his hit streak to 13 games and he leads the Stingers with 10 on the season.

Willmar shortstop Stone Miyao makes a throw to home plate against the St. Cloud Rox in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Andrew Sojka, who was 0-3 with a run and a walk, has reached base in 17 of 18 games with Willmar.

The Stingers, who fall to 13-6 in the second half and 39-14 overall, play Game 2 of the home-and-home series with the Rox at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud starting pitcher Wes Burton fires a pitch against the Willmar Stingers on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud 13, Willmar 4

St. Cloud 160 220 200-13 18 0

Willmar 010 002 001-4 7 0

Hitting - St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 2-6 r-3 rbi 2b sb-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 4-5 r-4 rbi-4 hr 2b-2 bb sb, Anthony Mata 1-5 r rbi, Kyle Jackson 4-5 r-2 rbi-3 hr 2b-2 bb, Jackson Hauge 2-3 rbi-3 bb, Matt Goetzmann 2-5 r 2b-2, Noah Blythe 1-4 r rbi bb, Kevin Butler 1-5 r 2b, Chipper Beck 1-4 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-3 r bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Kris Hokenson 0-0 r bb, Drey Dirksen 3-4 r rbi hr, Sean Rimmer 2-4, Luke Williams 1-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Wes Burton (W, 2-1) 5-4-3-3-1-4, Daniel Caylor 2-0-0-0-0-1, Ryan Chmielewski 2-3-1-1-1-3 … Willmar: Sam Malec (L, 1-2) 2-9-7-7-0-1, Will Whelan 2.2-4-4-4-5-3, Tom Sun 4.1-5-2-2-0-2