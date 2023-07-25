Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers

St. Cloud connects for 18 hits in a 13-4 win at Willmar

Baseball roundup
St. Cloud's Kyle Jackson celebrates a home run with his Rox teammates in a Great Plains West matchup against the Willmar Stingers on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:43 PM

WILLMAR — There was no shortage of hits for St. Cloud as the Rox snapped Willmar’s five-game winning streak.

The Rox (12-7, 33-20) lashed out 18 hits en route to a 13-4 victory against Willmar in a Great Plains West matchup before 897 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud, which has handed Willmar four of its 14 losses, has been a problem for the Stingers throughout the season and Monday was no different.

All of St. Cloud’s batters recorded at least one hit. Five had multi-hit performances.

Oscar Serratos Jr. plated the opening run and paced the Rox’s offense. He went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two doubles, adding four RBIs, four runs, two stolen bases and a walk.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.002.jpg
Willmar third baseman Kyle Payne tags out St. Cloud's Oscar Serratos Jr. in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Serratos Jr., a senior from Biola University, joined the Rox on July 21 and is batting .529 in four games. He has hits in nine of his 17 at-bats.

Kyle Jackson matched Serratos Jr. with four hits. He went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and two doubles, tacking on three RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Rox scored seven unanswered runs on nine hits across the first two innings with six runs coming in the second. St. Cloud scored a pair of runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.003.jpg
Willmar catcher Zach Stroh throws the ball while a St. Cloud runner is caught in a rundown in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

There were a few bright spots for Willmar despite the blowout.

Drey Dirksen and Kevin Fitzer each hit a home run. Dirksen’s came as a solo shot in the second inning to get Willmar on the scoreboard and Fitzer’s was a two-run blast in the sixth inning.

Dirksen, the ex-Willmar Cardinal who was 3-for-4, has reached base in 20 straight games. Fitzer’s home run has extended his hit streak to 13 games and he leads the Stingers with 10 on the season.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.005.jpg
Willmar shortstop Stone Miyao makes a throw to home plate against the St. Cloud Rox in a Great Plains West matchup on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Andrew Sojka, who was 0-3 with a run and a walk, has reached base in 17 of 18 games with Willmar.

The Stingers, who fall to 13-6 in the second half and 39-14 overall, play Game 2 of the home-and-home series with the Rox at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.004.jpg
St. Cloud starting pitcher Wes Burton fires a pitch against the Willmar Stingers on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

St. Cloud 13, Willmar 4

St. Cloud   160   220   200-13   18   0
Willmar      010   002   001-4       7   0

Hitting - St. Cloud: Haiden Hunt 2-6 r-3 rbi 2b sb-2, Oscar Serratos Jr. 4-5 r-4 rbi-4 hr 2b-2 bb sb, Anthony Mata 1-5 r rbi, Kyle Jackson 4-5 r-2 rbi-3 hr 2b-2 bb, Jackson Hauge 2-3 rbi-3 bb, Matt Goetzmann 2-5 r 2b-2, Noah Blythe 1-4 r rbi bb, Kevin Butler 1-5 r 2b, Chipper Beck 1-4 … Willmar: Andrew Sojka 0-3 r bb, Kevin Fitzer 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Kris Hokenson 0-0 r bb, Drey Dirksen 3-4 r rbi hr, Sean Rimmer 2-4, Luke Williams 1-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Wes Burton (W, 2-1) 5-4-3-3-1-4, Daniel Caylor 2-0-0-0-0-1, Ryan Chmielewski 2-3-1-1-1-3 … Willmar: Sam Malec (L, 1-2) 2-9-7-7-0-1, Will Whelan 2.2-4-4-4-5-3, Tom Sun 4.1-5-2-2-0-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
